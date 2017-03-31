i eagerly await the larry essays on this Reply

Lol I can't believe he didn't include green and blue in the single cover to let larries know it's #real Reply

management know too much about that, they had to come up with new ways to express their hidden love ❤️ Reply

i have a soft spot for him



after zayn's fuckery i hope he rises and succeeds Reply

But did all of that rest actually help his vocal chords? He was struggling at the end of 1D Reply

OHHHHH BB LEMME LUV U GOODBYEEEEE Reply

I looked at this and thought he was getting a bj lolololol Reply

lol right why is there a floating body?



Edited at 2017-03-31 01:14 pm (UTC)

LMAO I actually thought it was spotlights...didn't realize those are feet! Reply

looks like he's blowing himself Reply

...either that or he's sitting on a dead body, cuz those aren't his hands or feet right? i can't see shit on my phone, lol Reply

This is very GoT Reply

My body is ready



I can't really figure out what is happening in that picture tho?? Why is his body such a weird shape? Reply

He is sitting in water with his back to the camera and his legs out in front of him. His hands are under the water and the tops of his shoes are sticking out of the water.

I had to zoom in lol Reply

Ohhh ok, ty that makes lots more sense now Reply

He's sitting? Those are the tops of his shoes? Mind blown. Reply

whaaaat Reply

Hmm but if those were his hands the thumbs would be pointing forward and not backwards like in the pic and what is sticking out in front of him seems to be heels and not toes 🤔 Reply

The depth perception makes his hands look detached from his body Reply

I'm getting excited!

The cover s giving Lorde vibes Reply

People really have high expectations here. But being white means it could be mediocre as fuck and still be considered genius. Reply

You ain't lying. I mean look at Justin Timberlake's entire career. Reply

LOL I don't think anyone is expecting or going to get genius level anything from him. It will be overhyped sure, but I don't know if he'll be a critical darling. Reply

You ain't lying, these people will drag other pop stars (mostly women) with the same narrative "Eek what an ugly voice, can't believe this bitch is popular when we have [insert other girl here]" "Yikes she looks repulsive" "lol she can't sing at all" "Annoying heffa, can she go away forever" while still stanning these... creatures. Reply

u did not lie Reply

This all seems so extra but I'm here for it. Reply

i am a bit concerned i will not like this

esp if it's a boring ballad Reply

Apparently it's 5mns long Reply

ugh I really hope it's not a ballad Reply

Are peope expecting pop? I'm wondering if he'll pull a Ed Shereen. I'm hoping I like it, but if its bland and still does well I'm gonna be pissed tbh. Reply

You sound like you've already decided not to like it sis. Reply

I don't like 70's music which is what the media is saying it sounds like so I'm screwed lmao Reply

there was an article saying it wasnt Reply

that's a pretty cover and i like the title.



i hope he manages to live up to the hype, i've stanned him too long to be let down now Reply

what's with the apocalypse now vibes Reply

I love the pic and title Reply

what's up with the SIGNS.OF.THE.TIMES. Very Carly Rae.



but whatever im excited Reply

should have been sIgN oF tHe TiMeS imo Reply

LMAO Reply

Zarry proof Reply

keep it ugly Reply

Lol this is harsh. But I do side eye people who call him gorgeous. I mean he's all right, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Reply

He was very cute as a teenager but he's aged pretty poorly. Reply

All right is pushing it. Reply

He's not the most attractive, but he has a lot of charisma and personality, so that makes him attractive as a person. Reply

