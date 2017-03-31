The View talks about Flynn immunity, ARod confirming relationship with J.Lo and Katey Sagal guests
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Alex Rodriguez
Today's 🔥 topics:
Lots happened today on The View. Alex Rodriguez, former Yankee, joins the panel. Sara presses Alex in regards his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. He confirms that that "they are having a great time" and are together.
The panel talks about latest in politics such as Mike Flynn shopping around testifying for an immunity deal. Darth Pence not willing to have a dinner with a women unless his wife is there. ARod comments that if there is transparency with your significant other then this shouldn't be a big of a problem.
The panel segues into can you be friends with your ex? There are differing opinions from the panel in regards to it.
Today's guest Katey Sagal joins the panel to talk about her new memoir Grace Notes. She talks about her battle with alcohol and drug addiction during her youth. She talks about her children. She reminisces about how Peg Bundy's bra was stolen from a museum.
idk, the difference in how the conversation is going over how immunity is handed out or what it means in terms of guilt has been fascinating me.
unfortunate that its thunder was stolen by the Ronaldo statue, which is admittedly more hilarious. I didn't know he was dating J.Lo