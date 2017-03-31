Jessica Chastain, Victoria Beckham and Lisa Kudrow on the James Corden show
- Chastain's big crush was Joey McIntyre of NKOB and she bet her sister $1000 she would marry him
- Victoria Beckham met Justin Timberlake when she was in the Spice Girls and didn't know who he was but liked him
- Kudrow was in love with David Cassidy and ran a fan club
- They play "flinch" where they take turns standing behind plexiglass while Corden shoots fruit at them out of a cannon to see if they flinch
- Everyone complains its too loud
- Lisa Kudrow tries to swear so they can't use the footage
- At the end Corden lets them do it to him
Jessica Chastain at CinemaCon where she won the Star of the Year award
source 1 2 3
Who was your childhood crush, ONTD?
It explains a lot about my dating choices as an adult, tbh.
sort of OT but...
anyway, i'm loving the videos. all three of them are so funny! :D
Is he ripping off Graham Norton's format with random guests all at once?
source: we just interviewed him @ my job
Edited at 2017-03-31 03:19 pm (UTC)
Victoria Beckham remains my favorite Spice Girl.