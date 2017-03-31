Charo Might Leave 'Dancing With The Stars' for "Unfair score"
Charo is threatening to QUIT #DWTS https://t.co/fuSRAskZQy— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 30, 2017
- Charo think she's been unfairly scored and not threated very well
- She was nearly eliminated Monday
- The producers are trying to calm her down
- After the show Monday She told E!News, “I was very upset that they kicked out Chris. I was about to make a deal. I go, and he stays. But I don’t think the rules allow that. He tried very hard and it’s so beautiful. Also, I was very upset that they gave [better scores] to Mr. T.”
Let's Face It, a lot of People can't Handle constructive criticism.— Mr. T (@MrT) March 29, 2017
she's so entertaining! I'd miss her messy ass. but Keo should get a raise for basically babysitting
I srsly couldn't believe it, and thought her partner deserved an A+ for creating something that appeared to be a routine. She was all costume, no steps.
But now that's I've seen what she said about Chris, I feel better about her. She doesn't want to do this -- that should be obvious by how little she's putting into her dance. She wants to leave, and they better send her home next week.
I like Chris and I've liked him since his SNL days but he could honestly not move his body the way he needed to in order to get far in the competition. Although I have to say I was a little put off by his "Well I wish people would have known about my surgery before the show" comment. Does he think he would have gotten the sympathy vote or something?
but lol Charo is a crazy mess. I didn't think she was serious about her anger but apparently so