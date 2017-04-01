DC unveils first look at Cress Williams as "Black Lightning"

There was already a post about this, but he's fine af so i'm not complaining! Reply

Thread

Link

There was? I checked under the CW and pilot/development tags and I couldn't find it.



Edited at 2017-03-31 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



but did you check under black celebrities/dc comics tags..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't think I need to check a bunch of tags. I checked 2 and didn't see it hence I posted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i dont care one way or another if its reposted anyway. i dont care one way or another if its reposted anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





He deserves his own post though so no hate! Tagged under dc comics and arrow as it had katie cassidy content right here. He deserves his own post though so no hate! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These suits never have the bulges we deserve. Reply

Thread

Link

*lightning, thankfully Reply

Thread

Link

yep, fixed lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know that there's a lot that happens before a drawing becomes a real life costume but that looks clunky. Reply

Thread

Link

it looks like an arrow pointing to his crotch Reply

Thread

Link





nothing will ever beat that jaunty lil triangle on Speed's suit to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you are choosing to not watch all five CW/DC shows, drop something for this. Mara Brock Akil makes great television. Reply

Thread

Link

I only know 4:

Legends of Tomorrow

The Flash

Arrow

Supergirl



what is the other 1? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Umm... this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay. I am dumb!

How about the Vanessa HudgenS one, isn't it related to superheroes? But marvel is it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that costume looks too busy but that's par for the course when it comes to CWDC outfits Reply

Thread

Link

He's maintained his sexy since Living Single, bless Reply

Thread

Link

Looks like his glasses don't fit Reply

Thread

Link

They are using the same background used for LOT lol Reply

Thread

Link

THIS IS SHOOTING IN ATLANTA?



when they finally go for the 5-week crossover (because you know they will) it's gonna be a bitch to film lol Reply

Thread

Link