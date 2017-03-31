Eliza Dushku was not invited to the Buffy Reunion
Your ❤️'s will go on..! Faith/I was never a series regular cast member on btvs, sweeties=no invite. Cute n special reunion tho #ScoobyGang💋 https://t.co/vWNupEVuXL— Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) 30 mars 2017
I liked Oz, but Faith is so much better.
The scene in the church during the body switch where she keeps calling herself disgusting etc is iconic.
If the actress who played Tara got invited then Eliza should've been, too.
My favorite Faith episodes are when she switches bodies with Buffy and the first time she appears on Angel.
I associate her more with Angel now especially with the comic series.
Where was Giles?
also lol at nicholas brendon being invited but not allowed to join the cast interview or group pic. awkwardness all around
Faith Spinoff or Tru Calling ?
they were dumb with this
I'm sure Alexis just showed up with Alyson and they were like, "ok sit there"
Personally I would have liked to have seen Eliza and Juliet there, a new Spike and Dru photoshoot would have been awesome, and I feel like Faith and Drusilla are iconic enough Buffyverse characters to merit including
Is there some tea to spill there? Or is it just a case of him being a non-Spike/Angel love interest?