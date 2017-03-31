Riz Ahmed Doesn't Want To Be Reduced to His Skin Color




- Still not used to the attention he's getting and having a lot of work; has generally put out indie projects that come out every couple of years.
- Talks about his past and education. He won a scholarship to a private school, Merchant Taylors' School, before going to Oxford University to study Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.
- Was told my his teachers to be a lawyer because of his "loud mouth" but he couldn't imagine himself having a desk job (THANK GOD)
- Riz and author agree that his role in Nightcrawler helped him break out of being typecast just to his skin color/background since it didn't have much to do with his ethnicity

