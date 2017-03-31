March 31st, 2017, 07:15 pm hilarylohan Hilary Duff talks about her hair SourceShe's looking amazing. I can't wait for Younger to come back. Tagged: beauty / makeup, celebrity head shaving / hair, disney, hilary duff Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
Tell me your fav moisturizing hair masks, I love trying new ones.
Also, I need to get my hair toned in Sydney and I'm thinking it's gonna cost me a fortune and I'm nhft
Any recommendations on how to control/get rid off dandruff?
Edited at 2017-03-31 03:33 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-31 01:27 pm (UTC)
but only up until they put queso and velveeta in the same sentence....... no
Uh no I only know you with blonde hair tho.