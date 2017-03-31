Is this a hair post?



Tell me your fav moisturizing hair masks, I love trying new ones.



Also, I need to get my hair toned in Sydney and I'm thinking it's gonna cost me a fortune and I'm nhft Reply

Hair post?



Any recommendations on how to control/get rid off dandruff? Reply

Try selsun blue. It's the only thing that worked for me and it's pretty cheap too Reply

Edited at 2017-03-31 03:33 pm (UTC) I tried everything to control my dandruff, from T-gel to Lush, nothing worked. When I went for a haircut a few weeks ago, the hairdresser told me to get this shampoo called Davines Purifying Shampoo, which they sold at their salon. and let me tell you IT WORKS. It is not cheap but you don't have to use it much (once a week) or even every 2 weeks, and use any other shampoo for the rest of the week so it would last a while. https://www.amazon.com/Davines-Natu ral-Purifying-Shampoo-Ounce/dp/B0073FO9A M Reply

OMG!!!!! i love the davines line! i got it in my birchbox- and it is so great! Ive tried so many of their products. the oui line is my favorite because of the smell. Reply

Mine is eczema related so I've tried literally everything under the sun that is sold OTC and nothing helps. After 20 years I've figured out the less I wash the better it is, and the better my hair feels. When I do wash I just put shampoo on the roots and just put conditioner on the ends. It's not 100% better but I'm not covered in huge scaley flakes 24/7 like when I was a pre-teen. Reply

oh yeah, learning not to cover all of my hair in shampoo and conditioner like i did as a teen was a big help for me too! now at least the dandruff i get isn't huge flakes, which was so distressing back then. Reply

i don't know if this will work for everyone but legit the best thing that's worked for me is mixing a spray bottle of water and mouthwash and spraying that in my hair, just where i usually get dandruff. sometimes i put some on a cotton swab and rub that directly on my scalp. apparently the anti-fungal ingredients in mouthwash can help if your dandruff is caused by excess sebum rather than just being dry scalp. Reply

Is an apple cider vinegar rinse okay for everyday? I shower everyday (I know it's terrible it's the only way I can sleep well :() and wanted to go the "no-poo" route



Edited at 2017-03-31 01:27 pm (UTC) Reply

idc this was a cute interview lol



but only up until they put queso and velveeta in the same sentence....... no Reply

so i currently live in a city with really hard water and my shower water filter is not working, but i switched to the dry bar conditioner and i love it! i used to use Kiehl's amino acid one, but this one actually makes it so that i can brush my hair. Reply

yeah! they sell it at sephora. i was actually shocked that it worked. its pretty good. Reply

