id rather have Faith than Oz tho...

I liked Oz, but Faith is so much better.

I rather have Faith than Oz, Tara, or Xander.

you don't like people who love willow i see...

xander and willow were the worst

oz is great tho.

Why not both? Ditch Xander, he's the worst even if he was there for the entire show.

But Faith's impact on the show and with fans >>>>> especially more so than Oz

"cute n special" i can't tell if she's being shady or not

Positive intent will change your life sis!

She's never been shy on the shade so its vury possible.

Faith is so great. One of their most complex characters.



The scene in the church during the body switch where she keeps calling herself disgusting etc is iconic.



If the actress who played Tara got invited then Eliza should've been, too. Reply

I always loved her line right before she jumps off the roof after Buffy stabs her in the S3 finale. It was something like "You should have been there, B. It was quite a ride...."

My favorite Faith episodes are when she switches bodies with Buffy and the first time she appears on Angel.

I associate her more with Angel now especially with the comic series. Reply

right before that she's like 'you did it b, you killed me' and it follows up faith telling buffy earlier on in the season to kill her buffy becomes her and she's not ready for that...yet. buffy willing to kill faith was such a huge turning point for her character. im watching season 7 now and it is interesting how buffy had changed and has started to have more of a faith viewpoint with regards to slaying. i just watched the epi where she fights anya and the point she made towards xander about why she had to do it sounded like a very sane faith logic. it was really neat.

Tara was in 3 seasons of the show and Faith was only a recurring character in one. I love Faith but your comment makes no sense

Tara actually made the opening credits and has more episodes than Faith.

The only thing that bugged me about the body swap, was when she slept with Riley. That was gross, since he didn't know who she really was.

I agree with this entire comment.

Honestly both her and SMG did so well in that arc and it was kinda touching and I think a lot of people can relate to Faith especially feeling like you are not as good as the people in your life.

Wtf

Lol oop

Faith was probably my favourite character so she definitely deserved to be invited back.



Where was Giles? Reply

Scheduling conflict. He had a rehearsal for a play he's in that he couldn't miss.

He was busy rehearsing a play apparently

Noooo omg. I didn t know he was not on it D8

ia with this entire comment, as I came into this post to literally say the exact same thing almost word for word.

Gonna echo everybody else here and say that if Oz/Tara were invited, that there's no reason Faith shouldn't be there... I mean even Buffy's dead mom came 👁

Oz and Tara were both main characters that were in the opening credits and were featured in more episodes (40 for Oz and 47 for Tara) than Faith (who was in 20). Like Faith is one of the best characters in the series but it makes sense why they were invited and she wasn't. Tara especially should be there since there's cultural impact involved with her character as well.

Yea, her being there would have been cool but I'm not surprised nor do I think it's a slight that she wasn't.

Like was there limited space and they couldn't fit Eliza? Wtf, she's not some extra.

Joyce appeared in far more episodes than Faith too.

they invited alexis denisof though...



they invited alexis denisof though...

also lol at nicholas brendon being invited but not allowed to join the cast interview or group pic. awkwardness all around

I guess Eliza should've married a cast member then maybe she could've catched a ride with them like he did.

lmao mte

Lol yeah, no offense to Alexis, but he did feel quite shoehorned in with the cast photoshoots and the interviews. Wesley was more of an Ats character, so it didn't really feel like he had a place in this quite honestly

And Joyce as well, she was never a regular cast member

The Nicholas situation was so weird! What was that all about?

nics in the cast photo, I think he was late to the shoot lol

Without ASH there, got to have a Token Watcher!

Do you think she made the right decision to do Tru Calling instead of the spinoff

Tru Calling was alright. I get why she didn't want to do a Faith spinoff for fear of being typecast. But I'm still sad we never got one. They could do one now and I'd still watch the fuck out of it

I liked Tru Calling, i was disappointed that the show got cancelled; And of course it ended on a cliffhanger.

Tru Calling was a good choice. Even though it didn't work out, it was an interesting concept and playing Faith for too long would have probably been boring to her. David Boreanez was clearly bored of playing Angel after a while and Sarah with Buffy.

tbh i really liked tru calling but yeah i would have loved a faith spinoff too

I think she made a mistake, her career would've had longevity if she did the spin off

even if faith wasn't a regular she had so much impact on the show and buffy as a character wth



they were dumb with this Reply

Well that's goddamn stupid!!!!

Is there drama backstage with Eliza and the cast/Joss/producers?

Nah. She and Joss are really good friends and she's always appeared to get along with cast members at conventions etc

No, she and Joss are very close, they came up with the concept of Dollhouse when they were at lunch together and she was asking him for ideas for her new show with Fox

No, I imagine she'd probably getting bombarded with questions though. Her social media managing isn't the greatest from what I remember but i don't follow her anymore.

Hmm. Was never a fan of Buffy, but I recognize her as a known Buffy player. I don't recognize some of those people who I've seen in photographs from the reunion.

I questioned why Alexis was there then and someone came back with "he was on one season of buffy but the character was on the air for 6 years, more than some of the people there." Which tbh is not a good reason. He was amazing on Angel, but had no lasting impact on Buffy and was rarely referenced again.



I'm sure Alexis just showed up with Alyson and they were like, "ok sit there" Reply

It was basically just because of Alyson I think yeah lol, plus he was a major player on Angel, but for the Bts photoshoot he does feel like an odd inclusion, he wasn't an important Buffy character at all. It would have made more sense to include Riley if anything, he was actually a regular for two seasons after all, although I er get why he wasn't asked :P



Personally I would have liked to have seen Eliza and Juliet there, a new Spike and Dru photoshoot would have been awesome, and I feel like Faith and Drusilla are iconic enough Buffyverse characters to merit including Reply

omg YESSS @ a new spike/dru shoot!!!!!

mte I wanted a Spike/Dru shot sfm ;~;

