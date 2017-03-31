Viggo Mortensen Shares Top 10 books
#ViggoMortensen shares the 10 books he'd take with him to a desert island — for now: https://t.co/9XmHWGuQdJ #fridayreads #readmorebooks pic.twitter.com/2eASKGwPvl— OneGrandBooks (@OneGrandBooks) March 31, 2017
- viggo mortensen details the 10 books he would want with him on a desert island at this particular moment
- list includes:
- 1. the origin of species - charles darwin b/c "there is nothing more important than the natural world we live in, and we are bound to affect it positively or negatively by virtue of our relatively brief individual and collective presence. Darwin’s visionary study of the evolution of living beings on our planet is a crucial guide to our understanding of why we are here and what we might to do to live in harmony with our environment"
- 7. the gaucho martín fierroi - josé hernández: "I debated between Cervantes’ “Don Quijote” and “Martín Fierro,” because they both are great classic epic stories in the Spanish language, but ended up choosing José Hernández’s great poetic work because of my early connection with it as a child growing up in Argentina."
- 10. a people's history of the united states - howard zinn: "If every U.S. citizen could have the benefit of knowing Zinn’s collection of historical texts from a wide range of relatively known and unknown people throughout our country’s history, there would be a lot better quality in our current political class and in the style and substance of our governance."
what books would you want on a desert island, ontd?
I also recently got bell hooks's all about love and i am very excited for it!
Anyway. I'm excited, I'm gonna start reading The Wheel of Time series. Preparing myself for the TV show. Any other fantasy series I need to look into, already read all the staples - Robin Hobb, Douglas Adams, C.S. Lewis, Tolkien, Sanderson.
I do have the first of that series! I didn't like Uprooted. Would I like this?
1. THE ORIGIN OF SPECIES - Charles Darwin
2. THE REPUBLIC - Plato
3. TAO TE CHING - Lao Tzu
4. THE HISTORY OF WESTERN PHILOSOPHY - Bertrand Russell
5. COMEDIES, HISTORIES, AND TRAGEDIES - William Shakespeare (that's kind of cheating tbh)
6. THE DIVINE COMEDY - Dante Alighieri
7. THE GAUCHO MARTÍN FIERRO - José Hernández
8. FAUST: A TRAGEDY - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
9. DANMARKS KRØNIKE - Saxo Grammaticus
10. A PEOPLE’S HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES - Howard Zinn
the other ones are rather dense books (except for Shakespeare, I agree it's cheating lol), but I understand taking them to a desert island - you can probably read them for a long time and find new depths. Eg. I love the Adrian Mole series, but I've read some of the books more than twice and I already feel like I know all the jokes by heart lmao
I'm gonna ask this is every book post for the next month: is anyone here going to participate in Dewey's 24 hour readathon? I rememeber some user being interested when I mentioned it months ago after the last readathon ended, so I'm hoping they see this and participate this time if they can :)
The way it works is: you sign up, with your name, email and a place online where you'll be writing your updates - I use my blog, but it can be instagram, twitter, tumblr etc. There are mini challenegs that last a few hours and there are prizes for winners, and there are also prizes randomly given out at the end of every hour. There's more information on the website: LINK
It's a lot of fun :)
ugh and throw some sort of true crime books.
I know he has said pretty tone deaf things but I love the fact that he loves Argentina so much, like you can tell he likes the country and has good memories from the time he lived there, also her love for San Lorenzo de Almagro, lol, idk, I like it lol.
Has anyone read the Dorothy Must Die series?
Edited at 2017-03-31 10:20 pm (UTC)