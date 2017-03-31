Jessica Chastain talks sexism in Hollywood
Jessica Chastain discusses her experience with sexism in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/tjwXdzX3yS— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2017
- 50% of students studying to be directors in film schools are women but they aren't supported in the industry
- Says she grew up hearing that women don't work well together
- Enjoyed working on The Zookeeper's Wife specifically because there were so many women in key creative positions
- During the press tour for The Help she kept getting asked leading questions about how difficult it was working with women and never got asked that doing promo for mostly male productions
There was also a lot of "I don't want to elect a woman because other people won't respect her" going on. I heard that a lot from women. :(
Back when Rachel Maddow was first becoming pretty big, I was still relatively young, and my father would listen to the most demoralizing conservative talk radio and converse with other rednecks on his CB, and they were fucking ruthless about Rachel Maddow. It was all about her appearance, and all weirdly sexually threatening shit. It made me never want to go into something professional, because no matter my qualifications or the importance of my work, in the end I'm just going to be judged on my appearance and my sexual usefulness to men.
Hurr hurr hurr she'll bomb a country bc she's on the rag hurr hurr hurr.
How is it that the people who pull the "women with PMS" BS don't realize that it's actually men behaving badly?
Ugh. My mother-in-law says the exact same shit in regards to women. How they're so catty and full of drama, and how men are relaxing, which is why she never made friends with other women. Yet, she's catty and dramatic herself. Always the ones that protest the loudest.
this is such a fucked up mentality that is almost everywhere, i can't count the times i've heard "women are just worse to other women" "women are just harder to work with" "women are more likely to backstab you"
I'm sure it varies nation wide but that was definitely not the case in my film school. Like first year there were a handful in my classes, though nowhere near half, and the further along I got in classes it wasn't uncommon for me to be the only woman in the classroom.
At the festival, one of the directors was from the Seattle area, so the host asked her about the difference between working in LA vs Seattle. Apparently Seattle is much more gender inclusive than LA and doesn't have as much bs, which was good to hear, but unfortunately, to make it in the biz, people kinda need to go to LA/Hollywood.
It's really frustratingg looking at mainstream media, so I'm going to continue to try to support women, lgbtq, POC, and other disenfranchised media and creators. I wish their was more I could do as a consumr besides go to their movies and talk about their work with friends.
I hear this so much. Even heard it from some acquaintances who studied feminism as part of their university courses. Facepalm of the century.
Ugh. You know who invented that? Men who are scared of how badass women are when we all work together, that's who. (Some women def perpetuate this stereotype, unfortunately, but we ain't make it up in the first place.) I love how much she adores & supports other artistic ladies. <33333
lol never trust anyone who says this, men are such flops at work because they rarely plan for the long term or think ahead, not to mention most men have absolutely ZERO emotional intelligence, which is like 80% of actually being good at your job imo (in my industry). they float through their workdays knowing people will assume they are smart and capable because that's what the status quo tells us to think.
just today I had a rant about how much I hate the men who stomp around my office like they're hot shit. putting on a suit gives men such an inflated sense of self importance, I always glare at them.
Being a WOC and managing people below you while meeting expectations of the men above you is so taxing.
My friend got a job teaching 9th grade geography at an all girls school and he says it's like night and day, because when he told a group of girls they needed to stop talking they were chatting about how excited they were for winter break and doing fun things with their friends and family whereas groups of boys were generally talking about something awful lmao
Film school was probably 65/35 men/women, but every set I have been on has been dominated by men. I'm sure that has contributed to my difficulties with finding jobs as well, which sucks. Jessica and Reese Witherspoon are both doing work to get women represented in the industry and I admire them both for it, I just wish more people were using their platform to do the same.
if i ever ~made it, i think i'd want to start my own studio and provide resources/support to other filmmakers.