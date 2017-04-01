i rewatch samurai jack and man that is some good shit Reply

Thread

Link

iconic but not as iconic. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the original version better ! Sex & the City is actually one of those shows I live to give a rewatch every two years or so, to me it never gets old ! That and Malcolm in the Middle, I could watch that show for the rest of my life lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i came in here to say the exact same, high five bb! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

flawless taste <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking LOVE Malcolm in the Middle lmao it will stay hilarious literally forever. Fave Brian Cranston performance hands down soz BB. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How can you say it never gets old with its terribly outdated views of masculinity and bisexuality... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I know the younger brother in Malcolm in the Middle, Eric. He's really sweet but has such a soft quiet voice I always have to yell at him to SPEAK UP when he's talking. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1) sons of anarchy seasons 1-2 and 4

2) six feet under (whole series)

3) roseanne

4) the x-files

Reply

Thread

Link

oh and that 70s show, i never get tired of it, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss I could watch that whenever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as long as we forget the last season Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SoA season 2 was amazing and I hate season 3 but like, the finale more than made up for it to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sfu intro is my fav of all time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've tried to get into SFU twice and I just can't. I'm not sure why :( It seems like it has everything I'd enjoy, but I lose interest after a couple episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I liked SatC, but never quite the love and devotion to it.

I will always watch Star Trek eps (from different shows and not in order), but mainly rewatch mini-series like Pride and Prejudice and Generation Kill Reply

Thread

Link

i love sex and the city and i could watch this series all day.

Reply

Thread

Link

What are your most re-watched shows ONTD ?



The Simpsons and Scrubs because it's on tv all the time :P

I also re-watch shows like Friends and Skins (s1-2) on netflix, I used to re-watch fresh prince of bel air all the time until those bastard removed it.. Reply

Thread

Link

ooh friends simpsons scrubs fresh prince. I would count them if I watched them in order/whole seasons lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

king of the hill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

skins did not live up to the memories when i rewatched it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont think it aged well lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fresh Prince of bel air and Martin



MTV have Fresh prince re-run now at 4 pm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fresh Prince comes on multiple times a day on both MTV and Nick at Nite. It's absolutely my #1 most watched shows, and it still makes me laugh out loud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One day i'll het over myself and start this show. Maybe in my 30s 😥



Most rewatched: Boondocks. Perhaps also Ugly Betty? And a few years ago I would rewatch Boys over Flowers when I was depressed LOL. That's it. I don't really rewatch more than three times. Reply

Thread

Link

What are your most re-watched shows ONTD ?

Friends. I could watch it all day every day and never get bored. Still laugh at the jokes like I am watching for the first time. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. It was basically all I watched for a month after Trump won, for comfort. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too, I watch it every night on Nick at Nite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally watch it every night in bed lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly for me it's My Mad Fat Diary. I love that show so much and I feel like it is underrated as a series.



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

it so underrated, even by me, someone who loved it lol. i never watched the final series. i would go back and rewatch it but i relate tew much and i saw it as it was airing in late high school and it was a really hard time so it'd just make me emotional af lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I feel really low I go back and rewatch that show. It's really helped me a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked season 6 and post it episode.

Reply

Thread

Link

where natasha catches carrie in the apartment! and prob S3 and 4 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for some reason I always enjoy the episodes "What Goes Around Comes Around" and "A Woman's Right to Shoes" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate a Woman's Right to Shoes so much more now as someone in their mid-thirties and having gone to all these weddings and baby showers and such. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YOU SHOE SHAMED ME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry I can't don't hate me.

When Samantha dates the black dude and was gonna beat his sisters ass in the club.

When Miranda didn't get the abortion.



And I refuse to watch any episode with Carries Russian boyfriend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite season is probably 4, very closely followed by season 3.



As far as episodes, I love The Real Me (Carrie in the fashion show), Ex and the City (Big's engagement party), and The Ick Factor (Miranda and Steve's wedding).



I'm also kind of obsessed with I Love a Charade. The whole Hamptons wedding aesthetic was so, so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man i love so many of them but one of my favorites is the episode where carrie tries to talk to natasha at lunch after her divorce from big. i love how she shuts carrie down, i fucking hated carrie during that affair shit and especially when she thought it was unfair that natasha didn't like her after she fucking wrecked her marriage. and that she deserved forgiveness. goddamn carrie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the one where samantha was high on molly and said i love you to richard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Favorite episode is the one where Smith walks in on Samantha shaving her head and he proceeds to support her and shaves off his hair. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

probably season 2.



my fave episodes overall, tho, are the freak show, the big time, time and punishment, luck be an old lady, and the catch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The episode from my icon where Carrie says I'm not being a bitch I'm just being myself



The post it episode



Brady's first birthday party



Everything with charlotte and Harry



The Real Me where Carrie models underwear and falls



Sam and smiths entire relationship



When charlotte gets crabs in the Hamptons and Carrie sees big on the beach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idgaf I like carrie, yeah she makes awful decisions sometimes but I not here to watch a show about perfect people I'm here to watch some SATC.

The SATC box sets are so so beautiful but I can't bring my self to buy them when they'll probably just sit on my shelf.



Most rewatched shows? I don't usually rewatch in order but I'll watch assorted episodes of SATC, A:TLA and X Files alot Reply

Thread

Link

i dont get the hate towards carrie, like she's human she's flawed ofc her character is going to be awful at times, that what real people do/are.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia tbh people are ott about Carrie. She's flawed but we all make shitty ass nonsensical life choices sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Carrie idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, carrie could be pretty fucking insufferable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What are your most re-watched shows ONTD?



I only rewatch shows that are short/ended too early. Firefly, Witches of East End, Carrie Diaries... im sure Big Little Lies is gonna be added to that list Reply

Thread

Link

What are your most re-watched shows ONTD ?



Boosh probably. I used to watch it religiously and then some



idk for generic shows prolly Friends



I wanna say Buffy but ugh I have to get into a certain mindset to rewatch Buffy like I can't just watch it halfway Reply

Thread

Link

idk for generic shows prolly Friends



this lowkey shade



ia tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao no i love Friends Reply

Parent

Thread



Link