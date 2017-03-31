Charo Might Leave 'Dancing With The Stars' for "Unfair score"

I don't watch this show. Is she as good at dancing as she is at guitar?



Sadly no. She's got natural rhythm, but she gets so overexcited that she often forgets what she's doing, gets ahead of her partner, loses track of the dance. Reply

Then gets middling scores and has to be physically restrained from jumping over the table and scratching Bruno's eyes out on live TV. Reply

Cackling. 😄 I so need to watch a video of her behavior. Reply

Only barely an exaggeration. Reply

most people don't even know that she's an amazing classical guitarist. she's like your mom's embarrassing friend at this point. Reply

I only saw 2 dances this week, and hers was one of them. It isn't dancing. She came out, walked around for awhile, then stood in one spot and stomped for awhile, then walked some more, finally got in frame with her partner, "danced" for about 10 seconds, stomped some more, and then it was over.



I srsly couldn't believe it, and thought her partner deserved an A+ for creating something that appeared to be a routine. She was all costume, no steps.



But now that's I've seen what she said about Chris, I feel better about her. She doesn't want to do this -- that should be obvious by how little she's putting into her dance. She wants to leave, and they better send her home next week. Reply

Coochi coochi Reply

she has tighter under arms then most of us in that gif Reply

so she thinks it will be embarrassing to be eliminated this early and she wants to leave on her own terms. Reply

Oh, for God's sake. Reply

I love Charro, but Mr T got higher scores because he clearly worked hard to progress. He'll go soon, but he's trying. Charro keeps losing track of what she's doing. It's like herding kittens. Reply

I do not enjoy her. I don't find that kind of unprofessionalism entertaining. Reply

She's awful in more ways than one lol. Reply

ChaRRo tho?? it's Charo, Charro it's something different and sounds weird. Reply

Edited at 2017-03-31 11:11 pm (UTC)

lol, yeah, that was my first thought. Reply

Frijoles charros! Reply

I don't think she knows how dwts works. They have to send someone home every week and it's those with the lowest scores obv lol.



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Poor Keo always gets stuck with flop dancers, though at least Jodie Sweetin got to 6th.



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Keo has the personality of a dry sponge; at least Charo has enough personality for the both of them. But she is annoying and she got to go! Reply

I like Keo personality wise and I think he's a fantastic dancer but he's a terrible choreographer. Reply

Because Keo is a flop choreographer with no discernible personality. Reply

She's gonna go next anyway Reply

lol random but my first impression of Charo was as Mrs. Toad in Thumbelina and that's all I can ever see when she pops up Reply

I wouldn't mind this at all. The first week was funny but if she's going to flip every time the judges critique her then she can go. Reply

Her outbursts at the judges are annoying af Reply

she's sf annoying. she'll be done the next episode Reply

Normally I like her and how eccentric she is but on this show it's ridiculous. Learn to take some criticism already and move on.





I like Chris and I've liked him since his SNL days but he could honestly not move his body the way he needed to in order to get far in the competition. Although I have to say I was a little put off by his "Well I wish people would have known about my surgery before the show" comment. Does he think he would have gotten the sympathy vote or something? Reply

lol his handling of his elimination was weird and awkward. like he's sorry that he couldn't rile up the pity vote! and idk he gave me the sort of uncomfortable vibes you get sometimes on this show where you get this bizarre impression that these people have turned to a sparkly ballroom dancing game show for validation about their worth as a human being Reply

Right! It was so weird. I was expecting him to just go with it and have fun and make jokes or something but yeah he made it obvious that he just wanted the pity vote. I have neck problems but mine are nowhere near how bad his are and I would never even do something like that. Seems like it's seriously hard on your body even the most healthy people get hurt doing the show idk why he decided to try it. Reply

Mr. T seems like such a kind soul on this show



but lol Charo is a crazy mess. I didn't think she was serious about her anger but apparently so Reply

He's always been a kind soul underneath the tough-guy image. He's done some amazing charity work over the years. He's also starred in some truly terrible Christian movies. Gotta love 'im! Reply

