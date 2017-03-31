Rumor: The 100's Lindsey Morgan Could Be Playing Batgirl
While there is only a bit of evidence to hint that Morgan could possibly get the role, it's enough to definitely keep an eye on. Morgan posted a rather cryptic tweet a few weeks ago, hinting at a "new project" that she is very excited for.
WELP. New project on the horizon AND IM MORE THAN ECSTATIC about it!!!! 😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😍👍💪🏽💪🏽 thank you everyone for your support & love. ❤️❤️❤️— lindsey morgan (@linzzmorgan) 18 mars 2017
This might seem like it has no bearing on the Batgirl project, until you look at Morgan's Twitter page. She recently retweeted Variety's article breaking the news that Whedon would be directing and writing the project, as well as a tweet advocating for her to play the role.
A quick look through her Twitter likes reveals that she has favorited several tweets on the subject as well, even some that don't directly reference her being cast for the role. While this could look like Morgan is just excited that the film is happening, there are certainly too many coincidences at play for the nerd world to not keep an eye on.
Do you want Lindsey Morgan to play Batgirl?
i hope this does not mean she dies on the 100 tho
She's easily one of the best parts of The 100
Also, she's going to look weird with bright red hair
eta I read the new comments in the post and saw that she's latina, if your comment is about her looking nothing like babs then I really don't care when its poc. I don't watch the 100 so I've never heard of her before, but if she's a good actress then I'd be happy with this casting.
So, this is Babs, right? My life would be made with a Stephanie Brown Batgirl TV/movie project.
never forget the boy that was to be spiderman, he was more than rumor than he was never mentioned again.
