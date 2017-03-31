AMC - PREACHER S2 Info/Stills + Cast on Social Media

Ah, I've missed this show so much! I need some more tulip, Jesse, and Cassidy Reply

Same =) Hoping we'll get the trailer soon! Just thankful Dom's been sharing bts photos haha. Reply

he's so awesome! i really like him Reply

yes! i hope season two's pace is faster. the cast is great, and Rudy is awesome in anything. i'll def watch it

thank you for the post op! Reply

No problem! And yeah, with S1 it really felt like they were just setting up the real story ahead, establishing the rules and relationships of each character. So far it sounds like the roadtrip is pretty eventful and I'm pretty happy about the revealed new characters =) Reply

idk if 13 eps is a good idea. i love the show but it was kinda slow even with only 10 eps. we'll see. i didn't know it was returning in two months already though, that's awesome Reply

Yeah, that's a good point >< the first season did suffer from pacing and I know it put off a lot of viewers...but hopefully it just means they have a lot of material they want to cover in the new season =) Reply

PERFECT Reply

i bought the first season on blu-ray and the curse words are censored like they were on tv 😒 Reply

Yeah it makes no sense at all...even worse that there was no indication it would be on the DVD =\ I don't buy Blu-Rays of a lot of series, so I'm unsure if this is just standard for AMC or not. But yeah, disappointing. Reply

it doubly doesn't make sense bc the special features aren't censored at all and they use worse language than the show does Reply

Right? I dunno if AMC addressed this or not, or again it's what they do for all their shows but I could have sworn it was revealed that the TWD Blu-Ray included the iconic "they fucked with the wrong people" line.



I saw people complain on the amazon page, I'm hoping they won't continue doing this in the future. Reply

These three will be the death of me, and I welcome it. Reply

i still need to marathon season 1 Reply

these 3 and their love for each other <3 Reply

Ahhh, I adore them all so much and I'm so excited for this!!! :D



Are Fiore and DeBlanc coming back tho? I hope they are, their story can't end like that ;;; Reply

I love so many of the people in this show - the trio, Fiore & DeBlanc, Eugene ;___; I'm so excited for season 2. Hopefully they've ironed out the pacing issues. Reply

So excited!!



Dominic is obsessed with Joe lol! Nah but I'm glad he's been posting pics & stuff. They seem to all get along so well! Reply

Fiore & DeBlanc better be reunited



Bless Dominic for having the same crush on Joe as the rest of us and posting these. Reply

