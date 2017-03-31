Rumor: The 100's Lindsey Morgan Could Be Playing Batgirl



While there is only a bit of evidence to hint that Morgan could possibly get the role, it's enough to definitely keep an eye on. Morgan posted a rather cryptic tweet a few weeks ago, hinting at a "new project" that she is very excited for.




This might seem like it has no bearing on the Batgirl project, until you look at Morgan's Twitter page. She recently retweeted Variety's article breaking the news that Whedon would be directing and writing the project, as well as a tweet advocating for her to play the role.

A quick look through her Twitter likes reveals that she has favorited several tweets on the subject as well, even some that don't directly reference her being cast for the role. While this could look like Morgan is just excited that the film is happening, there are certainly too many coincidences at play for the nerd world to not keep an eye on.

Do you want Lindsey Morgan to play Batgirl?
