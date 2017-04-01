DC unveils first look at Cress Williams as "Black Lightning"






Production is underway in Atlanta for DC/CW's pilot Black Lightening.

Show synopsis: "Jefferson Pierce made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with one daughter hell-bent on justice and the other a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning."

source

Are you looking forward to a fifth DC superhero show on CW, ONTD?
Tagged: , , ,