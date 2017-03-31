March 31st, 2017, 04:22 pm burntxtoashes Bleachers Finally Releases A New Song, 'Don't Take The Money' sourcesuch a bop! love that he kept the 80s-esque pop sound. lorde sounds great also. Tagged: lorde, music / musician (alternative and indie), music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
I fucking loved steel train.
Edit: okay. Steel Train would've never allowed that talking bullshit at 2:15.
and re: your comment below about Limbeck -- they were the best!! my fav band right now is Pinegrove and I absolutely fell in love with them because they reminded me a bit of Limbeck.
Gosh, this is speaking to my soul with all of these bands. I used to go see Limbeck, the format, steel train, and hellogoodbye all the time. Now, I am going to make a playlist to relive all of this.
Limbeck was so good and I never think to listen to them. Thank you!!
You are just getting my stream of consciousness right now, haha.
I'm into this.