Hannah Lux Davis Set to Direct Little Mix new MV
They will film tomorrow in LA. It's been rumored that 'Power' could possiby be their 4th single from their lastest album. Hannah Lux has worked with Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Fifth Harmony, Tinashe & more.
source: instagram
4 singles in 6 months? 5h is shaking!
and didnt they just release no sad songs?
trying to help up and coming local artists who are trying to break in america since forever
their fans are always complaining about their management but even without any US or ww hit, they still manage to book them some award show performance, late night shows,etc. they are releasing single after singles, and now they added US rappers to appeal more to america. if anything, "management" isn't the problem and their fans shouldn't be complaining. they seem to have a very envolved team
But wow at them doing another one so quickly!
I'm in LA
And I finally saw them perform last night and I can't at them giving me a 5 song set list after waiting 5.5 years to see them. I would hate them so much rn if I didn't love them so much.
now sis, we already have one LM anti-stan, we don't need another one!
