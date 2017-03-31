kate

John Mayer Admits to Being High When He Was Tweeting About Fifth Harmony

Earlier this year, John Mayer tweeted from two different accounts about his love for Fifth Harmony. Turns out he was also high.

  • Mayer defended on twitter his love for the pop girl group, calling them "a talented group of young ladies"

  • He also called Lauren "the next to be a star"

  • Most people thought he was hacked. Turns out he was not


He also quoted one of their unreleased song "Voicemail"



source: john x popcrave x voicemail

the fact that he knows the lyrics of one of their unreleased song is still such a mindfuck
