ScarJo: "I would never attempt to play a person of a different race, obviously."

Every time I check in on Rotten Tomatoes the rating gets lower and lower.



Also say "you know" one more time Scarlett... Reply

can i just ask if you're the one who sent me the mod/rej notes? if you are, just thought that i could suggest adding some of the newer rules on the comm's profile page. i'm always not in time for mod posts because of the time zone and those posts have so many pages for me to check. Reply

The profile page cannot be updated at this time due to reasons I am unable to discuss.



Everyone should be tracking and following the mod post tag and should familiarize themselves with guidelines before the make a submission. Reply

she thinks because of that brain shit that she isn't whitewashing Reply

and then she implies that because she supports women's rights, some people are going to boycott this movie...



lol yeaaaaa, that's the ONLY reason why some people are not gonna watch it, huh



white feminism at its finest Reply

What a tone deaf and weak argumennt she had there. Reply

I really want to watch this film, but I'm going to wait until it's up illegally. Reply

Lol how many times will she say "you know" though? Reply

"But I thought, gosh, it's really hard to turn down the opportunity to be front and center for something that has such a built-in fanbase that's like, so dedicated and totally obsessed."



Now I'm not very familiar with Marvel, but.....is that........not it?





"She's essentially identityless" no? oh shut up! Reply

lol, exactly, Marvel fans are really annoying with their stanning , she doesn't know what more excuses to pull lmaoo.



yeah exactly. its not like she's an up-and-coming actor who's struggling to get big movie roles. Reply

I don't agree with the decision that she made but to be fair Black Widow isn't like front and center she's never been the lead, doesn't have a solo film, etc. so I think that's what she meant. Reply

But you did, gurl, so what is the truth?

I'm glad because of the movie the mange will finally be puclished in my country and my mom watched the original franchise with me because she liked the ads of this shit and she fell in love with it Reply

"I'm not afraid to say what I feel is right, just because I think that I'm going to face criticism, or some people might not like me," she said. "If fighting, you know, for women's rights, for women's reproductive rights, and you know, in support of Planned Parenthood, if that's going to, you know, mean that some people don't want to buy a ticket to see, 'Ghost in a Shell' then ... I'm OK with that."



So she is going to blame the bad reviews/bad BO (if it happens)/critiques of the film on sexism?? lmaooo, white women are such a joke, she is a woman so of course she is going to face sexims but the movie backlash is mostly about the whitewash, not about her talking about PP and supporting women, lmao, come on.





I honestly hope everyone who wants to see this donates to PP instead. Reply

the reason they don't like it is because of THEIR failures as people. lmfao white folks can be such a joke.





also last night I was watching some old dumb show on Hulu because it had John Cho and John Francis Daley and he literally asks him, 'what are you, made of mayonnaise?' and I wish I knew how to make gifs for that moment. Reply

lol is the show kitchen confidential? because i remember john cho being a savage character on there Reply

Lmao Tilda pulled the same shit. Typical yt feminism. Reply

This is why i dont fuck with white girls, they cant admit theyre part of the problem Reply

my jaw dropped at that quote...what a white feminist thing to say. but honestly, is she dumb? *remy ma voice* cuz everything that she said here is just so...ugh. Reply

this is like Trump levels of reaching Reply

shes literally the definition of a white feminist Reply

That's how she's going to try and make herself feel better/sleep better at night. "Oh well they all boycotted the movie because I support women's rights" she knows damn well it's wrong what she's doing but that's not going to stop her from trying to make that money. Reply

Ugh, go away. Reply

οf course not! she just waits for the studios to turn the character white and then she plays them. Reply

lol mte Reply

lmao exactly Reply

i wonder how often it is though that a big star gets wind of a project in its early phases to maybe use their clout to push for broader casting choices? she sounds at least familiar with projects that have big and unwieldy fan bases and she can't be ignorant of it especially with the Marvel franchises, i imagine other big stars can figure out that they can do more than just make the projects LOOK good. which sounds like its sexist but i'm serious, even the males are like that because after a while, hell it's just another day in the office a la tom cruise or jason statham doing the washed-up/tough guy/poker-faced action star shtick. i dono, i sometimes feel like we dont have virtuosos of cinema like we did, chaplin, welles, or even females who were the majority of scriptwriters in old hollywood making some waves, etc. it's too damn bureaucratic and administrative and this "well i know the fans wanted something but i wanted my paycheck more" thing gets irritating... *oldmanyellsatcloud.exe crashed* Reply

Is the character meant to look like a white woman? I've read conflicting "facts", so I'm unsure. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] It's not specified that she's meant to be white, just that she's supposed to look significantly different from her past, human self (so that no one who knew her will recognize her and give away the big ~secret of people being stolen for experiments, etc). They give her false memories of traveling with her parents "to this country" on a boat, which then sank, but obvs that's fake and she was always in Japan because, well, she's Japanese. So there's no narrative 'need' for her to specifically be white. Reply

Thanks. I think some of those "facts" I read came from people just looking to excuse white washing. Reply

I think this is where people are willfully ignorant. Most anime, when drawing non-Japanese people are very direct when it comes to making sure foreigners look distinct. People who think that she has to be white for her to look completely different and unrecognizeable have at least an underlying idea that all Asian people look the same. Reply

Foreigners in animes tend to speak their respective language to make a point. Reply

"I have you know, no idea what I'm you know, talking about. I just wanted you know, all that money."



this movie better flop hard, and I hope her deciding to shoot this instead of being there for CW promo and promoting this while IW is filming means she's hardly in the movie and I love Nat but I'm bitter af rn 💁 Reply

Accurate summary Reply

lol you should add "but I didn't DO the whitewashing just played the character after so that's okay!"



and mte on the Nat thing, I feel like she and most of Team Cap are showing up in much of part one of IW Reply

Projected to come third this weekend at $25m after BATB and Boss Baby. Might do well internationally tho. Reply

It's depressing how this movie's gonna make bank. I overhead this girl in a coffee shop last night talking about it with her friends and she was, to quote, "so excited to see it!!! i am gonna be ALL OVER THAT". Then they started talking about Beauty and the Beast and the same girl said she loved Emma Watson and thought she was an amazing actress, lol. Reply

Was she white.



Yep! lmao Reply

Nnnnnn Reply

She must be lol. Reply

Omg this classic ontd question Reply

Did you even have to ask Reply

I hope it gets people to at least check out the source material. Reply

After reading the spoilers the whole ~oh she doesn't have an identity~ is such nonsense. It's super irritating bc if there was one thoughtful person working on this film it genuinely could have turned into an interesting critique of whitewashing/Asian cultural appropriation but they just did it without any commentary so it comes off bizarre and completely tone deaf. Reply

