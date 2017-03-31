Halsey reveals album cover and it's the most Halsey thing Halsey has ever done
keep running. #FindMeInTheKingdom https://t.co/0aMp7qQBS4— h (@halsey) March 31, 2017
She posted a link to this website:
http://www.findmeinthekingdom.com/
At the beginning it showed:
[When the time arrived in each of the cities, the image changed to show map coordinates, telling fans where they can find USBs that each contained a small piece of the album cover and instructions to tweet it.]
When the time arrived in each of the cities, the image changed to show map coordinates, telling fans where they can find USBs that each contained a small piece of the album cover and instructions to tweet it.
I GOT THE USB IN FRONT OF THE ROMEO AND JULIET STATUE JDDJSKKS @halsey pic.twitter.com/t8Hjs86lTk— g (@talkofheaven) March 31, 2017
THERE WAS SOMEONE HERE WITH IT I RAN DJDKDJ pic.twitter.com/QqY25ILIG3— g (@talkofheaven) March 31, 2017
YOU GUYS IM GOING TO RUSH HOME pic.twitter.com/PdJkI7ZAcP— g (@talkofheaven) March 31, 2017
NEW YORK. #FindMeInTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/1RyFOadcc9— g (@talkofheaven) March 31, 2017
pop pop pic.twitter.com/GArYvsZrCM— jonathan (@halseysgarden) March 31, 2017
eheh pic.twitter.com/1gWMEIJErp— jonathan (@halseysgarden) March 31, 2017
#FindMeInTheKingdom Houston pic.twitter.com/59UNbPlTHn— jonathan (@halseysgarden) March 31, 2017
WE FOUND IT FOR CHICAGO #FindMeInTheKingdom WE'RE GOING HOMETO PLUG IT IN pic.twitter.com/J21ITfa38S— mAti (@originoflash) March 31, 2017
After every hour listed passed, more of the image revealed itself...
Until we finally ended up with...
ik she's woke tumblr personified but i keep rooting for her
give me the album
also this cover screams gwen stefani if she went solo in 2012
Ia, I like her music, even though she's annoying.
Never expected anything but a try-hard cover from her.
Same
i just wish she'd chill and tone it down a bit.
she also recently went off at christine sydelko for saying 'this is the most halsey thing halsey has ever done'
the main issue people have with her is that she's just irritating and the main reason she's irritating is beacuse she's young(like 21 or something) and she says a lot of dumb, edgy teenager shit ALL THE TIME like most quotes people would probably reference are those. She's annoying but idk...she'll probably grow out of it eventually
or she'll take over for Dunham
She's harmless but she is young so she tends to open her mouth a lot. She got a lot of heat for being white passing but recognizes her privilege. The whole Tri-bi shit (bisexual, bipolar, biracial). Most of the hate are from people from other band fanbases because she's associated with so many bands like 5sos, Twenty One Pilots, Panic at The Disco, All Time Low, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Bieber, The Weeknd, etc.