HLD's aesthetic is so tired



and didnt they just release no sad songs? Reply

Thread

Link

They're probably shooting it this weekend to release it over the summer because they won't have time otherwise. Once they go back to the UK, they're gonna start rehearsals for their tour, which starts in May and ends in like November. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are you obsessed with me?

trying to help up and coming local artists who are trying to break in america since forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well well, replied to the wrong comment, but it was still destined to you so there you go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP, were you hacked? Reply

Thread

Link

r they just like releasing a bunch of songs praying one will stick or Reply

Thread

Link

How many music videos are they going to have? I seems like every few weeks they have a new single/video Reply

Thread

Link

They're promoting themselves so well why are y'all complaining lmao Reply

Thread

Link

ikr

their fans are always complaining about their management but even without any US or ww hit, they still manage to book them some award show performance, late night shows,etc. they are releasing single after singles, and now they added US rappers to appeal more to america. if anything, "management" isn't the problem and their fans shouldn't be complaining. they seem to have a very envolved team Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh to be in LA, young and have high energy 😂



But wow at them doing another one so quickly! Reply

Thread

Link

I've got 1 out of the 3 down...



I'm in LA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really down Down & Dirty or Nothing Else Matters as a single Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Power.



And I finally saw them perform last night and I can't at them giving me a 5 song set list after waiting 5.5 years to see them. I would hate them so much rn if I didn't love them so much. Reply

Thread

Link

Yess!!! I'm so down for more singles from Glory Days 🙌 Reply

Thread

Link

*looks at OP note and gif, looks at OP*



now sis, we already have one LM anti-stan, we don't need another one!



Edited at 2017-03-31 11:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yall are taking stan ontd too seriously and are no fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's DEF for power Reply

Thread

Link

Power is one of the best songs on the album tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I have "high energy" tbh. Like, bih where can I get it? Reply

Thread

Link