DC unveils first look at Cress Williams as "Black Lightning"
FIRST LOOK: Cress Williams suits up and brings life to Jefferson Pierce in The CW's Black Lightning pilot! #DCTV https://t.co/3NnAVQDVw2 pic.twitter.com/vGHH1eBmYP— DC (@DCComics) March 29, 2017
Production is underway in Atlanta for DC/CW's pilot Black Lightening.
Show synopsis: "Jefferson Pierce made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with one daughter hell-bent on justice and the other a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning."
source
Are you looking forward to a fifth DC superhero show on CW, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-03-31 09:50 pm (UTC)
i dont care one way or another if its reposted anyway.
He deserves his own post though so no hate!
Legends of Tomorrow
The Flash
Arrow
Supergirl
what is the other 1?
How about the Vanessa HudgenS one, isn't it related to superheroes? But marvel is it?
when they finally go for the 5-week crossover (because you know they will) it's gonna be a bitch to film lol
the blue/black and silver looks too robot-esque/savitar