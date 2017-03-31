"evil dick music" Demi? Not my pref. Reply

Lmao amazing title OP



This is such a bop I hope it smashes. They need to drop the video soon, and have Demi constantly push this on Social if they want a moderate hit. Then get radio to endorse it and have a few performances to make it the song of the summer.



l o l, what kind of delusion, this is in no way strong enough to be the song of the summer even if she payolaed every radio station in the universe Reply

l o l, you must be right!!1!1!1 Reply

Kinda a couple of years late to this wave Reply

She's always 3 years late to everything. This is why she'll always be behind her contemporaries. Reply

I was literally just going to say this Reply

exactly. she has a good voice but no consistent sound/image like her contemporaries so it always sounds like a knockoff of her them/like she's just waiting for something she puts out to stick Reply

It sounds very Selena Gomez. Demi should be doing better. Reply

It sounds like Selena stuff with Cashmere Cat and Kygo for sure. Reply

This song is so basic. Demi's voice is far suited for R &B than this generic, EDM, pop sound she keeps trying. Reply

rme the chorus is literally just a ripoff of Bieber/DJ Snake "Let Me Love You" Reply

do you like edm Demi?



i don't really like edm in general so no



#justiceforpoprockdemi Reply

I was cracking up when I saw someone say it was going to be the song of the summer on Twitter and someone else said, "Demi couldn't get a song of the summer when she literally put 'summer' in the title." Reply

pass Reply

it's ok but it sounds super dated Reply

i love it. i'm ready for demi to gain a bigger following and become more popular. i just need her to keep her brattiness and twitter on lock. thought it was justin bieber though



ia with others that this song is like two years too late



ia with others that this song is like two years too late

it's fun and upbeat that's what I need right now. So yeah I like it.

everything old is new again Reply

Shes so behind on trends its sad Reply

...it doesn't have any "big" or anthemic moments like closer. The male singer sounds like a bieber copy. Kinda seems like a flop. Reply

it will def gets spins but its not unique enough

Reply

