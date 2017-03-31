'Ghost in the Shell' director: so-called whitewashing controversy a moot point
INTERVIEW: 'Ghost in the Shell' director Rupert Sanders talks to @HudsonGiles about 420, whitewashing, and more https://t.co/MGRXAd9g7N pic.twitter.com/o1hqWB9Xdz— Carl Franzen (@carlfranzen) 31 de março de 2017
- "Ghost in the Shell" director Rupert Sanders - you may remember him from his affair with Kristen Stewart during the making of that crap Snow White movie - talked about whitewashing in an interview
"I did three weeks of press in Paris, Korea, and Japan, there wasn't one question about this so-called controversy. The controversy only seems to be coming from America. We all are liberal minded people, but we didn't feel this was a controversy without people seeing the film and knowing the story. It was a moot point."
"I think Oshii said it best—she is a cyborg shell and she has no race, and he said Scarlett is the best person in the world to play Major. That was reassuring. She is not playing a Japanese person, she is playing a machine in a shell created by an American multinational corporation, in this case".
"The world cast Scarlett really. That's who people want to see in this kind of film".
"People weren't calling up [Martin] Scorsese when he was making The Departed and said 'Why aren't you using Asian actors?'. [OP note: The Departed is a remake of the HK movie Infernal Affairs, set in Boston among the Irish mafia] He took an Asian film, and made an American and international film out of it. We have an incredibly diverse cast. We have cast members from Syria, from Zimbabwe, from Fuji, Australia, Denmark, from England, from America. I think when people see the film, it is ultimately an international and global film starring a global lead. You need Scarlett Johansson if you are opening a film in Russia as well as in Tokyo".
ONTD, did you cast Scarlett Johansson in this movie?
I think with the Japanese people affiliated to the project that have come forward and voiced their approval, and also what Rupert is saying here, it's nearly impossible to make him (or any other person who thinks like him) see that this is not okay.
Serious question, have you seen this video? The majority of Japanese people actually don't really care about the controversy, mostly because this controversy affects Asian-Americans being cast in Hollywood rather than themselves. Of course this doesn't speak for all Japanese people but the general consensus is, "It looks more anime-ish with ScarJo!"
That's like asking anyone who doesn't live in america their experience abiut racism in america.
He's a dumbass.
meditate on that one a bit more, asshole
it's an attitude that i've seen a lot bc ppl are dumb.
god white people are so fucking clueless about this
So he is saying "But this racist European country and these two countries from Asia don't care!"
LOL I mean controversy aside that is just patently untrue of any role I would think
Peak insidious racism.
This is how the executives think. They never want the blame for a film to fall on their shoulders, they have their justifications all lined up from the start. This is why so many sequels are made--easier to go with a follow up to a successful film instead of going with original material. It's not about making great films, it's about covering their assess and keeping their jobs. This is why so many bad films are greenlit.
omg what a pretentious asshole
he sounds like he's seconds away from whining about not being appreciated in his own time
YOU LITERALLY MADE THE WHITE WASHING A PLOT POINT
ALSO
CYBORGS ARE NOT ROBOTS
OF COURSE THEY HAVE A RACE, THEY'RE PPPEEEOOOPPPLLLLEEE
So, then if there's no race, then the default is white. Got it.
They changed her name from Motoko Kusanagi to Mira Killian. Still not whitewashing. Got it.
It literally makes no sense. Cyborgs are literally MADE OF HUMAN???
It's such a transparent argument because you KNOW they'd never say that about DCs Cyborg. They only use it to protect their precious white lady.
"Like star Kristen Stewart's performance, it's pretty on the outside but hollow on in the inside."
"It doesn't help that Snow White is Kristen Stewart, an actress who seems to have just the one expression at her command and it is one of pained peevishness. Even when she's smiling, she's peeved."
"Stewart's Snow White, meanwhile, pouts her lips, bats her bedroom eyes, and scarcely seems to have more on her mind than who might take her to the senior prom."
seriously, they should've just set the movie in future nyc if they were so set on casting Scarlett