March 31st, 2017, 11:08 am iigoru Tinashe performs "Flame" at The Tonight Show source Tagged: jimmy fallon, live performance, tinashe
i love superlove and company though!
Edited at 2017-03-31 02:50 pm (UTC)
I know you guys are always complaining cause she wants to be pop but I'll go even farther and say that she should model her image after Aaliyah
Edited at 2017-03-31 03:54 pm (UTC)
She's talented tho
Are they trying to be more pop now because she was on a pop song with Britney? I think they should have kept on the "Company" route but idk I get that she wants to do different things. This song just doesn't stand out or have staying power. I like it but it just seems like track 10 on an album.
the real question is why would she push this lame ass song as a single when she had so many good ones on nightride...
Edited at 2017-03-31 04:01 pm (UTC)
her hair needs more volume/character
her stylist needs to be fired (bright red puffer jacket in a bandeau top for a song with a fire metaphor...brilliant.......)
the song is terrible
it's like insane to me that all her label had to do was just give her dance pop songs a la Only Girl or, shit, even some 2008 Janet
like it's blows my mind how they just did.not.get.it with T
But this song isn't going to work hunny