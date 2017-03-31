The View talks about Flynn immunity, ARod confirming relationship with J.Lo and Katey Sagal guests

I think the Senate Intelligence Committee denied granting Flynn immunity, which sucks for him cuz you know when you ask for immunity, you're guilty. Reply

And when they deny it to you it means they don't need you and if they don't need Trump's top adviser who has been by his side the past year+ that means they've probably got what they need. YAS! Reply

I hope it's that and not that he doesn't have enough. I want to be hopeful that they don't need him but it seems like Trump and the repubs get away with everything so I'm having a hard time having faith they'll be taken down.





I know, I'm starting to do that second guessing thing I always do after the first flush of new news. My mind went so far as to question if Flynn was in cahoots with Trump and they leak his wanting immunity as a bluff and for it to distract from Nunes colluding with the White House. Reply

Shit, if I were Senate Intelligence Committee or FBI, I wouldn't take the deal. He deserves jail time. Reply

It means hes completely fucked Reply

#FlashbackFriday to Michael Flynn accidentally telling the world he is guilty.... pic.twitter.com/4Fgodf0YB4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2017

His own quote is coming back to haunt him Reply

Don't throw stones in glass houses, Mikey! Reply

It's interesting to me how they're doing that, but they gave a few of Hillary's staffers immunity with no questions asked....



idk, the difference in how the conversation is going over how immunity is handed out or what it means in terms of guilt has been fascinating me. Reply

I'm loling @ r/the_dumbasses crying about internet privacy and trying their best to rationalize it. it's almost as if tr*mp cares about literally no one except himself and his pockets. Reply

T_D is a mess right now. There is only so much 21D chess one can handle. Reply

It wouldn't be a Friday if there wasn't a Spicey presser.



YOU BEST BELIEVE SPICEY WILL BE GETTING COMMENTS ABOUT FLYNN. Reply

I'm getting ready to board a flight and I'm going to miss it D-: LoL, what is my life? Reply

Who will win the World Series this year? #mlb pic.twitter.com/4knU1LluGx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 29, 2017





unfortunate that its thunder was stolen by the Ronaldo statue, which is admittedly more hilarious. I didn't know he was dating J.Lo A-Rod's thinking photo tweet is a meme giftunfortunate that its thunder was stolen by the Ronaldo statue, which is admittedly more hilarious. I didn't know he was dating J.Lo Reply

flynn showed his hand too soon and i'm cackling. also, my best friend is a dude and in response to this pence nonsense he and i are having dinner together next week Reply

I know if Trump and Pence are both found guilty of fraud or treason or whatever Paul Ryan will be president but that's not fair if the Trump team broke the law to win the other candidate should become president. Or we should have a new election and while that's going on Clinton should be in charge. Reply

