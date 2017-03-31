Riz Ahmed Doesn't Want To Be Reduced to His Skin Color
- Still not used to the attention he's getting and having a lot of work; has generally put out indie projects that come out every couple of years.
- Talks about his past and education. He won a scholarship to a private school, Merchant Taylors' School, before going to Oxford University to study Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.
- Was told my his teachers to be a lawyer because of his "loud mouth" but he couldn't imagine himself having a desk job (THANK GOD)
- Riz and author agree that his role in Nightcrawler helped him break out of being typecast just to his skin color/background since it didn't have much to do with his ethnicity
All joking aside, I love him. He should be working regularly for years to come. I've been following him since Nightcrawler, he has so much charisma.
I've very loosely followed him since Four Lions came out (but I still haven't seen it lol), but binge watching The Night Of and seeing him in person the week after I watched it sealed the deal for me.
I have clearly missed something.
They were basically really creepy and fetishized Kristen's crush on Riz Ahmed. And then Dax got butthurt when brown people called him out on Twitter and blocked them.
Thanks for the link!
even aside from the 'fetish for indian men' thing who on earth would mistake dax shepard for desi lmao jfc
Playing terrorists on telly getting songs made
i didnt know he went to merchant taylors thats near where i went to college lol.
ik i say this every riz post but i cant believe hes white ppl famous now! i love it!!!
Every time I watch it I hope that this time he'll finally decide not to hang out with that non-blinky sociopath, BUT HE ALWAYS DOES ;_____;
(Jake deserved every damn award for that role tbh)
I'm really glad he's doing well, I hope this all continues!
Also I feel him on the lawyer thing, my dad always says I should be a lawyer because I am "good at arguing." Sadly it takes a lot more than that.
I also think now that he is getting more attention, he could make an impact with the platform he now has vs. being a lawyer.
