John Mayer Admits to Being High When He Was Tweeting About Fifth Harmony

Still less than mediocre, annoying, and a douche bag Reply

Thread

Link

i'm honestly here out of respect for the OP for bothering to put this together Reply

Thread

Link

He's a douche



Anyway Voicemail and Big Bad Wolf are BOPS and idg why they weren't in the album while That's My Girl of all songs was a single Reply

Thread

Link

Big Bad Wolf is so fucking autotuned it's like a cyborg is singing throughout the whole song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is to the point where I didn't recognize who was singing what the first time I heard it (lol) but it's so catchy idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BBW is the worst sing in 7/27 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it would have been a cool single for halloween Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

voicemail and BBW are bops that not only deserved to be in the track list, but were 200% single worthy. and aimh deserved better, at least some standard promotion but these nies hate success Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so in other words he wants to get w/ lauren Reply

Thread

Link

probably. he recently started following her on twitter. I say get it laurenza Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok. High or not, he's clearly a stan. Embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he has great taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weird...I was just hoping for a post about him.



I'm seeing him April 21st, floor seats...not going to lie, I'm beyond excited. Even going by myself.



I'm curious what the rest of the "wave" will be like. I'm kind of disappointed that he's only releasing like 4 more songs when I was expecting new songs for the rest of the year. Reply

Thread

Link

some people really need to have their social media accounts confiscated Reply

Thread

Link

at least he's honest (?) Reply

Thread

Link

Some of my co-workers think I'm stoner. Fine, whatever, except they think I do it while at work, which isn't cool. There's zero truth to the rumor but I still don't like that it could affect my reputation Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that shit can reeeally do some damage regardless if it's true or not. a girl at my work got comfortable with management and ended up mentioning that she smokes a lot of weed, and every time she would forget something or mess anything up there was always this look of 'she was probably high' regardless of the circumstances Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love his new songs oop Reply

Thread

Link

OK thanks for clarifying



He was really into Miley as well at one point lol Reply

Thread

Link



also i'm generally against posting on social media when you're inebriated except for this blackout yelp review that was later found by the author via the cripplingalcoholism subreddit: Reply

Thread

Link

I suspect these recent headlines about him are possibly due to some nervous energy around releasing the next album and I'm getting the vibe that he thinks this is last opportunity to be considered a "pop star" before he turns 40 but man, he needs to chill before he ruins the little goodwill he has gained back from his self-imposed exile. Reply

Thread

Link

well of course he would find lauren the most attractive, the remaining three are obviously too ~ethnic~ for his white supremacist dick. Reply

Thread

Link