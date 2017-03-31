Doctor who has a gay companion!

She better kiss some girls though, and it not be implied bullshit like everything else. Reply

My interest just went up by about 10000%

lmao same



me: "ugh doctor who... idgaf about doctor who and i still remember that superwholock shit and ... wait, there's a lesbian? beautiful, a+ show, 10/10, would watch."



(tbh i probably still won't watch... but the point is that now i kinda want to for once!)



Edited at 2017-03-31 04:54 pm (UTC)

I basically turned into a dog who heard the word 'treat'. My ears perked up and everything.

mte

Let's hope the representation isn't annoyingly stereotypical

Or like just lip service where you never actually see anything and it's just a one liner that's never referenced again.

Pretty neat. Doctor Who isn't for me tho. I tried to watch it but that was only so I can have a reason to use the pretty icons this user was making lmao.

lol I love this honesty

I got a DW tattoo when I was 16, thinking I was going to be a fan forever.



Now I'm 25 and thinking about what tattoo to get to cover it up ><

YAAAAAS!!!!! Already iconic



Edited at 2017-03-31 04:53 pm (UTC)

~BROKEN BRITAIN~



jk obvs, this is awesome.

oh my god!?!??

Never been interested in dr who but that is certainly piquing my interest.

Cool! That's incredible. I hope there's like a f/f relationship or like making out.



Edited at 2017-03-31 04:56 pm (UTC)

That's awesome!



Watch there still be an absurd amount of fan fic of people trying to hook her up with the Doctor anyway though. :|

Idk I feel like that would be the case if she was your average white girl.



DW fandom is terrible with woc.

lol, that reminds me when in tumblr (I know lol) people were so proud about Moffat because there was like one scene when the red head companion (Karen Gillian lol, don't remember the name of her character) was celebrating her female best friend was marrying another woman, the scene lasted like 5 secs and I think we barely knew her friend? anyway, for some people that was amazing representation and were praising DW for it lmao, to be fair it was before the Moffat hate, but still, hilarious.

Parent

I just constantly see fandoms putting gay characters in straight relationships and it's super obnoxious.

good! there really should be more shows/movies with brown and black lesbians tbh

Has the teen spin off premiered? The trailers make it look flashy, and new

season 1 already finished.

"[Being gay] is not the main thing that defines her character – it's something that's part of her and something that she's very happy and very comfortable with."



🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

her gf/love interest (if she has any) gonna be white lol.



i clock out whenever anyone talks representation. it's so buzz-y.

I think they chickened out. Lesbians have always been acceptable to straight viewers. Not so with Male gays. Different reaction with aq male homosexual.

Have you literally forgotten Captain Jack Harkness and the fact he kissed how many dudes on Doctor Who and Torchwood?

Yeah. I did remember that. I was thinking more of the occasional sexual tensions that was written between some of the companions and the Doctor. Even more so if that tension was returned. Not so with a female companion. Our Dr. Who is safe.

ah yes, that's why gay male representation made up the biggest share of regular & recurring lgbtq characters last year:



Gay men still make up the majority of regular and recurring LGBTQ characters (49 percent). Lesbian representation went down to 17 percent of regular and reoccurring LGBTQ characters -- a 16 percent drop from last year.



also:



the group also found troubling developments, including a widespread killing off of gay and bisexual women.







Edited at 2017-03-31 05:04 pm (UTC)

Capt Jack is a fan favorite tho. He was bi, constantly flirted with the doctor and had a boyfriend in his own spinoff so I don't think they are afraid to go there either.

i mean...

don't you think it's gross to call lesbian representation 'chickening out' bc u see another form of representation as more edgy~ or controversial? lesbian representation is important in its own right, we don't need our representation to be seen as at the expense of gay men.

