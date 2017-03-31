Beyoncé is the top choice to voice Nala in The Lion King remake
.@Beyonce is the top choice to voice Nala in the #LionKing remake (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/tRIrThq3vB pic.twitter.com/6JBJMGnvuT— Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2017
Beyoncé is director Jon Favreau’s top choice to voice Nala in the upcoming remake.
She hasn't made a decision yet because of her pregnancy but the studio is willing to do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule.
sourcehttps://twitter.com/Variety/status/84760
ugh
Do you think it's bc she's already playing Beyoncé? lol
You mean Janelle monae or anika noni rose
Edited at 2017-03-31 01:31 pm (UTC)
whut? no
They've all been decent so far imo. And bc Jungle Book was good I feel like that was a Lion King test and this will hopefully be good too.
And if all y'all didn't go see Malefecant this wouldn't have happened!!!!!
MalefecantAlice in Wonderland this wouldn't have happened!!!!!
Fixed it for you bb
Kelis would be better.