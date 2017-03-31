beesknees7 made this

Doctor who has a gay companion!

Thats right! Doctor Who has its first queer companion! Bill Potts is openly a lesbian!

Now, actress Pearl Mackie – who plays Bill – has confirmed that her character is openly gay, saying that "representation is important, especially on a mainstream show".

"It shouldn't be a big deal in the 21st Century," she told the BBC. "It's about time isn't it?
"It's important to say people are gay, people are black.

"I remember watching TV as a young mixed race girl not seeing many people who looked like me, so I think being able to visually recognise yourself on screen is important.

"[Being gay] is not the main thing that defines her character – it's something that's part of her and something that she's very happy and very comfortable with."


