Riverdale 1x09 Promo "La Grande Illusion"
Archie (KJ Apa) reluctantly agrees to escort Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to her family’s official start of maple syrup tapping because he gets an offer that could help his future. Archie starts to become skeptical of the real reason the Blossoms are so eager to help him, however he gets some helpful information for Betty (Lili Reinhart) about her sister. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is trying to be nice and unbeknownst to her, befriends a classmate that her father’s illegal doings has hurt. Hermione (Marisol Nichols) is conflicted about telling Fred (Luke Perry) the truth. Meanwhile, Alice (Madchen Amick) is ready to get revenge on the Blossoms once and for all with the help of her two daughters. Cole Sprouse also stars.
I want a reunion now.
betty & jug remain the sweetest
I had no idea Cole hid all of that under his shirts.
That said I hope there's not a triangle not bc I'm invested or like bughead that much but bc I like Archie and jugheads friendship and I hate love triangles in general.
Glad Betty's mother did the right thing for once.
I think Jughead and Betty are sort of sweet. I like the friendship base they have for their relationship.
Why is Archie going out with Cheryl in the promo? What happened to Valerie?
Polly is so stupid
I like Betty but that ponytail 😬Her poor edges
Also FP trying to straighten up his hovel a little when Jughead and Betty stopped by was weirdly sad to me.
Can't wait until the next ep
YES POLLY
also i hate bughead
I also loved when Alice stormed into Hal's man cave and flung his remote across the room just because she could.
and shouldn't she have seen a doctor by now to know is she is having twins or not?