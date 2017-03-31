Naya Rivera and David Spade getting cozy in Hawaii

He is the king of random tbh. I don't think I will ever fully comprehend that Kate Spade is his sister-in-law.



for real? the kate spade of bougie handbag fame? Reply

i told my bf this and he didn't believe me, haha. Reply

what Reply

wat wat Reply

i miss this gif when it didn't have math on it Reply

hyg Reply

What is it from? I see it everywhere, but I need the context! Reply

Omg I have never seen this in gif form. Reply

mte Reply

sexy, i luv a guy that turnz ta dust wen he cumz Reply

yes father, cover me in your [holy water] Reply

that happened to me last time i went to church



the priest laughed at me Reply

interesting also wtf Reply

dead Reply

how do this quality gifs even come to be lol it looks like a kid made it in a fingerpainting class Reply

gif compression can be tough Reply

Lol whaaaatttt Reply

he honestly looks good for his age Reply

Is this like that Jon Lovitz April fools shit? I don't buy this tbh. Reply

Came in here to say that lol Reply

I can only hope so tbh. Reply

mte



for her sake, i hope so Reply

Is she that thirsty for a hit song? Both her and Jessica Lowndes do seem thirsty when it comes to their music.... Reply

she gave up anything musical after that big sean flop song. she doesn't seem to have anything else lined up but it might just be for publicity in general Reply

LMAOOOOO! This is what I'm thinking too. Reply

that's exactly what i thought of when i saw this! Reply

Oh Reply

i missed the news that she divorced her husband so i am very VERY confused Reply

me too! i thought she was happily married?! Reply

Lmao, same. I was very confused because no one was saying anything lol Reply

Omg same! I just read her book last year and she was going on & on about how she regretted breaking up with him a while back and now was sure they were meant to be and had a kid and DID NOT just copy-paste her original wedding plans onto a new dude, thank you very much...smh. Why do I ever believe in celeb marriages tbh. Reply

i read the same thing in her book. she sounded like he was the love of their life. so that added to the extra confusion when i saw these pics lol. Reply

Parent

i'm pretty sure i remember reading a while back that david spade's 'thing' was preying on newly single women and being their rebound. Reply

Parent

when I saw that title I did a double take



good for them I guess?? Reply

idk man...I probably would just to see..... Reply

