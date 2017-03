Omg I haven't listened to goldfrapp in like 10 years but this is awesome and now I wanna go listen to the old stuff too Reply

Did u hear about the Bjork/Goldfrapp party happening? It's called boyfriends Reply

my fave group slaying me once again! I love how dark yet sensual and dreamy it is, with some heavy and industrial synths sounds and a sort of dystopian atmosphere. Ocean is a masterpiece , it sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack of Blade Runner or Tron or any sci fi movie tbh.



Edited at 2017-03-31 01:44 pm (UTC) Reply

It's a good balance between their electropop sound and mellow sound I think.



smh @ that video. this is the kind of indie white fantasy i hate. your magical ethereal dessert vibes would really b ruined if not blindingly white huh sis?



Edited at 2017-03-31 01:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Now take me dancing at the disco... Reply

yasssss Reply

Yay I'm excited! Ride a White Horse was my #1 jam for a while Reply

I'm going to a Goldfrapp/Bjork party and I'm so excited they released new music. Reply

I only listened to their last album like twice, but I'm loving this so far. I'm seeing them live for the first time next month and I'm so glad they've returned to this kind of music. Reply

Love! Totally digging these tracks. Reply

