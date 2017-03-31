March 31st, 2017, 06:29 pm evillemmons Riverdale 1x09 Extended Promo source Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
also why is Archie kissing her in the first place? He must want something
Bughead is life <3 I hope there is a real chance that they are endgame and that they won't follow the comics in that department...
KJApa is so cute though, I'm starting to get used to the horrible dye job
COLE SPROUSE IN A TANK TOP THO
Also, I hope we get to see Bughead sex scene heh
Jughead's dad is so fucking hot, i can't deal with him and his shady ass
Cheryl's house is a horror movie house, wtf
Edited at 2017-03-31 06:12 pm (UTC)
Lol, I love that you're coming around on the horrible dye job. I just wish they'd go back to giving him more relaxed hair like in the pilot (ditto for Kevin, they need to relax on the gel)
And poor Valerie. Apparently there are people who think they aren't dating due to her lack of screen time which is just smh. Like lol, I'm still not over how Kevin/Joaquin went from "I won't tell if you won't" to being public boyfriends? Though with the reveal, I get why they're already at that level, but it still would've been nice to see
Edited at 2017-03-31 06:37 pm (UTC)
i think he has the best chemistry with veronica but i don't particularly want them together
Polly is hiding things I know it.
That Bughead hug yess!!
Bughead were the cutest tho <3