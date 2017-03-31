March 31st, 2017, 09:14 pm theemii Selena Gomez - Only You (Audio) source Tagged: selena gomez, soundtrack Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4343 comments Add comment
Ontd, what are yall watching on netflix?
& Ross Butler is great eye candy
Edited at 2017-03-31 09:08 pm (UTC)
There is a lot of filler though, but I barely remember the book, I read it so long ago. I like the format, if it just went chronologically the show wouldn't stand out.
what about that LIVE ...weird
It's a mini series, so there are only 13 episodes (which are all already posted). It's based on the book so I'm pretty sure there will be no other seasons.
STAN THE SUPERIOR AND BEST VERSION OF ONLY YOU!
There are better ways to depict someone who has been a victim of rape without having to show that shit.