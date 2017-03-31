Riz Ahmed Doesn't Want To Be Reduced to His Skin Color

Someone @ this to Kristen Bell and her gross husband



All joking aside, I love him. He should be working regularly for years to come. I've been following him since Nightcrawler, he has so much charisma. Reply

Dax would prob just block you. Ugh I still get mad every time I see either of their faces. I thought they were relatively harmless, occasionally obnoxious white people - and I love her shows.



I've very loosely followed him since Four Lions came out (but I still haven't seen it lol), but binge watching The Night Of and seeing him in person the week after I watched it sealed the deal for me.



Same. :\ I thought they were generally okay (and I ♥ The Good Place), but then those comments + everything I'm hearing about CHiPs?? yiiiikes. Reply

Omg watch Four Lions, it's so good. Hilarious and the ending is one of the most memorable movie endings ever for me. Reply

"Someone @ this to Kristen Bell and her gross husband"



I have clearly missed something. Reply

They were basically really creepy and fetishized Kristen's crush on Riz Ahmed. And then Dax got butthurt when brown people called him out on Twitter and blocked them.



Here you go: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 4841545.html They were basically really creepy and fetishized Kristen's crush on Riz Ahmed. And then Dax got butthurt when brown people called him out on Twitter and blocked them.

Oh my god, that's disgusting



Thanks for the link!



Thanks for the link!

wtfff Reply

omg i dont think i read this properly before bc surely i would have remembered "She does — she has a real fetish for Indian men, which shouldn’t alarm me at all, right? Because I often get mistaken for being from the subcontinent."

even aside from the 'fetish for indian men' thing who on earth would mistake dax shepard for desi lmao jfc Reply

he was being sarcastic Reply

oop i overestimated white ppls stupidity for once Reply

Agree-Nightcrawler was an great film and that film should have got acting awards galore more than it did. Jake Gyllenhaal was awesome in it and riz was a great foil for him with complexity and depth in a role that could easily have been sidelined. Reply

I still can't believe that BCoops got a nom over Jake that year. That spot belonged to either him or David Oyelowo. Reply

lol relevant line from his music it’s ok, post 9-11 I been getting paid

Playing terrorists on telly getting songs made

i didnt know he went to merchant taylors thats near where i went to college lol.

ik i say this every riz post but i cant believe hes white ppl famous now! i love it!!! Reply

I hate that he's on Girls but get that HBO money while you can. I just hate Lena Dunham so much. D: Reply

It skeeves me out because she just cast him so she could make out with him. It's gross when men do that and it was gross for her to do it. Reply

"white ppl famous"..so good. its true tho. Reply

Every time I watch it I hope that this time he'll finally decide not to hang out with that non-blinky sociopath, BUT HE ALWAYS DOES ;_____;



He's such a sweet bunny in Nightcrawler <3 Every time I watch it I hope that this time he'll finally decide not to hang out with that non-blinky sociopath, BUT HE ALWAYS DOES ;_____;

(Jake deserved every damn award for that role tbh)

the reason I almost always wear lose clothing is bc I don't want to get reduced to my bra size :/ I'm rly short though, no hiding that!



I'm really glad he's doing well, I hope this all continues! Reply

This is also me - I'm 4'11" so it's just in your face. It's so annoying trying to shop for clothes. :( Reply

I'm only a couple of inches taller! even if I find something that is the right length, it has to fit my hips, bum and / or boobs in. loser uppers deals with some of that but I want to spend an entire summer in maxi dresses without having to remove 1/3 of it >:( Reply

Nightcrawler is one of those movies that was amazing but also I never ever want to watch it again.





Also I feel him on the lawyer thing, my dad always says I should be a lawyer because I am "good at arguing." Sadly it takes a lot more than that. Reply

It really does. I don't think I could handle that much reading and problem solving. But I guess that's what law school is for lol.



I also think now that he is getting more attention, he could make an impact with the platform he now has vs. being a lawyer. Reply

Nightcrawler is sf underrated. It was the first thing I saw with him. Reply

i love him so much Reply

I want him in every genre Reply

i've only seen nightcrawler once (and a while ago). idk why but i assumed his character was ~subtly latino. any way he was good in it. the movie otoh was ok... it felt like it dragged on toward the end Reply

... I was not aware that he was a PPE graduate. I don't know what to think about that. Reply

