I'm a sucker for action-adventure films, this movie looks really fun for summer. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously I keep forgetting about this movie until something is posted on here. Every time. I don't think I've even seen a preview when I'm at the movies or anything(granted I don't go often though). Reply

Thread

Link

I saw it before Kong and I was honestly expecting worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this a trailer for a trailer? lmao



im rolling my eyes at this unnecessary reboot but ill probably go see it ngl Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking hate this trailer for a trailer trend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this trailer, apparently The Mummy is an Egyptian Goddess and I'm ok with her coming to destroy the Earth. Reply

Thread

Link

How the mighty have fallen. SMH. Reply

Thread

Link

wtf at the aspect ratio lmao Reply

Thread

Link

its cracking my shit up, wtf happened? did they not realize they were posting to youtube and not instagram? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly lol so far they've given us this and one trailer with no background noise. They're doing great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope this movie flops. i know it won't, but i hope. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna watch this. tom cruise may be cray but his movies are always entertaining Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all are ok with funding Scientology by supporting this knowing where Cruise's money goes? Hmmm Reply

Thread

Link

Everything about this seems really white. I know the original wasn't better. But I was hoping they'd at least update the casting with the reboot Reply

Thread

Link

This looks a lot more enjoyable than I thought it would. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy that Sofia Boutella has been getting more roles after Kingsman. Reply

Thread

Link

Does she play The Mummy? I loved her in Star Trek Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she's the Mummy (Princess Ahmanet, in this version). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks so uninteresting to me. I really like Sofia but I'm just not invested in a modern Mummy at all. I feel this story works best in a period setting. Like I'll reserve final judgment until I see it but it's just like oh this is a thing that exists. Reply

Thread

Link

why did this need a reboot? Like...why?

Tom Cruise is the action movie scientologist king but even he looks spaced out/done with this film Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the 90s version, but this looks different enough that it could be fun. Reply

Thread

Link