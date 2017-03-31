I'm so salty that steel train had to die for fun.; all so he could go "solo" and just make music like steel train's last album.

I fucking loved steel train.



Edit: okay. Steel Train would've never allowed that talking bullshit at 2:15.



Same but now I'm sad fun. had to die for Bleachers/Nate's solo career. I like Bleachers, don't get me wrong, I just need one more album from fun.

From what I have been told is that fun. was only supposed to do one album, but got pressure from the label to keep going once they saw how successful it was. SO YOU BE GRATEFUL FOR WHAT YOU GOT!!!!!

Sis, I know these facts, but a girl can dream!!!!

you know, you are a nice person. i should be more supportive of your dreams, but I am the baby of my family and that means I can be spiteful and selfish as fuuuuuck.

LoL! Never underestimate the hidden spite of a middle child ;-)

fun. also meant the demise of The Format and took a member from Anathallo I'm forever bitter



Edited at 2017-03-31 04:04 pm (UTC) Reply

ugh i loved the format. the first single was a bop.

I saw fun. open for Manchester Orchestra and no one cared until he randomly performed The First Single and the crowd went wild.

lol jealous! i didn't mind fun.'s first album (it had some alright songs on it) but after that their sound became kind of...overproduced? and i feel like nate's voice isn't really suited to that. (it just becomes kind of grating)

came here to say this. i still love that song

lol I was always so biased against fun. because of the Format/Steel Train/Anathallo demises (even if those were coming anyway)

See, I don't think Steel Train was on their way out. But they were all childhood friends and they knew they couldn't force Jack to keep going with a band that was just getting by instead of pursuing the band that was legit going to make it. Damn them for being good dudes. Which I get, it allowed everyone else to pursue legit careers, but, still, so salty.

I was paying enough attention when fun. formed/ST kind of went away so I wasn't sure -- just knew that Nate had been showing up to Steel Train shows pretty consistently in 2007/2008. It was really nice to see them reunite last year but I wish they'd put out at least another album :(



and re: your comment below about Limbeck -- they were the best!! my fav band right now is Pinegrove and I absolutely fell in love with them because they reminded me a bit of Limbeck.



Edited at 2017-03-31 05:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Did you ever get into the young dudes?

Gosh, this is speaking to my soul with all of these bands. I used to go see Limbeck, the format, steel train, and hellogoodbye all the time. Now, I am going to make a playlist to relive all of this.

Limbeck was so good and I never think to listen to them. Thank you!!



You are just getting my stream of consciousness right now, haha. Reply

Anathello is the only band I have never heard of. Were they in the same crowd as the format and steel train? Oh, how I loved Limbeck too!

holy shit im learning so much in this thread. i love all these bands individually and tbh i had no idea of their connection.

I wonder if lorde is gonna tour with bleachers

pleeeease that'd be awesome

i think he worked with her a lot on her album, so that wouldn't surprise me

a bop!

I might just be over his sound at this point but I don't think this song is very good.

I've gotta listen to this later, I loved the alt album they did with female vocalists 💖

Have you heard both albums? Because the 2nd album was women covering the exact same songs as the first album. It's so incredibly interesting to listen to them both back to back.

yeah I loved both but the second was my fave

you can thank Steel Train for this!

what does it say about me that i only really like his sound when its under the bleachers banner

You could flip that around. When he's under the Bleachers banner he's making a certain type of music and that syncs with your musical aesthetic.

I love Bleachers. Their music is so fun (no pun intended).

I saw a little Bleachers show a few weeks ago with 90% new music and it was awesome. I wasn't super hyped for a new record beforehand but everything sounded great.

Lorde co-wrote this, right?



I'm into this. Reply

she did!

