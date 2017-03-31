Nelly Furtado's New Album Is Out Now!!
And it's filled with bops!
Check it out on iTunes or click the link in the embedded tweet below to hear an official stream:
Paris Sun, Sticks and Stones & Palaces!!!! <3
Listen To An Exclusive Stream Of Nelly Furtado’s New Album, The Ride | The FADER https://t.co/twrZP265pD— Nelly Furtado (@NellyFurtado) March 30, 2017
Only to tear you down
Baby don't believe it
Baby don't believe it
Oh, it's good for nothing
she couldve done a bit more tho eg:
Edited at 2017-03-31 05:06 pm (UTC)