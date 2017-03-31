John Mayer Admits to Being High When He Was Tweeting About Fifth Harmony
Earlier this year, John Mayer tweeted from two different accounts about his love for Fifth Harmony. Turns out he was also high.
the fact that he knows the lyrics of one of their unreleased song is still such a mindfuck
You’re always wrong when you think I’m high. Except the time I hacked my own account and tweeted about Fifth Harmony. You had that right.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) March 29, 2017
- Mayer defended on twitter his love for the pop girl group, calling them "a talented group of young ladies"
- He also called Lauren "the next to be a star"
- Most people thought he was hacked. Turns out he was not
He also quoted one of their unreleased song "Voicemail"
John Mayer admits to being high when he was tweeting about Fifth Harmony from his two accounts earlier this year. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3IRAzN8I5T— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 30, 2017
Anyway Voicemail and Big Bad Wolf are BOPS and idg why they weren't in the album while That's My Girl of all songs was a single
