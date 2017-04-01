Agents of SHIELD 4x16 Sneak Peek

I haven't watched in a while (I think Robbie and Daisy met up with Coulson) so seeing Ward AGAIN is like a reoccurring nightmare. What the fuck? Reply

I bet Steve Bannon is happy to have Nazi representation on a major network show Reply

Been a while since we saw Daisy, Ward, and May all together. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/dh4hJjw3mi — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) March 31, 2017 He'd probably be upset their leader is an Asian woman. Reply

I feel so bad for Daisy. She just keeps getting the emotional hammer. Poor girl. She's going to wake up and have to process memories of "dating" someone she loathes and who fucked with her mind and body in all sorts of horrible ways. Reply

I'm sure Skyeward fans are thrilled, but I am not here for Ward. Reply

I'm over the Ward character, but the hand thing had me cracking up. I wonder why this was Daisy's Framework narrative. Is she trying to work out not being the one to kill Ward. Needing to forgive him? Take out Hydra to save a currently unseen Lincoln? I just don't get Wards presence as a love interest. Reply

the only good part of this is getting to see ward/his body die for a third time



also, i've admittedly been less invested in AoS this season without him there to hate, so at leas there's that. but the focus on romance and less focus on the team dynamics i like best also played a role Reply

I was really hoping for Lincoln. What a disappointment. Reply

i miss lincoln tbh Reply

I loved Lincoln. At least, he went down the way Steve Rogers had which made it even more heartbreaking. Reply

unpopular opinion: i am looking forward to this storyline. it will end all the skyward ship bs, give final closure to ward and i hope i truly do hope it might be a little interesting because this show is bad now. Reply

Should I bother catching up? It's not getting renewed, rite?? oh criminey that screencapShould I bother catching up? It's not getting renewed, rite?? Reply

nah sis, it's just hate watch now. Reply

renewal chances are slim. If it gets renewed then catch up, If it gets cancelled, just watch the last episode to see how it ended. Reply

Considering Marvel won't leave it open ended, they'll at least renew it for a 10-13 episode 5th season or something like that. Reply

yeah just from the screencap you can tell they're meant to be together........ Reply

My dad was so confused during the last episode before this break that I thought I'd catch up before it came back to help him out, lol.



But every time I thought about Ward being back, I just put it off.



Should I catch up? Reply

I've got my fingers crossed that Daisy or Jemma get to kill him this time. Coulson got the first kill and the second time Lincoln gets the credit, I guess and frankly neither of them deserve it as much as Daisy or Simmons (or May.) Third time's the charm. Reply

I was so pissed that they fridged Ros two episodes before it literally only so Coulson would have reason to be the one to kill Ward. Why? There were so many other characters who should have done it. Reply

Huh...for some reason, I thought the last episode was the season finale. 3 arcs in one season? Reply

Also Grant Ward's wild ride never ends Reply

I'm actually happy Ward's back for a few episodes cause while I loved the traitor reveal and Hydra Ward, I didn't really like Squid-Ward but this will probably be like the OG "SHIELD" Ward and I bet without the shitty family and the dog shooting baggage from Garrett.



Poor Sk-daisy though. Reply

It's a few episodes? I thought it was just one. Reply

YAY! AoS posts will be fun again. Reply

