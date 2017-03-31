lucille sideeye

'Ghost in the Shell' director: so-called whitewashing controversy a moot point


- "Ghost in the Shell" director Rupert Sanders - you may remember him from his affair with Kristen Stewart during the making of that crap Snow White movie - talked about whitewashing in an interview

"I did three weeks of press in Paris, Korea, and Japan, there wasn't one question about this so-called controversy. The controversy only seems to be coming from America. We all are liberal minded people, but we didn't feel this was a controversy without people seeing the film and knowing the story. It was a moot point."

"I think Oshii said it best—she is a cyborg shell and she has no race, and he said Scarlett is the best person in the world to play Major. That was reassuring. She is not playing a Japanese person, she is playing a machine in a shell created by an American multinational corporation, in this case".

"The world cast Scarlett really. That's who people want to see in this kind of film".

"People weren't calling up [Martin] Scorsese when he was making The Departed and said 'Why aren't you using Asian actors?'. [OP note: The Departed is a remake of the HK movie Infernal Affairs, set in Boston among the Irish mafia] He took an Asian film, and made an American and international film out of it. We have an incredibly diverse cast. We have cast members from Syria, from Zimbabwe, from Fuji, Australia, Denmark, from England, from America. I think when people see the film, it is ultimately an international and global film starring a global lead. You need Scarlett Johansson if you are opening a film in Russia as well as in Tokyo".


