The ‘Serial’ Team’s New Podcast, ‘S-Town,’ Tops 10 Million Downloads in 4 Days
The ‘Serial’ Team’s New Podcast, ‘S-Town,’ Tops 10 Million Downloads in 4 Days https://t.co/xs2rGfcPat— Variety (@Variety) 31. März 2017
- Tthe "investigative-journalism" podcast set a record for most downloads in four days (all seven eps got dropped at the same time)
- Episodes from the first two Serial seasons got downloaded 250 million times so far
HOWEVER, don't expect it to be like Serial S1 either.
is it worth it to keep going?
It really feels like a Southern gothic novel that couldn't have been written in a other than 2017 (tho I know it was recorded a few years ago) - especially given all of the socioeconomic and racial/LGBT/rural v. urban tensions.
I'm kinda over serial anyway, appreciate the fresh take 💁
TY to all the people who gave me recs in the last podcast post, I got so many amazing shows out of it! Since then I've listened to Tanis, Rabbits, Limetown, Homecoming, and Archive 81. I tried the Box but the main character annoyed me too much, lol. I'm totally hooked on this kind of suspenseful audio drama.
I wish the Black Tapes would come back already. It's been ages!
I'm kind of glad he wasn't alive to see Trump become president. Especially since Trump is going to kill any hope of climate change + the utter ignorance of Trump and his supporters. Happy weekend to everyone except John's cousins from Florida.