how can we have a post about the shitshow that's going on in Venezuela (RIP)? Reply

congress was gonna call for a referendum to impeach Maduro (who went from being Chavez's driver to VP to president), so Maduro with the help of the supreme court decided to dissolve the parliament.

Peru already called back its ambassador from Venezuela, and luckily Argentina's president never sent one Reply

HOLY SHIT so it's a coup???

i hope y'all stay safe!! Reply

that's exactly what it is. This is hardly news though, it's been coming for years, now they just made it official. I still don't understand how the people from Venezuela stay so calm Reply

:( is it ever gonna end? Reply

it's not gonna end well for the people of Venezuela, that's for sure. Because this tyrant controls the military forces Reply

ok, I hate her, but this was cute and funny <3 Reply

I can't help but be fond of Victoria Beckham. Reply

Mannequin is legit one of my all time favorite movies with Hollywood as one my favorite characters. When it comes on Encore, I watch it every time. Reply

I remember even liking "Mannequin 2: On the Move". I swear I've somehow seen most Kristy Swanson roles, though. Reply

I haven't seen it in awhile now, but for about ten years of my youth, I feel like I watched it every weekend on TBS. I loved Hollywood and shipped the hell out of Emmy/Jonathan. Reply

I keep trying to give James a chance but every time I watch him I want to make him stop existing by physical harm. Reply

My positive intent is me giving him chances!!!! I'll let you know when I stop wanting to punch him! Reply

I cannot stop laughing omg Reply

i love victoria so much lol it's time for people to embrace her Reply

It's funny that people always mention her non-smiling faces at red carpets but compared to other celebs hers never bothered me. I never even seen it as "not smiling".



Either way I love Victoria she's actually kinda funny in a snarky way. Reply

people are always ott about women not smiling in general but they used to give her way more shit for it. it's not anyone's obligation but i love how she managed to turn it around and make it part of her ~brand



and she's hilarious omg her 73 questions for vogue is everything Reply

I love Victoria! Can't watch rn cause I have no sound but OMG I LOVE MANNEQUIN!!







:D Reply

Damn I remember that movie as well Reply

I loved her old reality show/docu series thing when it came out. She does have personality but never shows much of it publicly. Reply

LOL this is cute, I would watch the movie version. Reply

Mannequin 2 > Mannequin. That is all. Reply

Omg I love that movie lol. Awww I miss that sfm rn 😭 Reply

The theme song and then him running with her while her arm was falling off had me cracking up lol Reply

