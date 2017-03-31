ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, March 30, 2017:
- Quentin Tarantino & girlfriend are fighting over having kids
- Game of Thrones Season 7: Long Walk - Official Promo
- Meet the cast of 'Married at First Sight' season five
- Wonder Woman Footage Reactions from CinemaCon, Plus Chris Pine Debuts a New Look
- Joss Whedon to direct Batgirl movie
- "Big Little Lies" Season finale preview and interviews
- Celebs React to Political News of the Day: Planned Parenthood Funding Cut, Mike Flynn Wants Immunity
congrats on your paycheck sis!
also granola lol
i stg i want this so bad
Pick Five Movies And We'll Tell You Two Celebs You Should Have A Threesome With
You got: Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez
lmao ok?
Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez
re: nick jonas
ew ny return to sender
jlo can stay tho 😏
at least they're both local?
OMG where is my vomit bag?!?!
I wish I could get a prescription for something like Valium, to help me in the worst moments. It's basically impossible to get a prescription here, I understand it's because it has such a high potential to be abused but there are people like me who genuinely need it.
Happy Friday, y'all
Meanwhile I am currently struggling my way through this book I'm reading because I really dislike it. It's short but I keep putting it down because I dislike it so it's taking forever like...
"The sound is an integral part of the artistic experience of this video game. Muting Decapitation would be like reading only every other word of Jane Eyre."
Like what teenagers talk like that?
What book are you reading?
....good luck
I'm SO glad social media wasn't a thing back then. Also, I deleted my first LJ so that bullshit nonsense is no more.