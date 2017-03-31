|| cassidy ||

AMC - PREACHER S2 Info/Stills + Cast on Social Media




Some details were shared about the upcoming 13-episode season at SXSW. Here are some highlights :

[Spoiler (click to open)]- A scene was shared at the festival involving the trio singing and discussing a supposed ingredient in face lotion

- A brief trailer was shared showcasing the first few episodes of the new season
- While Season 1 addressed Jesse's father, S2 will highlight Jesse's Mother and her side of the family
- Saint of Killers will be an ongoing antagonist, with the group struggling to figure a way to stop him much less slow him down
- Follow-up to this post regarding the new actors signed on for S2. I've included links to the characters they'll be playing, but beware of spoilers if you don't follow the comics =) Pip Torrens (The Crown) will be playing Herr Starr, Malcolm Barrett (Timeless) will be playing Hoover and Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul) will play Featherstone. No word yet on whom Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders) will be playing.

- Rescuing Eugene/Arseface from Hell will play a big part in the new season




That bed scene ♥ Also, always here for Cass and his umbrellas

Dominic shared a few pictures of everyone's favorite Irish vampire, Joseph Gilgun!







Dat wheelie!



---
Hopefully we'll get a peek at that trailer soon =) The casting reveals is pretty good so far [Spoiler (click to open)]now I just need to know that Anatol is returning so that DeBlanc and Fiore will be reunited. This is also the last week you can binge S1 on the AMC website (pilot + ep1 requires no log-in, the rest do). Preacher returns June 19th on AMC!



