I seriously have no idea what's going on anymore. I watched tonight's episode like 🙃🙃🙃. I can no longer keep track of what each character did on election night and I'm tired of watching the same scenes over and over. Reply

same. i hate this trend of a big OMG moment and then 5ish ep of what happen before that moment. it so tiresome and drags everything after 2 eps or so. Reply

This is how I am too. I watched tonight's and by the end I was just like, "I don't even know what's going on anymore." Reply

Anyone else feel like these past few episodes have just been beating a dead horse? I miss the old Scandal when they did weekly cases. This story line is just too drawn out. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] This ep was sooooooo boring. LOL david is always dating the wrong woman. i miss him and abby together. i forgot abby was with leo till he shows up. blonde woman is not so bad in this ep but why is she always eating?? the morgue scene was so gross. i can't stand stuff like that. Reply

I'm so tired of seeing the Election night over and over. I get it, they're showing what Abby was doing but idk I just want something to move forward. no more flashbacks. I mean, are they ever gonna inaugurate a president? but I wonder why this weird cabal wants Mellie to be president. Reply

Not reading any of these newer posts or comments but tl;dr I watched up until the season Olivia was kidnapped and gave up, but I recently decided to start over and catch up. I got to season 2 before I got busy. Should I keep going or are you guys hate-watching??? Reply

I was at the same point as you before I gave up (partly because I was busy with undergrad and it was during my class hours). I've read comments on here and what people in real life told me. It seems that quite a few people are hate-watching and/or saying that there's no point in keeping up. Sad cause I loved it and discussing it here. Reply

i would stop. there are a lot of jump the shark moments. if you are curious, i would just yt and wiki things. lol Reply

there is really no need for another season Reply

also, i always have to laugh at katie lowes. she cannot sell ~badass quinn for the life of her. her performance constantly makes me cringe. Reply

same lol. im at the point where i want her and charlie to get killed for being too insufferable. Reply

i don't remember when i started hating abby, but it was really cemented tonight. her centric ep was the worst one so far, and that's saying something when i just had to suffer through rowan and huck ones back to back.



thankfully next week doesn't appear to be about election night for a change Reply

I gave up on this show a few years ago. I don't know how you guys sit through it anymore. In fact, I finally updated my notifs to stop getting emails about this show lmao Reply

Wine. Lots, and lots of wine. Reply

They better stop making me relive election night Reply

I'm with you all about this season being drawn out with the election night crap... But at least it's not worse than last season imo. Reply

