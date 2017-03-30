cute canadian

Céline Dion Celebrates Her 49th Birthday!






  • Because You Loved Me was #1 for 6 weeks in 1996



  • The Power Of Love was #1 for 4 weeks in 1994



  • I'm Your Angel was #1 for 6 weeks in 1998





  • Céline shared some birthday pictures throughout the years!



  • She recently had a family reunion and celebrated her mom's 90th birthday on the 20th!

@celinedion What a privilege for all of us to still have you around. Happy 90th birthday mom! We love you… - Céline ❤ 📷@denisetruscello



37 years in the business and still going strong!
0I2Z.gif

SOURCES : Ellen's Twitter / Billboard Twitter / Céline's Vevo Channel / Céline's Insta /
Tagged: , ,