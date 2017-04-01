Sarah Jessica Parker posts alternative opening to SatC
Lost footage.
The alternate and never used title sequence from "SATC"
A really nice memory.
X, SJ
SJP posted an alternate opening to Sex & the City where she isn't wearing her pink tutu and the bus doesn't splash her.
source
SatC post ? What are your most re-watched shows ONTD ?
2) six feet under (whole series)
3) roseanne
4) the x-files
I will always watch Star Trek eps (from different shows and not in order), but mainly rewatch mini-series like Pride and Prejudice and Generation Kill
The Simpsons and Scrubs because it's on tv all the time :P
I also re-watch shows like Friends and Skins (s1-2) on netflix, I used to re-watch fresh prince of bel air all the time until those bastard removed it..
MTV have Fresh prince re-run now at 4 pm
Most rewatched: Boondocks. Perhaps also Ugly Betty? And a few years ago I would rewatch Boys over Flowers when I was depressed LOL. That's it. I don't really rewatch more than three times.
Friends. I could watch it all day every day and never get bored. Still laugh at the jokes like I am watching for the first time.
favorite season or episode of sex and the city?
When Samantha dates the black dude and was gonna beat his sisters ass in the club.
When Miranda didn't get the abortion.
And I refuse to watch any episode with Carries Russian boyfriend.
As far as episodes, I love The Real Me (Carrie in the fashion show), Ex and the City (Big's engagement party), and The Ick Factor (Miranda and Steve's wedding).
I'm also kind of obsessed with I Love a Charade. The whole Hamptons wedding aesthetic was so, so good.
my fave episodes overall, tho, are the freak show, the big time, time and punishment, luck be an old lady, and the catch.
The post it episode
Brady's first birthday party
Everything with charlotte and Harry
The Real Me where Carrie models underwear and falls
Sam and smiths entire relationship
When charlotte gets crabs in the Hamptons and Carrie sees big on the beach
The SATC box sets are so so beautiful but I can't bring my self to buy them when they'll probably just sit on my shelf.
Most rewatched shows? I don't usually rewatch in order but I'll watch assorted episodes of SATC, A:TLA and X Files alot
I only rewatch shows that are short/ended too early. Firefly, Witches of East End, Carrie Diaries... im sure Big Little Lies is gonna be added to that list
Boosh probably. I used to watch it religiously and then some
idk for generic shows prolly Friends
I wanna say Buffy but ugh I have to get into a certain mindset to rewatch Buffy like I can't just watch it halfway
this lowkey shade
ia tho