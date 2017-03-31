Unforgettable Trailer #2

UGH this movie looks like such shit.

I'm legit surprised this got distribution, and isn't on Lifetime Reply

I really wanna see this trash Reply

oh god same. i can't even explain it but i wanna see it so bad. Reply

I love Katherine while hating legit everything she's ever in hahaha. I saw the Trailer #1 before Get Out and I thought it looked not horrible haha. IDK it looks good for what it's trying to do. Reply

i like some of her rom-coms (27 dresses and life as we know it are cute), but yeah she seems to make awful choices. i guess she has to take what she can get though. Reply

what is Rosario doing in this film ? Reply

maybe she has a vacation house she wants to buy Reply

she is part of the Marvel family so she can do fan conventions and collect some money Reply

Sounds like a Lifetime movie with a budget. Reply

MTE

lmao Reply

I find it so funny that her second comeback attempt show also flopped and got cancelled after 2 episodes, lol. Reply

A Lifetime original movie Reply

I love Katherine, i wish she stayed longer on GA and had a better career :( Reply

mte. Her monologue after Denny's death is a truly iconic performance. Reply

ia, her performance was everything. now i miss old grey's :( Reply

Roswell reunion plzzzz



Sucks that Isabel didn't get a happy ending and that her husband was left behind because of his career. Reply

Reminds me of shit like Obsessed and The Boy Next Door, all belong on TV Reply

i thought this had been released ages ago because i remember the trailer being posted here lol



it still looks awful and overdramatic Reply

with her show cancelled and this definitely flopping, she will be back to kitty litter commercials in no time. Reply

hated it when it was called Obsessed



WHY ROSARIO WHY?! Reply

WHY DID SOMEBODY PURCHASE THIS FOR DISTRIBUTION?! Reply

I love trashy movies like this but my hatred for Heigl runs deep. I'll wait until it streams on airplanes. Reply

so a high budget lifetime movie??



i'd watch Reply

