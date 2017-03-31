Channing Tatum to Voice George Washington in Netflix Comedy + Opens Magic Mike Live in Vegas




Coming from the creators of Archer, Tatum will star in and produce America: The Motion Picture, an R rated comedy coming to Netflix.




Tatum and wifey Jenna Dewan attended the opening of Magic Mike Live in Vegas. Jenna snapped some footage of the night, as well as the trip to Vegas which included her getting attacked by a sign during a wind storm.


Source 2

have you been to a male strip club, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,