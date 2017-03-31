Grey's Anatomy 13x19 Promo
"What’s Inside" Season 13 Episode 19 Promo - When Maggie takes on a big case, many of the doctors are worried she’s not the right one for the job while Stephanie makes a mistake, treating one of Grey Sloan’s own, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, April 6th on ABC.
And I get the impression that Meredith doesn't actually want to go out with Riggs because she keeps making excuses as to why she can't. So that makes me happy.
I like it when the episodes are written and directed by women.