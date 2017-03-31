Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain, Victoria Beckham and Lisa Kudrow on the James Corden show


  • Chastain's big crush was Joey McIntyre of NKOB and she bet her sister $1000 she would marry him

  • Victoria Beckham met Justin Timberlake when she was in the Spice Girls and didn't know who he was but liked him

  • Kudrow was in love with David Cassidy and ran a fan club





  • They play "flinch" where they take turns standing behind plexiglass while Corden shoots fruit at them out of a cannon to see if they flinch

  • Everyone complains its too loud

  • Lisa Kudrow tries to swear so they can't use the footage

  • At the end Corden lets them do it to him




Jessica Chastain at CinemaCon where she won the Star of the Year award






Who was your childhood crush, ONTD?
