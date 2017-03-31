GOD DAMN! She is just the full package. That was incredible. Reply

this song is sooo boring



i love superlove and company though! Reply

her voice is really good, but omg i do not like this song Reply

I really hope she gets to blow up this year. Reply

her voice is so good here, i even liked her outfit aside from that jacket. the song is catchy but it's really plain so it has no staying power imo. i listened to it when it came out which was not long time ago but it just sounds really basic now.



Edited at 2017-03-31 02:50 pm (UTC) Reply

#520 on iTunes. Get that top 500 iTunes hit, Tinashe! Reply

Please, tell me why you're so devoted to being negative in her posts. In the Superlove music video post everyone was praising it and there came you to remind us the song was out of the top 1500 on itunes, like you did just now. What is it? Reply

This is ONTD, sis. Everyone is this way. Reply

Nope, at least in this post, and in the Superlove one, you're the only one. Reply

I would like to be excluded from this narrative... Reply

First time seeing ha live. She reminds me of Rihanna Reply

Your only Tinashe performance being the one where she's not dancing, that isn't right!!!



I love this Reply

Ohhhh okay, yeah here she doesn't look like Rihanna at all. She's a great dancer!



I know you guys are always complaining cause she wants to be pop but I'll go even farther and say that she should model her image after Aaliyah Reply

I think that is what she was going for here, but usually she serves choreo which rihanna.. welll.. let me not diss my fave!



Edited at 2017-03-31 03:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Ohhh okay, interesting. Yeah I saw the video just posted upthread and she does dance Reply

if you watch her other performances, i think she stands out next to rihanna. not to mention her vocals sounds much better imo! Reply

Yeah I just saw the vid posted above. But still she doesn't have a style idk



She's talented tho Reply

she got the middling middle america GP pop/r&b/crossover single AND the binch is blonde again? im shook, when a pop girl goes blonde that means she (ha label) is coming to snatch yaki & collect coinz okurrrr Reply

she sounds good and looks good! Reply

She sounds frear live. Reply

I love ha but I'm really wondering why she/her label decided to go in this direction after more exposure from Slumber Party.



Are they trying to be more pop now because she was on a pop song with Britney? I think they should have kept on the "Company" route but idk I get that she wants to do different things. This song just doesn't stand out or have staying power. I like it but it just seems like track 10 on an album. Reply

why does no one want her to look nice Reply

lol, are you talking about her hair or outfit? cuz ngl i like the boots/fishnets under the jeans thing. the top/puffy jacket is questionable tho.



the real question is why would she push this lame ass song as a single when she had so many good ones on nightride...



Edited at 2017-03-31 04:01 pm (UTC) Reply

her hair isn't horrible but that outfit is just a mess imo lol especially the pocket Reply

her voice is v v good

her hair needs more volume/character

her stylist needs to be fired (bright red puffer jacket in a bandeau top for a song with a fire metaphor...brilliant.......)

the song is terrible



it's like insane to me that all her label had to do was just give her dance pop songs a la Only Girl or, shit, even some 2008 Janet



like it's blows my mind how they just did.not.get.it with T Reply

ugh I love her but this song SUCKS #justicefornightride Reply

always here for op's tinashe posts! Reply

She looks incredible



But this song isn't going to work hunny Reply

