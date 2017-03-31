Harry Styles shares the title of his first single
SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 //
Sign of the Times is out 7th of April.
It's 30 years after Prince released his album Sign O' The Times on 3/30/87. So far all that is known about the song is that it'll be five minutes.
after zayn's fuckery i hope he rises and succeeds
I can't really figure out what is happening in that picture tho?? Why is his body such a weird shape?
He is sitting in water with his back to the camera and his legs out in front of him. His hands are under the water and the tops of his shoes are sticking out of the water.
I had to zoom in lol
The cover s giving Lorde vibes
