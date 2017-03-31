AMC - PREACHER S2 Info/Stills + Cast on Social Media
13 is the lucky number for @PreacherAMC s2, and there's lots more on Jesse's plate. Mostly God ... but a lot more. https://t.co/0syX3JT2gQ— Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) March 27, 2017
Some details were shared about the upcoming 13-episode season at SXSW. Here are some highlights :
[Spoiler (click to open)]- A scene was shared at the festival involving the trio singing and discussing a supposed ingredient in face lotion
- A brief trailer was shared showcasing the first few episodes of the new season
- While Season 1 addressed Jesse's father, S2 will highlight Jesse's Mother and her side of the family
- Saint of Killers will be an ongoing antagonist, with the group struggling to figure a way to stop him much less slow him down
- Follow-up to this post regarding the new actors signed on for S2. I've included links to the characters they'll be playing, but beware of spoilers if you don't follow the comics =) Pip Torrens (The Crown) will be playing Herr Starr, Malcolm Barrett (Timeless) will be playing Hoover and Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul) will play Featherstone. No word yet on whom Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders) will be playing.
- Rescuing Eugene/Arseface from Hell will play a big part in the new season
Check out the first look of Preacher Season 2! pic.twitter.com/FoIk0WFMJr— PREACHER (@PreacherAMC) March 10, 2017
That bed scene ♥ Also, always here for Cass and his umbrellas
Dominic shared a few pictures of everyone's favorite Irish vampire, Joseph Gilgun!
Smokey goatee pic.twitter.com/SFHfstqFel— Dominic cooper (@dominiccoop) March 21, 2017
March 19, 2017
Stage 2 for @Sethrogen @PreacherAMC pic.twitter.com/9lUNvJpCN8— Dominic cooper (@dominiccoop) March 19, 2017
Dat wheelie!
---
Hopefully we'll get a peek at that trailer soon =) The casting reveals is pretty good so far [Spoiler (click to open)]now I just need to know that Anatol is returning so that DeBlanc and Fiore will be reunited. This is also the last week you can binge S1 on the AMC website (pilot + ep1 requires no log-in, the rest do). Preacher returns June 19th on AMC!
thank you for the post op!
I saw people complain on the amazon page, I'm hoping they won't continue doing this in the future.
Are Fiore and DeBlanc coming back tho? I hope they are, their story can't end like that ;;;
Dominic is obsessed with Joe lol! Nah but I'm glad he's been posting pics & stuff. They seem to all get along so well!
Bless Dominic for having the same crush on Joe as the rest of us and posting these.