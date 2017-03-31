Doctor who has a gay companion!
Thats right! Doctor Who has its first queer companion! Bill Potts is openly a lesbian!
Now, actress Pearl Mackie – who plays Bill – has confirmed that her character is openly gay, saying that "representation is important, especially on a mainstream show".
"It shouldn't be a big deal in the 21st Century," she told the BBC. "It's about time isn't it?
"It's important to say people are gay, people are black.
"I remember watching TV as a young mixed race girl not seeing many people who looked like me, so I think being able to visually recognise yourself on screen is important.
"[Being gay] is not the main thing that defines her character – it's something that's part of her and something that she's very happy and very comfortable with."
me: "ugh doctor who... idgaf about doctor who and i still remember that superwholock shit and ... wait, there's a lesbian? beautiful, a+ show, 10/10, would watch."
(tbh i probably still won't watch... but the point is that now i kinda want to for once!)
Now I'm 25 and thinking about what tattoo to get to cover it up ><
jk obvs, this is awesome.
Watch there still be an absurd amount of fan fic of people trying to hook her up with the Doctor anyway though. :|
DW fandom is terrible with woc.
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
i clock out whenever anyone talks representation. it's so buzz-y.
Gay men still make up the majority of regular and recurring LGBTQ characters (49 percent). Lesbian representation went down to 17 percent of regular and reoccurring LGBTQ characters -- a 16 percent drop from last year.
also:
the group also found troubling developments, including a widespread killing off of gay and bisexual women.
