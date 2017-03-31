'Ghost in the Shell' director: so-called whitewashing controversy a moot point

surprise, rupert sanders is a stupid asshole. Reply

You're right. I just remembered this is the same asshole who ripped off Miyazaki in his Snow White movie. Reply

He's always shown such good judgement in the past. Reply

WHERE IS THE EAR??? Reply

THAT'S HIM LMAO Reply

she literally is playing a cyborg with the brain of a dead Japanese child. how is that NOT whitewashing? Reply

Full disclosure, I'm actually against the casting of ScarJo. However his very first quote about doing press in Paris, Korea etc sounds 100% believable. Reply

idkoc what happened during the press overseas (which, so what if they weren't allowed to ask those questions) but people around the world aren't stupid or blind to white devilry. for example, i doubt every single japanese person in japan is ok with this. it's just as arrogant to go, "hey, japan is ok with this!" (this comment directed at rupert sanders and tools like him. not you, erised lol. sorry for the slight hijack.)



Edited at 2017-03-31 08:25 pm (UTC)

lol it's fine don't worry about it :)



I think with the Japanese people affiliated to the project that have come forward and voiced their approval, and also what Rupert is saying here, it's nearly impossible to make him (or any other person who thinks like him) see that this is not okay. Reply

i def don't think every person in japan is okay with this - i know we have at least one ontder from japan who's always in these posts - but i do think that generally speaking it makes sense that if you are part of the dominant culture wherever you are (be it america, china, japan, russia, etc.) then you're going to possess a sort of privilege or "colorblindness" that makes you *less likely* to pick up on this sort of thing (or at least get as frustrated about it). especially when we're using very western-centric terms like 'poc.' (someone tried to argue w/ me once when i said that a korean person in south korea is not a poc.)



Edited at 2017-03-31 08:37 pm (UTC)

Japanese people don't give a shit about this controversy Reply

Serious question, have you seen this video? The majority of Japanese people actually don't really care about the controversy, mostly because this controversy affects Asian-Americans being cast in Hollywood rather than themselves. Of course this doesn't speak for all Japanese people but the general consensus is, "It looks more anime-ish with ScarJo!"



Edited at 2017-04-01 02:06 am (UTC)

I believe it because their experience with repsentation, racism and white washing doesn't happen since the majority of their shows consist of themselves.



That's like asking anyone who doesn't live in america their experience abiut racism in america.



He's a dumbass. Reply

"The controversy only seems to be coming from America."



meditate on that one a bit more, asshole Reply

It's like he genuinely believes no Asians live in the US Reply

tbh i think it's more that he thinks that asians in asia are more "asian than thou" compared to asian-americans, and therefore their opinion means more. and if you think about it, it shows a very western-centric attitude towards race bc he doesn't stop to consider that a japanese person in japan is part of the dominant group and can see themselves represented in the media all the time, and therefore might have a different opinion than a japanese-american who is part of a marginalized group.



it's an attitude that i've seen a lot bc ppl are dumb.



Edited at 2017-03-31 08:24 pm (UTC)

Frankly, I don't think this mf thinks about Asians in America or Asia. Reply

Of course someone who had a hand in picking her would find nothing wrong with it. Reply

"I did three weeks of press in Paris, Korea, and Japan, there wasn't one question about this so-called controversy. The controversy only seems to be coming from America.



god white people are so fucking clueless about this Reply

lol that reminds me of that user who commented smth like "i have japanese friends from japan and nobody from japan cares about this!!!!" Reply

(white) people like to treat marginalized folks as a monolith when it suits their own agenda. Reply

tokyo111 tell them thatcares about this and they are from japan Reply

But Japanese don't really care about it Reply

And it's not like the French media give a fuck about French-Asian people's representation either.

So he is saying "But this racist European country and these two countries from Asia don't care!" Reply

I think that's the biggest amount of excuses for whitewashing I've ever read on a single interview. it's like whitewashing bingo Reply

Can't wait to watch this later today. Reply

a T Swift fan eager to see some shitty whitewashed film, I'm shocked. Reply

lol Reply

Careful sis. Your ironic stanning might become genuine one day. Reply

Too late. Reply

waaay too late, lol Reply

"Scarlett is the best person in the world to play Major"



LOL I mean controversy aside that is just patently untrue of any role I would think Reply

"The world cast Scarlett really. That's who people want to see in this kind of film"



Peak insidious racism. Reply

MTE. Implying a Japanese actress wouldn't be good enough to get people to buy tickets. Make a better movie, Rupert. Reply

was there a poll or something I missed out on Reply

everyone, LITERALLY EVERYONE I CAN THINK OF, would have wanted to see Rinko Kikuchi in that role. He's such a twat. Reply

as well as following that up by equating her to "global" and "international." like only women who look like scarlett are "global." Reply

this is embarrassing and its clear he didn't read the criticism coming from Japanese Americans specifically on why Scarlett was miscast. If they casted her b/c they didn't know how else to sell the movie, just go ahead and say that Reply

I 100% believe this is the case and it bugs me that they won't say it. Reply

He kinda sorta did in his last sentence, took him awhile to get there though lol Reply

Coming off the worldwide success of Lucy, ScarJo was one of a very few female stars who proved she could open a film on her own (is why she was cast). They wouldn't risk the budget on someone who didn't have a proven record they could point to (so when the film fails, the executives can say it's not their fault. They didn't cast some unknown or someone who hadn't already proved she could make bank on an action movie worldwide).



This is how the executives think. They never want the blame for a film to fall on their shoulders, they have their justifications all lined up from the start. This is why so many sequels are made--easier to go with a follow up to a successful film instead of going with original material. It's not about making great films, it's about covering their assess and keeping their jobs. This is why so many bad films are greenlit. Reply

HE said it in a roundabout way in the last paragraph, but it's still a cop out, because this is precisely the reason we can't get a high selling asian actor. Reply

The world cast Scarlett really.



omg what a pretentious asshole Reply

ikr ?



he sounds like he's seconds away from whining about not being appreciated in his own time Reply

SHE IS PLAYING A JAPANESE PERSON YOU HORSES ASS



YOU LITERALLY MADE THE WHITE WASHING A PLOT POINT





ALSO





CYBORGS ARE NOT ROBOTS





OF COURSE THEY HAVE A RACE, THEY'RE PPPEEEOOOPPPLLLLEEE Reply

lol his line about cyborgs not having a race...



So, then if there's no race, then the default is white. Got it.



They changed her name from Motoko Kusanagi to Mira Killian. Still not whitewashing. Got it. Reply

Did they change her name? Oh god I hope it ends his career Reply

Parent

right? and I keep seeing that shit being used.



It literally makes no sense. Cyborgs are literally MADE OF HUMAN???



It's such a transparent argument because you KNOW they'd never say that about DCs Cyborg. They only use it to protect their precious white lady. Reply

They just keep goin lower with the. MKusanagi disrespect. I will never not be salty about this bs Reply

Lmao it's at 44% on RT now Reply

Sanders' previous film, Snow White and the Huntsman, settled at 49%, Rotten. I hope ScarJo gets some equally flattering reviews:



"Like star Kristen Stewart's performance, it's pretty on the outside but hollow on in the inside."



"It doesn't help that Snow White is Kristen Stewart, an actress who seems to have just the one expression at her command and it is one of pained peevishness. Even when she's smiling, she's peeved."



"Stewart's Snow White, meanwhile, pouts her lips, bats her bedroom eyes, and scarcely seems to have more on her mind than who might take her to the senior prom." Reply

"People weren't calling up [Martin] Scorsese when he was making The Departed and said 'Why aren't you using Asian actors?'. [OP note: The Departed is a remake of the HK movie Infernal Affairs, set in Boston among the Irish mafia]



seriously, they should've just set the movie in future nyc if they were so set on casting Scarlett Reply

Yeah I think there's a huge difference b/t the departed and this film imo and I think it's disingenuous to bring it up as a companions. This dude sucks. Reply

MTE. Borrowing plot ideas and using them in a different context like The Departed did is perfectly fine. What they actually did is more like if The Departed had been about Leo infiltrating the Hong Kong triads lol Reply

exactly. The Departed wasn't set in Hong Kong. that's a stupid comparison imo Reply

