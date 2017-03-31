March 31st, 2017, 07:00 pm p0uritup THE MUMMY Official Trailer #2 TEASER In cinemas June 2017source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film - horror, film trailer / stills, tom cruise Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
im rolling my eyes at this unnecessary reboot but ill probably go see it ngl
Lol. Same.
Tom Cruise is the action movie scientologist king but even he looks spaced out/done with this film
Apparently people have already seen a pre-CGI rough cut and said it's great and fun. Not surprised.