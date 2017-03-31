Billie Joe OW2

Halsey reveals album cover and it's the most Halsey thing Halsey has ever done


She posted a link to this website:
http://www.findmeinthekingdom.com/


At the beginning it showed:


When the time arrived in each of the cities, the image changed to show map coordinates, telling fans where they can find USBs that each contained a small piece of the album cover and instructions to tweet it.

















After every hour listed passed, more of the image revealed itself...



Until we finally ended up with...



