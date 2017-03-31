The ‘Serial’ Team’s New Podcast, ‘S-Town,’ Tops 10 Million Downloads in 4 Days

Is this any good? Serial S2 was so boring, I didn't finish it. Reply

Thread

Link

It sounded so boring I didn't even start it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it. It's fascinating in a way that the trash can fire that was Serial S2 was not.



HOWEVER, don't expect it to be like Serial S1 either.



Edited at 2017-03-31 09:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not at all what I expected but it is fascinating and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

serial season 2 was total trash. i loved stown but don't go into it thinking it's a true crime/murder mystery type thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooop @ me thinking S-Town was a band Reply

Thread

Link

That's O-Town bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A mashup of S Club and O-Town. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This definitely sounds more interesting than season 2 Reply

Thread

Link

I have 30 minutes left of the last episode and MY GOD. Reply

Thread

Link

This is honestly so good i'm hooked but i'm also terrified bc i'm only on ep 5 and he's talked to someone I know lmao being from Alabama is fun Reply

Thread

Link

I used to go to Bibb County a lot for work and had to go to Woodstock so i've talked to the clerk before and i've run into the Pell city clock guy bc that's my hometown. I kind of figured it would happen as soon as he said which county it's in. Woodstock is an actual shitown lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg....... who Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I binged all 7 chapters and I really liked it. It was really smart of them to drop them all at the same time so people wouldn't spoil themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

i got through the first 2.5 eps and wasn't that impressed by the "twist" tbh



is it worth it to keep going? Reply

Thread

Link

I think so. The twist is really only the beginning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm from the south and grew up in a shit town, and the whole thing kind of doesn't sit right with me. I'm two episodes in, fwiw, but it just feels SO voyeuristic and judgmental toward southerners. I mean obviously the racism is nagl but IDK most of these people are just trying to get along. Reply

Thread

Link

Is it weird and exploitative like the Richard Simmons one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't listen to the Richard Simmons one but yeah, I feel like it's super exploitative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry you feel that way! If it's worth anything, I'm not from the South (SF Bay Area) and I actually found myself identifying/recognizing a lot of the "characters" in the podcast as people I've known in my life, especially as the episodes go on and the "real" story reveals itself. The fundamentals of the story episode 3 on seem pretty universal, especially in 2017 Trump America. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the editorial approach gets better through the other episodes since more people around John are interviewed in depth, but the decision to have the tattoo shop conversations in there when they didn't have much to do with John was a bad decision. I also rolled my eyes when the narrator was talking about how keeping his social media private was a good decision. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm from the south and listened to the whole thing and while I get why the first two or three eps could feel a little judgmental, although it didn't really bother me, I definitely didn't feel that way be the time I finished. I thought it was pretty respectful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVED IT! I started listening to it two days ago. I didn't care for the first episode but by the second episode started to get intriguing. It's not a true crime per se, but a complex, stunning portrait of a human life that normally doesn't get explored except in novels. Even though it's nothing like "A Little Life" by Hanya Yanigahara, it sort of reminded me of that books tone in its exploration of loneliness and genius. I listened to 5 hours of it the first day and purposefully walked my dog twice as long as I normally do to finish it. The song at the end of all the episodes "A Rose for Emily" sadder and creepier as you move through the episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm in the middle of episode 3 and I'm not really interested enough to continue once the story swerved and is no longer about what I thought it was about. Am I missing anything?



Edited at 2017-03-31 08:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I would say that that isn't the only twist. There are more reveals in the story in each hour, but you're right, the initial premise doesn't come back (afaik, I'm only on ep 5) but there are different mysteries that pop up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on episode 5 right now and loving it. The first episode was a little tough to get through because John's accent IS so thick, but the reveal at the end of episode 2!!! JFC.



It really feels like a Southern gothic novel that couldn't have been written in a other than 2017 (tho I know it was recorded a few years ago) - especially given all of the socioeconomic and racial/LGBT/rural v. urban tensions.



Edited at 2017-03-31 08:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i need to DL this. i hope it's better than season 2 Reply

Thread

Link

Since it's not Serial it's really different. I'd argue that it feels more like a novel than a true crime story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmm sounds interesting. I'm into it.



I'm kinda over serial anyway, appreciate the fresh take 💁 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm halfway through episode two. It's okay, but it's not really gripping me so far.



TY to all the people who gave me recs in the last podcast post, I got so many amazing shows out of it! Since then I've listened to Tanis, Rabbits, Limetown, Homecoming, and Archive 81. I tried the Box but the main character annoyed me too much, lol. I'm totally hooked on this kind of suspenseful audio drama. Reply

Thread

Link

Def stick it out until episode 3 if you're unsure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love the Blacktapes, but i find it so hard to keep track of the 423423423 storylines Tanis has going on at the same time (and Nick is kind of an idiot) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yes poor bb. Like he's so simple and trusting and keeps making the WORST decisions. Have you listened to Rabbits? It's only three episodes but I'm really liking it a lot so far, possibly more than Tanis. Feels like meshing the best elements of the other two shows with a cool new concept and a very female-driven vibe.



I wish the Black Tapes would come back already. It's been ages! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



I'm kind of glad he wasn't alive to see Trump become president. Especially since Trump is going to kill any hope of climate change + the utter ignorance of Trump and his supporters. Happy weekend to everyone except John's cousins from Florida. I cried a few times tbh. idk. I found myself really attached to his story. I won't say much bc I don't want to spoil anything for anyone but I think there's a lot about him you can relate to - especially if you grew up in a shit down and feel like people's ignorance suffocates you. Reply

Thread

Link

I had this same exact thought re: Trump. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree with your note under the cut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I cried through a few episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link