idk much about her but louisa looks like kendall jenner if kendall grew up in essex instead of calabasas. Reply

ever since someone said she looked like Kendall I CAN'T UNSEE IT Reply

I watched this whole video and kinda liked it. Wow @ me Reply

lol i forgot about her.



i'm not really feeling it tbh. her voice seems too edited? which is a shame because she has a great voice. Reply

ooh you, got me on my best behaviour

i'm on my best behaviour

i know that you're good for me

i wanna be good to you







Edited at 2017-03-31 08:42 pm (UTC) wait a minute. i like this Reply

I love her and want her to succeed Reply

feel like shes the first winner ppl have been excited abt in a while Reply

she has an incredible voice and stage presence and she's just the sweetest, i stopped watching x factor but i watched her season because i saw her on yt and was blooown away Reply

i liked ben haenow tbh but i feel like they did him dirty by making him do pop-esque kind of music



saying that, i think he would've been much better/much more suited to another label Reply

IA. He said that he wanted to do something more rock but he felt obligated to do stuff that he felt the X Factor audience would have liked. :\ Reply

meghan saw her talent early on!



It's weird to see her doing this kinda music when her voice lends itself so much more to soul and bluesy songs. This and her other single don't really utilize her voice very well, she's legit a great singer. Reply

yeah this is my problem with it. it doesn't seem like she's using her voice as well as she could be/is having to tone it down a lot. Reply

I.... guess? Tears was such a great song and this one is... meh. Reply

I'm not sure what to make of this tbh Reply

i love her but this was a bit... idk Reply

she looks like a mix between kendall jenner and james cordon...just really british. only thing ik about her is that ratalouis tried to slide in her dms and she shut him down, lmao.



oh and the song is ok. Reply

this aesthetic is so on-the-nose... Reply

