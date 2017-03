TWELVE seasons?!?! Where the FUCK have I been????? Reply

Watching better tv lol

You're not wrong

Season 1 was on the WB, and the CW had it's ten year anniversary over a year ago. Time flies though.

omg wow

not on ontd, i guess. there's a post for every episode for every season

I quit this show 6 years ago. But for the past 3 months I've been knee deep in it. It's a go to for me on netflix. I'm still enjoying it.

I stopped watching like back in 2010 and now I watched all seasons from season 1 in one month and a half, new record but omfg I'm so into it lmfao

this show is still...?



lol jk op

I'm not quite caught current (I'm like three episodes behind) but I still watch this show, mainly for Jensen's gorgeous self and the fact that it's mindless TV comfort food.

Ugh he is sooo fine. Also, he was so nice when i met him. I will love him forever and ever

I watched an episode of SPN on my plane ride yesterday. Dean ended up killing Hitler? It was actually pretty offensive tbh.

Yeah, that was tacky as hell. This show has always been messy, but they keep on aiming for new lows.

I'm actually really relieved other people feel the same way. So ridiculous.

God that episode was fucking dumb and terrible and embarrassing. And then he kept bringing it up in later episodes. "Btw I killed Hitler"

LMAO wow? I came into this post out of sheer curiosity because I stopped watching around season 10 ish but holy shit that is a new level of ridiculous.

It didn't make me regret not watching these past few years. I told myself, no way God is going to crash this plane while I'm watching this dumb ass show.

20 seasons and a tumblr

can't stand claire so this episode sucked. the men of letters bullshit is so damn boring.

