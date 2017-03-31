Unforgettable Trailer #2
Tessa Connover (Heigl) is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lily. Trying to settle into her new life, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa’s jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s dream into her ultimate nightmare.
“Unforgettable” opens on April 21st.
lmao
Sucks that Isabel didn't get a happy ending and that her husband was left behind because of his career.
it still looks awful and overdramatic
WHY ROSARIO WHY?!
i'd watch