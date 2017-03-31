Beyoncé is the top choice to voice Nala in The Lion King remake

Ehhh Reply

I don't care if beyonce is attached to the project, I DON'T WANT A LION KIN REMAKE.



"Lion Kin 2: Rafiki's Revenge" is my fav of the series.

I'm excited

Oh great, because she did so well in epic. She wasn't monotone AT ALL



ugh

Yeah she's super flat and just v Beyoncé with her acting. Just looks, feels, sounds like Beyoncé playing pretend.



Do you think it's bc she's already playing Beyoncé? lol

RIH would be a better choice

Seriously. She was so good in Home.

....

You mean Janelle monae or anika noni rose





Edited at 2017-03-31 01:31 pm (UTC)

god yes to either! leaning more towards janelle only because anika has done the iconic tiana already. has janelle voiced anyone yet? if not she needs to - even just her speaking voice is so smooth and soothing

Thank you for your flawless taste.

I've been hoping Janelle gets it since it was announced!

or Renee Elise Goldsberry

Fitting with her lion king wig collection.

The Lion King remake



whut? no

People just need to accept that Disney is going through their entire catalogue and remaking their classics. It's happening. Just enjoy the ride.



They've all been decent so far imo. And bc Jungle Book was good I feel like that was a Lion King test and this will hopefully be good too.



And if all y'all didn't go see Malefecant this wouldn't have happened!!!!! Reply

jungle book was so goooood

I watched the Jungle Book on Netflix one day and was surprised at how good it was. It's a cute movie.

And if all y'all didn't go see Malefecant Alice in Wonderland this wouldn't have happened!!!!!

Fixed it for you bb



Fixed it for you bb Reply

lol guilty

while I enjoyed Beauty and the Beast I have to counter and say Alice in Wonderland was not decent in the least (I didn't see through the looking glass but I was absolutely miserable watching the first one) Everything was so gray and drab and ugly i just ugh

No TY to a lion king remake.

Her voice is boring



Kelis would be better. Reply

Omgyes

Yes to this remake, yes to Beyoncé, yes to ppl upset about everything in this post!

she has people sooooo pressed 😂😂😂

MTE 😂

lol mte

Lol mte

But WHY are they remaking it?

They could just re-release the original and we'd all go see it...

