Céline Dion Celebrates Her 49th Birthday!
Happy birthday, @CelineDion! Or as they say in your native tongue, have a happy birthday, eh? pic.twitter.com/ahUWj6Uagz— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 30, 2017
Happy Birthday @CelineDion! Celebrate with her biggest Billboard #Hot100 hits https://t.co/9j4tqLAYbS pic.twitter.com/STejqYmy2v— billboard (@billboard) March 30, 2017
- Because You Loved Me was #1 for 6 weeks in 1996
- The Power Of Love was #1 for 4 weeks in 1994
- I'm Your Angel was #1 for 6 weeks in 1998
- Céline shared some birthday pictures throughout the years!
- She recently had a family reunion and celebrated her mom's 90th birthday on the 20th!
37 years in the business and still going strong!
SOURCES : Ellen's Twitter / Billboard Twitter / Céline's Vevo Channel / Céline's Insta /
reminded me about this from Jimmy Fallon in 2013 about her last french album
part 2 is good too but part 1 is the funniest
and watch it every once in awhile as a pick me up
lol omg! I use that gif all the time and people are always like "who is that? where did you get that? does he have glow sticks? where is he?" and I never had answers for them.
themoreyouknow.gif
Also her style ages her a lot.
She's looked like she's in her 40's since her late 20s
luuhhhrrrvvv
lawd my hormones got me shook!
Love her sfm. Happy birthday!
Her nose is barely hanging on to her face