Louisa Johnson - Best Behaviour (Music Video)
X Factor UK Winner (2015), Louisa Johnson releases new music video for her new single, Best Behaviour
Coming for that Coachella weekend 1 car playlist
Source | iTunes
i'm not really feeling it tbh. her voice seems too edited? which is a shame because she has a great voice.
ooh you, got me on my best behaviour
i'm on my best behaviour
i know that you're good for me
i wanna be good to you
Edited at 2017-03-31 08:42 pm (UTC)
saying that, i think he would've been much better/much more suited to another label
I.... guess? Tears was such a great song and this one is... meh.
oh and the song is ok.
This sounds like Lindsay Lohan