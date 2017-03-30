Céline Dion Celebrates Her 49th Birthday!

her native tongue is french, ellen Reply

Thread

Link





reminded me about this from Jimmy Fallon in 2013 about her last french album









Edited at 2017-03-31 03:08 am (UTC) I know, I rolled my eyes at that smhreminded me about this from Jimmy Fallon in 2013 about her last french album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao! she's amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really rolled my eyes, both because 1) she would much rather you said "Bonne fête" to her, and 2) most Canadians do not speak with that "eh" way of speaking. I don't know how that got started as a thing. I know some people who live out in the boonies who speak like that, but it's pretty few and far between. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm glad this is the first comment because I thought the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's the joke Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Canadian Queen! Reply

Thread

Link

Happy birthday, Queen



Reply

Thread

Link

she looks really good without makeup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's b/c she's a goddess and all goddesses are blessed with beautiful skin Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

iconic video



part 2 is good too but part 1 is the funniest

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still quote this video to this day



and watch it every once in awhile as a pick me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a queen and a weirdo and I love her. Reply

Thread

Link

taking a kayak in honor of her! Reply

Thread

Link





Also a reminder that this gif is from a celine dion concert so we also have her to thank for our scientology post gif Reply

Thread

Link

lol omg! I use that gif all the time and people are always like "who is that? where did you get that? does he have glow sticks? where is he?" and I never had answers for them. themoreyouknow.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg is it really!? I had no idea. lmao dead!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes it is! It's from the Through The Eyes of the World DVD (someone uploaded the whole thing on vimeo)! It's a movie following Céline and her family around the world during her taking chances tour Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand what's so great about this gif.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just LOOK at it. he's like one of four white ppl in the crowd, standing on his seat, waving those glow sticks in a manner that even the most seasoned aircraft marshalls would be envious of. He's just so extra, I love it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-03-31 04:13 am (UTC) Excuse u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cuz he's acting like a GD mess with glow sticks out of his seat while everyone else is quietly in their seat trying to watch the concert. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember watching the dvd and I laughed so much when I saw the guy from the gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she's been around forever so to hear she's only 49???? Reply

Thread

Link

same! I would have thought she was way older. but I guess she started really young, so it makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was 12 when she started singing, but she came into the English market in 1990 when she was 21 / 22 depending on the month lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks older



Also her style ages her a lot.



She's looked like she's in her 40's since her late 20s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



This is nowhere close to being her best song but this always puts me in the best mood. Reply

Thread

Link

One of my fave of hers! So good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a Celine classic. bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm obsessed with the way she says 'love' lol



luuhhhrrrvvv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a total contender for her best song, it's so fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i just teared up at the end when the old lady joins them lookin at themselves in the tv

lawd my hormones got me shook! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sometimes comes on shuffle before I go to work and it honestly puts a smile on my face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was her foray into pop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bonne fete, my French- Canadian queen!! Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she was in her 50s :X Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, me too. How is she only 49?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf to you, she looks a lot older than she is, genetics lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's probably it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love her sfm. Happy birthday! Reply

Thread

Link

yaaaas i didn't know this legend was an aries too <3 Reply

Thread

Link

She's younger than Janet Jackson? Deeeeeezaaaaam!! Reply

Thread

Link

Janet has had a lot of plastic surgery tho



Her nose is barely hanging on to her face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link