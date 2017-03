hmmmmm Reply

hmmmmm [2]

Umm what?

yeah what i just said was stupid

i'm sorry

This comment is like a double dose of homophobia. Calling someone gay as an insult and using the slur homo. I'm surprised more people didn't come for you.

why does she have an alarm clock on her end-table... does her man sleep on the couch?

it's that TJ Maxx middle america "i want to speak to your manager" home decor aesthetic

Yup. She probably has the 'Family,' decal on her wall somewhere.

dead



accurate af

lmao mte

Reply

And HOME

She follows the Joanna Gaines "Put a Clock on It" mantra.

she's in a dressing room.. so she probably does sleep on a couch

To make sure no one watches more than ten minutes of heathen telly

And the conference call phone lol. I feel like this could actually be her dressing room at The View though.

I have a clock like that on my end table it doesn't even work but it has a cool face which is why I haven't binned it

she's insufferable

and she keeps trying to make her annoying daughter relevant.

Lol she's not going to happen. Maybe she'll end up on the Hallmark channel too.

Her daughter? What does she do?

She kept mentioning her daughter on The View and talked non-stop about how she was on The Voice. She was even in the audience quite a few times. Then she's on The Voice and flopped big time. I cackled @ how Adam basically told her he shouldn't have turned around lmao

I hate that room with the exception of the coffee table. Why is that blue couch pushed so close to the end table? Why is that art on the wall so low?



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:13 pm (UTC)

nooooo not this episode! not this scene!! :(

DJ has a point but Candace still sucks.

Parent

she should die

@ Candace and her ilk existing on this planet tbh...

The only response needed.

ugh my queen <3

I was actually surprised she allowed so much kissing on Fuller House. I thought they would just write around it somehow

There was a lot of sexual jokes and stuff I was surprised that they had on the show itself especially considering she's on it.

Didn't she get churchy later? I thought Kirk started it after he had a scary stalker or something.

No, Fuller House, the Netflix reboot she's on right now.

faux paw made me lol

Ugh I really want to like her b/c I grew up loving DJ Tanner and my husband and I both got hooked on all those shitty Hallmark movies but you jus know she is just one of those "persecuted Christians" and sees the LGBTQ community as just accessories to better her life but not worthy of equality.

I have been over the self-proclaimed "persecuted Christians" of North America ever since a friend of a friend said that her circumstances in the U.S. are just like Mariam Ibrahim's.

I'm kind of embarrassed that I had to google Mariam Ibrahim. And yeah, Christians ARE persecuted, just not in the USA.

everything about that decor looks like it was plucked directly from one of those ~aspirational interior designer instas where everything is a shade of grey and the only personality is a fun dish towel

satan trolled you with that decor

i want that tshirt. i need it!

ita love the shirt, hate ha.

