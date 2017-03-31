ugh it looked like Jason and Cheryl were kissing and I was disturbed



also why is Archie kissing her in the first place? He must want something



Bughead is life <3 I hope there is a real chance that they are endgame and that they won't follow the comics in that department...



KJApa is so cute though, I'm starting to get used to the horrible dye job



COLE SPROUSE IN A TANK TOP THO



Also, I hope we get to see Bughead sex scene heh



Jughead's dad is so fucking hot, i can't deal with him and his shady ass





Cheryl's house is a horror movie house, wtf



I legit shouted, "This thirst trap right now!" when he was on screen in that tank top.

Archie is just slow/simple, but at least he's nice to look at. And IA about K.J., he's a trip on Twitter too. I'm like 99% sure he was on acid during last night's live tweet.



Edited at 2017-03-31 06:12 pm (UTC)

that was Cole actually, he took over his account while KJ was at the 13 Reasons Why premiere lol

LMAO this explains a lot.

it does. also I want to know why Cole has KJ's twitter password ha.

Maybe KJ lost his phone one day and logged in on Cole's and forgot to log out. I can see that happening.

maybe lol

ugh, I'm starting to get used to the horrible dye job



Lol, I love that you're coming around on the horrible dye job. I just wish they'd go back to giving him more relaxed hair like in the pilot (ditto for Kevin, they need to relax on the gel)

The Blossom family's ridiculousness is rapidly becoming the best part of the show.

I legit cackled at Penelope and Clifford just ominously waiting for Polly at their door. Like lol of course they wouldn't greet her at the gate or bother helping in any other minuscule way

ngl I love their melodramatic asses

I see Clifford hiding his hairpiece because it doesn't want to be caught red handed as the true killer!!



And poor Valerie. Apparently there are people who think they aren't dating due to her lack of screen time which is just smh. Like lol, I'm still not over how Kevin/Joaquin went from "I won't tell if you won't" to being public boyfriends? Though with the reveal, I get why they're already at that level, but it still would've been nice to see Reply

help, I am too into this show. I started it last night and finished it this morning.

I'm so fucking pissed rn. I went to watch last night and my direct TV recorded supernatural fuck!!!!!



Edited at 2017-03-31 06:37 pm (UTC)

Archie is such a whore

he's supposed to be a 15-16 years old boy (with a killer body) i mean... i think that's probably the only life like thing this show has :D

I feel like everyone likes Archie and Val together but I don't think they have any chemistry. Really, I don't think he has much with anyone on the show.

i want to like them more than i actually do



i think he has the best chemistry with veronica but i don't particularly want them together Reply

Yeah, I agree. He does have chemistry with her.

Can we talk about Cheryl's lips tho? Totally fillers, right? They kind of creep me out.

nah someone posted a pic of the actress when she was younger in another post and they're real

Archie is such a fuckboy ugh.



Polly is hiding things I know it.



That Bughead hug yess!! Reply

Yes! Polly is definitely up to something.

She probably wants to take down the Blossoms and take all their money lol

Archie was kind of a dick in yesterday's episode =/ I'd rather have him boring and inoffensive than slightly less boring and a jerk.



Bughead were the cutest tho <3 Reply

