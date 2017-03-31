Nelly Furtado's New Album Is Out Now!!

Yessss! So excited for this album. I thought I read somewhere that she took a hiatus to focus on her kid but I might be wrong. 'Promiscuous Girl' is one of those songs that I can't not dance to. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy for her tens of fans Reply

Thread

Link

They build you up

Only to tear you down

Baby don't believe it

Baby don't believe it

Oh, it's good for nothing Reply

Thread

Link

I love that song so much. In general, Folklore is a solid album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even though she fell off completely I loved her when she was at her peak. Loose is still an amazing listen. "Showtime" is one of my favorite songs from her. Reply

Thread

Link

omg i hope that pipedreams MV was made that way because of aesthetic choices and not because she had no budget



she couldve done a bit more tho eg:

Reply

Thread

Link

Hang it up girl Reply

Thread

Link

I love the haircut! But I haven't gotten into the song yet. And the video literally screams Tumblr, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Go listen to some of the other tracks. It's a solid album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard St Vincent's producer spearheaded this record with her, and I adored Pipe Dreams so this was on my radar. I'm really loving how groovy everything is. Cold Hard Truth. Flatline, Live, Paris Sun are great, and Right Road sounds a lot like Digital Witness. Slay, Nelly! Reply

Thread

Link

Right!? The album is great (minus the ballads of course). Shame on people not bothering to listen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aaw I'm glad she's putting out new music, I generally like Nelly although teen me HATED when she went all ~slutty mainstream it was like a personal betrayal lol Reply

Thread

Link

omg! it's been so long it feels like Reply

Thread

Link

The album is amazing! I'm soo happy she's back!!! Reply

Thread

Link

YAY I'm gonna check out this album today Reply

Thread

Link

I cannot believe she only has 75K followers on instagram. Loose is one of the best pop albums of ALL time! Hope this one is cute Reply

Thread

Link