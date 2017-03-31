ONTD Roundup

i like the one that says "fuck the planet" Reply

lmao Reply

It's my birthday holy shit! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

Thank you! Reply

happy b-day! Reply

happy birthday! Reply

Happy Birthday! Reply

happy birthday!! Reply

Happy bday!! ♥ Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday!! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

Happy Birthday! Reply

happy birthday, you slutty royal. Reply

happy birthday!! Reply

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Have a fantastic time on your day. Best wishes Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday 😘 Reply

Happy birthday bb! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday & happy Aries season! Reply

happy birthday! Reply

Happy Birthday holy shit! Reply

happy birthday, love! Reply

happy b-day! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday! do something slutty and have a royal time! Reply

I had to work away from home for 5 days and I'm finally back home with my cat. She's been laying on me for 3 hours ❤️ Reply

I'm headed to Kansas City for the weekend, WOOHOO! Reply

have fun! <3 Reply

It's Friday. End of March. Time flew by! Reply

I'm so tired Reply

omg I'm finally getting paid today I'm so sick of bananas and pop tarts lol Reply

YES, GET IT! Reply

lmao i literally went to the store last night to get bananas and pop tarts bc i'm broke af, they're my go-to



congrats on your paycheck sis! Reply

bananas and pop tarts represent!



also granola lol Reply

one of my cousin's had her baby today, a very cute little boy. Reply

jealous! what's his name Reply

https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/201 7/03/do-not-post-lucasfilms-post-star-wa rs-episode-ix-plans.html WE MIGHT ACTUALLY BE GETTING AN OBI-WAN MOVIE BETWEEN EP III AND EP IV!!!! Reply

they better not fucking play me

i stg i want this so bad Reply

ikr?! I'm dying @ this news and if it doesn't happen I'm going to be v bitter Reply

See, this is something I can get behind. I don't think we need a Han Solo prequel. An Obi-Wan standalone between EP III and EP IV makes a lot more sense. Reply

Anyone else getting married in 2018? how are your plans going? Reply

Early 2019 and aaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh Reply

Jennifer Lawrence and Alex Pettyfer... Reply

Me too :| Reply

same and idc for these 2. hmm Reply

Same...random pair but at least they're both attractive? Reply

Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez



lmao ok? Reply

yikes

Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez Reply

Rihanna and Drake... I'm fine with only Riri Reply

You got: Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez



re: nick jonas

ew ny return to sender



jlo can stay tho 😏 Reply

You got: Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling



at least they're both local? Reply

Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez. Alright? Nick can get out, Jennifer can stay (my wife is super into her) Reply

You got: Jennifer Lawrence and Alex Pettyfer Reply

I got Rachael McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Huh. Reply

Parent

You got: Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez



Reply

You got: Demi Lovato and Adrian Grenier



OMG where is my vomit bag?!?! Reply

You got: Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez Reply

rihanna and drake... yeah I think I'd be the left out one Reply

Dragged myself out of the house to go for a walk this afternoon. The weather sucks, but sitting in the house will only make my anxiety worse.



I wish I could get a prescription for something like Valium, to help me in the worst moments. It's basically impossible to get a prescription here, I understand it's because it has such a high potential to be abused but there are people like me who genuinely need it. Reply

me too bb :( the weather is nicer where i am, but i swear the whole getting out of the house deal did not work for me in the past few months. anxiety sucks so much :/// Reply

I finally made a friend at work that shares my pop culture obsessions. There's a lot of NICE people here, but not a lot of cool people (like me, obviously haha) Reply

Oh hey I didn't think my Married At First Sight post would be in here. My mind is still blown at my friend being on there though and her keeping it from everyone. I'm kind of really excited to watch it now.



Meanwhile I am currently struggling my way through this book I'm reading because I really dislike it. It's short but I keep putting it down because I dislike it so it's taking forever like...



"The sound is an integral part of the artistic experience of this video game. Muting Decapitation would be like reading only every other word of Jane Eyre."



Like what teenagers talk like that? Reply

i don't finish books that i don't like. it annoys me so much and there are so many books out there for me to read that putting the bad one down to find a better book sounds like a good option. Reply

I feel I've committed to it at this point so I need to finish. :| Reply

Same. I'm out of the habit of reading now (trying SO hard to get back into it though) and if I think about reading but the book makes me groan and put off reading, I give up on it. Reading shouldn't be a chore. Reply

ngl your post made me want to watch this show now and I don't usually watch shows like that (except like, The Bachelor lol)



What book are you reading? Reply

you're reading a john green book

....good luck Reply

I've never read John Green so I don't generally criticize, but that quote is unbelievably awful. Reply

