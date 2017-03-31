Jessica Chastain, Victoria Beckham and Lisa Kudrow on the James Corden show

i had a crush on brock from pokemon when i was 7 Reply

lol i think i did too. and half of the male characters from beyblade and final fantasy. Reply

victoria poking fun at herself with the 'fashion stole my smile' shirt was cute Reply

My childhood crushes were Han Solo and Indiana Jones (the characters, more so than Harrison Ford himself.)



It explains a lot about my dating choices as an adult, tbh. Reply

LMFAO, Victoria's was a fucking savage with that cannon Reply

mte I forget how funny she is Reply

...does anyone know if there's a perfume/scent similar to the spice girls impulse deodorant? i really loved it back in the day and still have the bottle saved somewhere, lol.



anyway, i'm loving the videos. all three of them are so funny! :D Reply

I don't watch his show

Is he ripping off Graham Norton's format with random guests all at once? Reply

It's not really a rip-off. I mean, Johnny Carson used to do that. James said some celebs' publicists ~refuse to let them do it that way, until he points out that they already went on Graham Norton and did a group interview, and then they give in, lol.



source: we just interviewed him @ my job Reply

I shoulda expected a "well actually" response as if I said graham invented the format Reply

I love Victoria so much. Reply

my childhood crushes were tuxedo mask and legolas/orlando bloom Reply

are u me Reply

yes Reply

Also, check out their Mannequin parody:



Victoria is seriously funny. I hope more people sees that on her Reply

JTT, Elijah Wood, Justin Timberlake, and Leonardo DiCaprio were my childhood crushes. Reply

Jonathan Brandis, I always favored the sequel to Neverending Story bc of that kid. Reply

i lusted over him in Ladybugs



Edited at 2017-03-31 03:19 pm (UTC) Reply

He was on that sci fi show on NBC too right? I forgot the name. Reply

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lee Thompson Young (Jett from the Famous Jett Jackson, #RIP) were my childhood crushes.



Victoria Beckham remains my favorite Spice Girl. Reply

Just based on that screenshot alone, the guests on all talk shows should just always be a group of women Reply

Zac Hanson was my first crush, grade 4 lol. Reply

