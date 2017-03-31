Bop Reply

Is anyone watching the show? Im thinking about giving it a try... but after watching boys over flowers and train to busan im thinking about another kdrama.



I'm watching it! I'm on episode 5 right now, and I'm hooked tbh. It's not groundbreaking/outstanding, but I think it's really well done, and honestly doesn't feel much like a teen show (the creator intended it to be that way). I like the formats of the episode and how they flicker between flashbacks and the tapes. Reply

is it depressing? Reply

I guess it depends on the what you find depressing? In my opinion not really so far, but a lot of people would possibly find it uncomfortable, esp. if they dealt with things like bullying or sexual assault in hs. I heard it gets darker towards the end, though. :/ Reply

i started it and realized they're only doing up to tape 7 this season.. does that mean that we have to wait about a year for the rest of the episodes? i don't think that was a good idea on netflix's part tbh Reply

theres 7 tapes total, 2 sides on the first 6 = 13 total. not sure what a season 2 would be about if it gets one. Reply

LMAOOO simple math is hard for me Reply

I'm watching it, its pretty decent Reply

i plan to watch it this weekend Reply

I've been on a midsomer murders binge Reply

I like it. Reply

I'm on ep 3 of 13 reasons & I'm loving it. I read the book years ago and can't quite remember what exactly happens but so far its solid.



& Ross Butler is great eye candy Reply

I'm the same, read the book years ago so I remember nothing but I prefer it that way, everything is really fresh!



A guy I used to work with is in this. He doesn't play a big role, but he's had speaking moments in two episodes so far. It's so strange to see him on a TV show. Him/his girlfriend posted pics with Selena from the premiere. Reply

Ahh that's so cool, good for him! :) Reply

I still have a bit of resentment for him because he dated one of my best friends in college for a while and treated her really poorly, but I'm sure I only heard the negative side of him. He was in Bloodline too so he's doing well for himself on Netflix! Reply

Yikes at that, that sucks, your friend doesn't deserve that. :/ Hopefully he's changed/treats his girlfriend nice now though, I've just started getting into acting so it's nice hearing about people doing well in their careers, Netflix in particular is so cool! :)



Edited at 2017-03-31 09:08 pm (UTC) Reply

It seems like he does! He was only like 20/21 when they were together I think. And good luck to you in acting!! Netflix does seem like a good place to get into, you can bounce around shows. Reply

That's pretty young (doesn't excuse it, but so many people are a-holes when they are college-aged lbr). Thank you! <3 Reply

Is anyone else watching the show? I'm hooked and trying to finish by tonight/tomorrow, I'm on episode 5 right now. I really like it tbh, the two main actors (Katherine Langford/Hannah and Dylan Minnette/Clay) are really good. I'm so glad they got Katherine to play Hannah, Selena would have been terrible lmao.



There is a lot of filler though, but I barely remember the book, I read it so long ago. I like the format, if it just went chronologically the show wouldn't stand out. Reply

Yes, I'm so glad Selena isn't playing Hannah! This actress is good. Reply

will check it out.

I'm going to start this weekend! I think I was too old for the book, so I didn't love it, but I think it will work well as a TV show if handled well. Reply

What kind of show is this? A Drama? A Mystery? Thriller? Comedy? and will it end after all theposted episodes? Reply

I'd categorize it as a drama, definitely not a comedy Reply

It's a drama, but definitely has some mystery/thriller elements to it (esp. if you haven't read the books and don't know who is on the tapes).



It's a mini series, so there are only 13 episodes (which are all already posted). It's based on the book so I'm pretty sure there will be no other seasons. Reply

her whisper singing is so soothing here Reply

I'm really glad this is getting such good reviews, I was real worried bc it could have really gone either way and the book is super important to me. Reply

I'm going to start watching this tomorrow, it looks really good :) Reply

I surprised at the RT rating. Maybe I will binge it sometime later (probably summer when most of my shows are on hiatus) Reply

We need a proper discussion post I've so many things to say about this show ! Reply

I've finished 5 episodes already so I guess it's time for a break! Don't remember the book that well though it was a favourite when I read it when it came out. So it's making the show really interesting to me and the stakes seem higher by showing more of the other people on the tapes in present day. Reply

Zara Larsson getting covered already Reply

On the last episode of this and I'm really enjoying it. It's definitely good that they had warnings of rape and sexual assault though, its pretty vivid. Reply

i guess some or most of this was filmed in my hometown so i should watch Reply

I read this book when I was younger and I hated it so much, but I still kind of want to check out the series? Reply

I binged watch the entire series. Honestly I realize now that that book sucked and this show does nothing but prove that. The choices these teens make have them looking dumb as fuck. The simple solution to all of this would be Clay to give the damn tapes to her parents to help with the lawsuit against the school. Almost everyone trying to stop Clay from outing the tapes is a horrible person in some way. Like one of them was literally protecting a rapist. A multiple victim rapist. I fast forwarded through the rape scenes because I am not here for that shit at all.



There are better ways to depict someone who has been a victim of rape without having to show that shit. Reply

