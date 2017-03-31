Naya Rivera and David Spade getting cozy in Hawaii
EXCLUSIVE PICS: @NayaRivera & @DavidSpade pack on the PDA in Hawaii! New couple alert? https://t.co/AujJjfnhzx pic.twitter.com/xyUnRGmD66— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 31, 2017
David is there with Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider for a comedy gig, Naya's there with a friend. They were also spotted together in a restaurant. Happy Friday!
wat
the priest laughed at me
for her sake, i hope so
good for them I guess??