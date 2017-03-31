Riverdale 1x09 Promo "La Grande Illusion"

I feel like they don't really know what to do with Veronica. Reply

Same. They either try too hard with her or not enough.

her try-hard NYC references are so cringy

Most of her lines are. I really hope they get a handle on that next season. I wonder if they know it's bad. haha

Yeah, everyone knows if you're invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar party you GO to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

I agree. I think they softened her too much, and now Cheryl and the Blossoms have taken over the roles that it feels like the Lodges played in the comics.

she's probably the one who told her dad about fred and hermione so maybe that will give her a solid storyline?

i'm just here to say i love archie and that bughead is slowly but surely starting to go the way of sterek with how annoying some stans are being. also, archie/jughead>>>, veronica's eyebrows<<<<

Betty+Jughead+Bughead seems to make up 95% of fandom rn and it's super annoying <.

For me, it's not so much that I'm such a huge Bughead stan, it's just that Archie is boring AF, Veronica has no storyline, where the hell is Josey, Kevin became Joaquin's boyfriend and we didn't see it, Cheryl just comes in with hashtags, so yeah, the only character development at ALL on this show has been Betty and Jughead so it makes sense that they're the ones fans gravitate to for now.

I watched the episode a few hours ago and boy, it was so much and I loved every second of it. It's a whirlwind but a good one? Idk. I enjoy it for the trashy fun that it is.

Nope, sorry, only see Ben Geller

I want a reunion now.

I should find it hot but....

His face does nothing for me but I'm into that bod a lot more than I expected to be...

ugh

I was ogling him throughout this scene...

so hot

I just saw the first pic of Archie's mom I can't wait. The casting on this show is A+

ooh where?

cute & somewhat sad episode



betty & jug remain the sweetest Reply

Betty and Jughead are the cutest!



I had no idea Cole hid all of that under his shirts. Reply

I wonder if Bughead last the entire season. At some point, there's going to be a triangle from hell - Archie/Betty/Jughead

even if Jug and Betty break up soon (i'm guessing over some more F.P. bullshit), going after his "brothers" ex gf would be kind of a dick move from Archie

That's the thing - how would they do it? Archie going after Betty would be dick. Betty has been yearning for Betty/Archie more rabidly than Archie. So, I'm just waiting for that to pop up again. Breaking up with Jug just to get with Archie would be dick on her part too

What is FP? I am blanking.

Parent

I think they're ok but it's not likely that they'll last bc do relationships on teen shows like this ever last?



That said I hope there's not a triangle not bc I'm invested or like bughead that much but bc I like Archie and jugheads friendship and I hate love triangles in general. Reply

I have not watched any of this show and I think it's mostly because of Betty and Veronica. Betty needs some lip gloss or something because she just looks like white bread come to life and Veronica looks like one of those mocked up pictures of what people think the perfect woman looks like based on who they request to look like through plastic surgery that ends up looking super off. Also, still mad about Jughead not being aroace. I only started reading the Zdarsky comic because an aroace friend did and raved about the representation, and I wanted her and other ace friends to be able to have that rep.

I'm loving Archie/Val but I'm scared if I get attached something bad will happen...

I liked the episode. I'm worried about Polly.



Glad Betty's mother did the right thing for once.



I think Jughead and Betty are sort of sweet. I like the friendship base they have for their relationship.



Why is Archie going out with Cheryl in the promo? What happened to Valerie? Reply

Archie is such a flop lol it's almost endearing



Polly is so stupid



I like Betty but that ponytail 😬Her poor edges



Also FP trying to straighten up his hovel a little when Jughead and Betty stopped by was weirdly sad to me.



Can't wait until the next ep



Edited at 2017-03-31 03:35 pm (UTC) Reply

She's gonna look like Ariana Grande soon.

Alice (Madchen Amick) is ready to get revenge on the Blossoms once and for all with the help of her two daughters

YES POLLY

also i hate bughead



YES POLLY



also i hate bughead Reply

Cheryl was my MVP last night. Her whole presence at the baby shower was A+.



I also loved when Alice stormed into Hal's man cave and flung his remote across the room just because she could. Reply

her threatening him to get out before she did something she regretted was A++++++

again, how old is Polly? they all treat her like a little child



and shouldn't she have seen a doctor by now to know is she is having twins or not? Reply

