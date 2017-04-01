Agents of SHIELD 4x16 Sneak Peek



“What If…” – Hail the New World Order! Daisy and Simmons uncover secrets and lies in a world gone mad. With Hydra in control, they are our only hope to save everyone, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” TUESDAY, APRIL 4 on The ABC Television Network.

source

really hope they kill Ward for a 2nd time.
Tagged: , , ,