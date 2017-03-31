Jessica Chastain talks sexism in Hollywood

One of the things that my family repeated a lot in my youth was that a woman cannot be trusted with a high-responsibility job because her PMSing will make her irrationally declare nuclear war. Reply

I never heard that growing up, but unfortunately I heard a lot of people saying that, or some variant of it during the 2016 U.S. election.



There was also a lot of "I don't want to elect a woman because other people won't respect her" going on. I heard that a lot from women. :(

Yeah, the election definitely brought back memories. The overall sentiment has remained the same for so long. My dad was saying that shit in the 60s on, and people stay with that ignorance even in the fucking 2000s.



Back when Rachel Maddow was first becoming pretty big, I was still relatively young, and my father would listen to the most demoralizing conservative talk radio and converse with other rednecks on his CB, and they were fucking ruthless about Rachel Maddow. It was all about her appearance, and all weirdly sexually threatening shit. It made me never want to go into something professional, because no matter my qualifications or the importance of my work, in the end I'm just going to be judged on my appearance and my sexual usefulness to men. Reply

Like that idea is always stupid but it was even more so in regards to the election. Like do people not realize menopause is a thing? Reply

Angie Merkel has be doing fine for more than 12 yrs. Dispite having to work with scum men from all over the world. Reply

That is a go to "joke" of every hack comedian ever and dumbass man that repeats it.



Hurr hurr hurr she'll bomb a country bc she's on the rag hurr hurr hurr. Reply

I remember that being said last year during the election. and not even by twitter eggs. Reply

i heard that so much growing up. not from my parents, but from lots of other people around me. Reply

I love the video of some idiot at a Trump rally who said the same thing, and the interviewer said "But haven't all wars been started by men?" Reply

lol my family (of mostly women) pretended periods didn't exist, so I guess I got lucky in that way? (except I thought I was a freak for a long time, thanks mom) Reply

I heard that in school. From a female teacher. Internalized misogyny runs deep. Reply

Yes. So let's trust the men who can't control their libidos because "boys will be boys" to run the country.



How is it that the people who pull the "women with PMS" BS don't realize that it's actually men behaving badly? Reply

I loved for her to play Poison Ivy but fuck David Ayer's brand of sexism Reply

"Says she grew up hearing that women don't work well together"



Ugh. My mother-in-law says the exact same shit in regards to women. How they're so catty and full of drama, and how men are relaxing, which is why she never made friends with other women. Yet, she's catty and dramatic herself. Always the ones that protest the loudest. Reply

Every single girl/woman I've met who didn't want to be friends w/ other girls because ~they're too dramatic, ended up being the biggest drama queen possible... mmh Reply

you should share this quote with your mother-in-law: "You can spend your life trying to be the cool girl, and feminism will be right there when you figure out they hate you anyway." Reply

Thankfully, she's not around anymore as she moved to the east coast of the US. But if I see her around and hear her saying more sexist shit, I'll be sure to share this with her. Thanks! <3 Reply

Send it to tomi lololo Reply

Hahah that is so not true. My boyfriend works entirely with straight guys and they can be dramatic and gossipy too. They just frame it as being "real" or "brutally honest" and it becomes a positive (or at least not negative) thing.



Edited at 2017-03-31 10:42 pm (UTC)

I finally saw Miss Sloane, and am now fully aboard the Chastain Train. Reply

She was sooo good in that. She deserved more recognition for it. Reply

Says she grew up hearing that women don't work well together



this is such a fucked up mentality that is almost everywhere, i can't count the times i've heard "women are just worse to other women" "women are just harder to work with" "women are more likely to backstab you"



yep. hell, i saw someone's facebook status with this same sentiment this morning. it's unfortunately a still pretty common viewpoint :( Reply

i get similar sentiments from distant family members & ppl wonder why i skip family events



yeah i know a lot of women that will flat out refuse to take a job where a woman is their supervisor Reply

I had a friend like this, where I was her only female friend. She said she got along better with boys because girls were so dramatic, when really the other girls were all just smarter for realizing she was the dramatic one and avoided her. Like if you hate all girls because they hate you, you are likely the problem. Reply

guess theyve never seen two insecure dudes fight over the same girl Reply

50% of students studying to be directors in film schools are women but they aren't supported in the industry



I'm sure it varies nation wide but that was definitely not the case in my film school. Like first year there were a handful in my classes, though nowhere near half, and the further along I got in classes it wasn't uncommon for me to be the only woman in the classroom. Reply

Not sure if it's the same study but I remember one saying that even though half of the students were women, most of them would drop out after the first year to do journalism/documentaries and only a fifth(?) would complete their studies in film school. Reply

Yeah that seems a lot more true to my experience. I also drifted into doc classes for a while too which had more, but still not a lot of, women. Like even going from Development and Pre-Production to Production I the drop-off was pretty significant. Reply

Lol film school dropout woman here 😕 Reply

On an encouraging note, I went to the Post Alley Film Festival -



At the festival, one of the directors was from the Seattle area, so the host asked her about the difference between working in LA vs Seattle. Apparently Seattle is much more gender inclusive than LA and doesn't have as much bs, which was good to hear, but unfortunately, to make it in the biz, people kinda need to go to LA/Hollywood.



It's really frustratingg looking at mainstream media, so I'm going to continue to try to support women, lgbtq, POC, and other disenfranchised media and creators. I wish their was more I could do as a consumr besides go to their movies and talk about their work with friends.



I'm visiting some relatives right now, and we were watching TV (big Bang Theory and similar shows), and I was so discouraged. I'd forgotten just how bad it can be for women, and it was so frustrating to see all the catty jokes and other misogynistic bullshit.

On an encouraging note, I went to the Post Alley Film Festival - http://www.postalleyfilmfestival.com/about.html "A full day of female-centric short films from around block and the around the world — award winners and premieres." - and all but two of the directors were women. "Proceeds benefit Women In Film Seattle, a non-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing opportunities for women in the film, television, video, and screen-based media industries. Proceeds go to WIF Seattle's events, workshops, education, Professional Grant, community support, and the continuing Post Alley Film Festival."

At the festival, one of the directors was from the Seattle area, so the host asked her about the difference between working in LA vs Seattle. Apparently Seattle is much more gender inclusive than LA and doesn't have as much bs, which was good to hear, but unfortunately, to make it in the biz, people kinda need to go to LA/Hollywood.

It's really frustratingg looking at mainstream media, so I'm going to continue to try to support women, lgbtq, POC, and other disenfranchised media and creators. I wish their was more I could do as a consumr besides go to their movies and talk about their work with friends.

"Says she grew up hearing that women don't work well together"



I hear this so much. Even heard it from some acquaintances who studied feminism as part of their university courses. Facepalm of the century. Reply

I hate that so much. I largely prefer working with women. And all my female bosses have een great, and even when I was stressed b/c of them, it wasn't bc of their gender or sex. Reply

I want her to "out" the director who complained to her that she talks too much about this stuff. I suspect it was Sorkin but that could be because I hate that smug, red-faced troll. Reply

Says she grew up hearing that women don't work well together



Ugh. You know who invented that? Men who are scared of how badass women are when we all work together, that's who. (Some women def perpetuate this stereotype, unfortunately, but we ain't make it up in the first place.) I love how much she adores & supports other artistic ladies. <33333 Reply

"Says she grew up hearing that women don't work well together"



lol never trust anyone who says this, men are such flops at work because they rarely plan for the long term or think ahead, not to mention most men have absolutely ZERO emotional intelligence, which is like 80% of actually being good at your job imo (in my industry). they float through their workdays knowing people will assume they are smart and capable because that's what the status quo tells us to think.



just today I had a rant about how much I hate the men who stomp around my office like they're hot shit. putting on a suit gives men such an inflated sense of self importance, I always glare at them. Reply

Such BS. I actually work better with women, I find it easier to build bonds with them and to address them and have my concerns heard. Sometimes I have a hard time getting the men in positions below me to listen to me without being labeled a bitch for being blunt after they don't listen to me when i'm nice.



Being a WOC and managing people below you while meeting expectations of the men above you is so taxing. Reply

i work in an exclusively female enviroment (i mean it, all of my co-workers are women) and it can be really exhausting sometimes. but it's still better than working in a male collective. Reply

I worked with only women for years but it was in retail which breeds drama no matter who is employed and 99% of us were under 25 and there times when I wanted to be like "we sound like a shitty youtube parody of what guys think women are like" but it was always manageable. Once I got into the tech industry it was so refreshing, now I work with 50/50 men and women and it's a very diverse office and everyone is great (IT team is still all dudes but they're all fantastic and have offered to teach us some coding basics and always include me when I show interest in whatever they're working on)



My friend got a job teaching 9th grade geography at an all girls school and he says it's like night and day, because when he told a group of girls they needed to stop talking they were chatting about how excited they were for winter break and doing fun things with their friends and family whereas groups of boys were generally talking about something awful lmao Reply

about 90% of my department is female and we all get along (mostly). honestly, the people in my department who drive me the most bonkers are the guys, lol. Reply

I work in a female dominated environment but we currently have a male interim executive director and boy has the culture changed. Reply

My environment is 95% male and there's so much drama. Especially for so-called "introvert" engineers. These asses don't like to share work or cross-sell and will willingly let the company lose out on a job because they don't want someone else working with their client. Your ego that big? Reply

tbh there just needs to be a balance. cant be all chicks or all dudes. i worked in an office that was all married middle aged men except for me and the receptionist, wish you couldve seen the drama that went down during the chili cook off. Reply

I really respect how much she speaks up about equality for women in film.



Film school was probably 65/35 men/women, but every set I have been on has been dominated by men. I'm sure that has contributed to my difficulties with finding jobs as well, which sucks. Jessica and Reese Witherspoon are both doing work to get women represented in the industry and I admire them both for it, I just wish more people were using their platform to do the same. Reply

i'm female and want to direct one day and i've pretty much already decided that i'm going the indie route (though this is also partly because i don't want to deal with studios trying to control/change my story. i almost had a play produced a few years ago but the producer wanted to change so much it would have turned the story into something else entirely. we ultimately decided not to work together, though sometimes i wonder what could have happened if i had changed it). i'm working on my first script and i'm already working on a budget and networking with people to work on it (i'm going to pay everyone, i don't expect anyone to work for free).



if i ever ~made it, i think i'd want to start my own studio and provide resources/support to other filmmakers. Reply

You sound awesome. I am currently in film school, I'd love to direct/produce one day but I know it's virtually impossible. Reply

