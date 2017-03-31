Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Jessica Chastain talks sexism in Hollywood

Jessica Chastain discusses her experience with sexism in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/tjwXdzX3yS

— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2017


  • 50% of students studying to be directors in film schools are women but they aren't supported in the industry

  • Says she grew up hearing that women don't work well together

  • Enjoyed working on The Zookeeper's Wife specifically because there were so many women in key creative positions

  • During the press tour for The Help she kept getting asked leading questions about how difficult it was working with women and never got asked that doing promo for mostly male productions

source
Tagged: ,