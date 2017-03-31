Viggo Mortensen Shares Top 10 books

I want to start IT by Stephen King, but I'm also looking for a book to read for the ONTD Book Challenge Reply

the post with recs for this month's challenge is coming!! we were gonna submit it yesterday but there were already TWO book posts up lol



hjalmartazar said she was going to submit it later tonight or tomorrow morning Reply

oh no i hope i haven't delayed it further :( Reply

I'm one or two months behind? Idk why I even joined 😩 Reply

I am reading Judith Lewis Herman's Trauma and Recovery. So good but also difficult to read. My therapist actually recommended it to me. Def learning a lot.



I also recently got bell hooks's all about love and i am very excited for it! Reply

I'm reading The Lost Daughter by Lucy Ferriss right now. It's such over dramatic trash but I'm so far into it that I figure I might as well finish. I still haven't read a really outstanding book this year yet. Reply

All I'd need on a desert island is the complete Harry Potter series tbh. Reply

the origin of the species for your desert island book, really? Reply

He sounds like every annoying and pretentious guy who used to be in my MA classes. I can't deal. Reply

Ever since he trashed Hillary he's been on my shit list, so the pretentiousness of this reading list is no surprise. I used to be such a fan, but not any more.



ikr i <3 war criminals responsible for the deaths of thousands of people too bb!!! slay (literally) tbh Reply

I'd cheat by grabbing omnibus'. Don't ever ask me to choose 10. Just don't.



Anyway. I'm excited, I'm gonna start reading The Wheel of Time series. Preparing myself for the TV show. Any other fantasy series I need to look into, already read all the staples - Robin Hobb, Douglas Adams, C.S. Lewis, Tolkien, Sanderson. Reply

I'm reading the Temeraire series by Naomi Novik, the first book was sooooooo good, but the second is so boring. you are totally right about books that take place on boats tbh. they're just on this boat the whole time doing nothingggggggggg Reply

*clasps your hand* RIGHT? Books that involve boats are just the bane of my existence. Except for Liveship. At least the boats could talk and do things.



I do have the first of that series! I didn't like Uprooted. Would I like this? Reply

I'm trying to crack Black Lamb and Grey Falcon. 1150 (very dense) pages, wish me luck. Reply

I just searched for that book on goodreads to see what it's about and saw that the cover is a photo of a bridge in the town where I live, so now I added it to my to-read list :) I can't believe I never heard of it before.



I'm reading The Elon Musk Blog Series: Wait But Why (it's brilliant) and Generation Kill (awesome and scary). Reply

I've just cracked, what, page 120 in Americanah. I did not expect a 80 page flashback so soon. Reply

I love her books but I just wasn't in love with this one. Reply

Freakonomics Reply

"how to be good" by nick hornby, i randomly found it lying around. i've mixed feelings about it.

A Wrinkle in Time! I can't believe I didn't read this as a kid. I would have been obsessed. Reply

Child of the Prophecy by Julliet Marillier. Reply

Reading Station Eleven. I finally finished the February book for the ONTD challenge, haha. So this is March's. Reply

frida by bárbara mujica. it's a fictionalized biography of frida kahlo told from her sister cristina's perspective. Reply

the heretic queen by michelle moran. it's alright Reply

the miniaturist, it's an easy read but more boring than i thought it would be Reply

This Bridge Called My Back and The Joy Luck Club Reply

Where'd you go Bernadette by Maria Semple. It's really funny and good for a light read. Reply

I'm reading A People's History of the US rn actually Reply

Here's his full list:





1. THE ORIGIN OF SPECIES - Charles Darwin

2. THE REPUBLIC - Plato

3. TAO TE CHING - Lao Tzu

4. THE HISTORY OF WESTERN PHILOSOPHY - Bertrand Russell

5. COMEDIES, HISTORIES, AND TRAGEDIES - William Shakespeare (that's kind of cheating tbh)

6. THE DIVINE COMEDY - Dante Alighieri

7. THE GAUCHO MARTÍN FIERRO - José Hernández

8. FAUST: A TRAGEDY - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

9. DANMARKS KRØNIKE - Saxo Grammaticus

10. A PEOPLE’S HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES - Howard Zinn



lol at most of this list tbh.

Reply

i like his picks tbh. i would also bring dante and faust. Reply

i do too tbh, idk if they would be my desert island picks but i respect them Reply

love Goethe, Dante, Russell and Zinn



the other ones are rather dense books (except for Shakespeare, I agree it's cheating lol), but I understand taking them to a desert island - you can probably read them for a long time and find new depths. Eg. I love the Adrian Mole series, but I've read some of the books more than twice and I already feel like I know all the jokes by heart lmao Reply

Disappointed at LotR not being on here. How could you Aragorn? Reply

I'm annoyed with Viggo at the moment, but tomes are actually ideal for a desert island. Reply

So boring Reply

He seems like someone I would not enjoying having in my book club. Reply

I'd bring Harry Potter, The Three Musketeers, LOTR, Nightrunners, The Secret History, some big collection of poetry, and whatever else I could carry.



I'm gonna ask this is every book post for the next month: is anyone here going to participate in Dewey's 24 hour readathon? I rememeber some user being interested when I mentioned it months ago after the last readathon ended, so I'm hoping they see this and participate this time if they can :) Reply

I don't think I've heard of that. When is it? Is it just reading all day or is there more involved? Reply

The way it works is: you sign up, with your name, email and a place online where you'll be writing your updates - I use my blog, but it can be instagram, twitter, tumblr etc. There are mini challenegs that last a few hours and there are prizes for winners, and there are also prizes randomly given out at the end of every hour. There's more information on the website:

It's a lot of fun :) It's April 29th. It's happens twice a year.The way it works is: you sign up, with your name, email and a place online where you'll be writing your updates - I use my blog, but it can be instagram, twitter, tumblr etc. There are mini challenegs that last a few hours and there are prizes for winners, and there are also prizes randomly given out at the end of every hour. There's more information on the website: LINK It's a lot of fun :) Reply

I'd definitely take The Handmaid's Tale, Fatal Purity: Robespierre and the French Revolution, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, maybe some Les Mis and/or some ASOIAF...



ugh and throw some sort of true crime books. Reply

" the gaucho martín fierroi - josé hernández: "I debated between Cervantes’ “Don Quijote” and “Martín Fierro,” because they both are great classic epic stories in the Spanish language, but ended up choosing José Hernández’s great poetic work because of my early connection with it as a child growing up in Argentina."



I know he has said pretty tone deaf things but I love the fact that he loves Argentina so much, like you can tell he likes the country and has good memories from the time he lived there, also her love for San Lorenzo de Almagro, lol, idk, I like it lol. Reply

lol i remember reading a looooong time ago about the trouble he had to travel with yerba and explaining to airport security how it's not weed. it was cute Reply

I just started Night Film by Marisha Pessl and I'm obsessed. Reply

Yesss it's one of my faves, I always pimp it out in book posts. How far through are you? Reply

just 45 pages but I'm def into it! I'm glad you loved it after reading the whole thing. Reply

I dunno what I'd bring. I don't often reread books so I can't really think of what has re-readability.



Has anyone read the Dorothy Must Die series? Reply

Yep! Fun stuff! Reply

Fun is exactly what I'm looking for. Thanks! Reply

