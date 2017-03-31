Halsey reveals album cover and it's the most Halsey thing Halsey has ever done

I'm really annoyed at the world for making her relevant Reply

seriously Reply

this cover is ......... well, it's halsey for sure Reply

she's my kryptonite



ik she's woke tumblr personified but i keep rooting for her



give me the album



also this cover screams gwen stefani if she went solo in 2012



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:10 pm (UTC)

x2 Reply

Same lmao Reply

The name screams Tragic Kingdom ripoff.



Ia, I like her music, even though she's annoying. Reply

cute Reply

Careful OP, her feelings gonna be hurt



Never expected anything but a try-hard cover from her. Reply

I know she's an obnoxious try-hard, but some of her songs are such bops that I am hyped for this album. Reply

SAME Reply

Same Reply

ia Roman Holiday was done dirty Reply

yeah i find her grating but i'll admit she does have some good songs.



i just wish she'd chill and tone it down a bit. Reply

yeah, i love some of her songs but had to stop following her everywhere on social media because that started to ruin it. Reply

yesss, Colors is my jam! Reply

yeah, her music isn't bad at all Reply

It's fugly as hell. Reply

very no doubt meets blink 182 Reply

im surprised she had 9 fans to fill up the map thing Reply

lmao Reply

her name just reminds me of halls lozenges and I don't like it Reply

is there like, a Halsey history post? I don't really follow her but I keep hearing about how she's irl Tumblr. Reply

my only point of ref is bing bong lol Reply

she really hasn't done anything to warrant all this petty nastiness towards her Reply

i remember something about her calling herself 'tri-bi', as in bipolar, bisexual, biracial. not really sure why thats problematic tho. I think there has been some dispute about her claims that she was homeless when she was younger Reply

She was offended that a journalist referred her as tri-bi for their clickbait article. I don't think she called herself that. Reply

she wrote a haylor song back in the day but i think she's had it deleted from existence



she also recently went off at christine sydelko for saying 'this is the most halsey thing halsey has ever done'



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:42 pm (UTC)

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 0720252.html



edit she also had a tumblr where she publicly posted stuff about the lead singer from the 1975 like this:



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:58 pm (UTC) She's harmless but she takes herself really seriously and is just very cringy and embarrassing.edit she also had a tumblr where she publicly posted stuff about the lead singer from the 1975 like this: http://mattyinparis.tumblr.com/post/145 708835266/he-doesnt-like-to-cuddle-he-li kes-to-grip-my

as far as I know she's never done anything actually offensive(if she has though I wouldn't be BLOWN AWAY to find out)



the main issue people have with her is that she's just irritating and the main reason she's irritating is beacuse she's young(like 21 or something) and she says a lot of dumb, edgy teenager shit ALL THE TIME like most quotes people would probably reference are those. She's annoying but idk...she'll probably grow out of it eventually or she'll take over for Dunham Reply

Long story short but it's the same one as Lana del Rey without the plastic surgery but in middle class NJ. She claims she's authentic being broke living in Brooklyn but she's a manufactured product. She is literally Tumblr personified. From the 1D/scene band stanning, SJW, pastel aesthetic.



She's harmless but she is young so she tends to open her mouth a lot. She got a lot of heat for being white passing but recognizes her privilege. The whole Tri-bi shit (bisexual, bipolar, biracial). Most of the hate are from people from other band fanbases because she's associated with so many bands like 5sos, Twenty One Pilots, Panic at The Disco, All Time Low, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Bieber, The Weeknd, etc. Reply

She claims that she was homeles, but actually comes from an affluent family and was couch-surfing while she made it as an artist. Reply

she's a super manufactured pop act made to cater to the tumblr ~aesthetic when a few years ago she was just your basic one direction fangirl Reply

That's an ugly treasure for a treasure hunt. Reply

YES. I AM SO READY FOR A NEW ALBUM I DONT CARE. Reply

Same Reply

