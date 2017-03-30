Meet the cast of 'Married at First Sight' season five

I've never watched this, either, but I was out to dinner with my parents some months ago and a couple actually came to the restaurant to film! they filmed out on the patio (right after we had moved inside ofc lmao) and the crew was setting up in a corner and they taped a big notice on the doors leading outside warning people that they'd be on camera if they went out there. we didn't know it was filming for this show until we asked one of the crew before we left and now my mom's been asking me when the season starts so we can catch at least that episode/couple, haha.



so, thanks for the post! that's WILD omg I can't believe she kept it from you! was she actually able to disclose anything/could you glean anything from what you know of her? :P

That's wild lol. What restaurant were you at?



It seems like she really kept it super secret like there are even some family members of hers that are like WHAAAAT in response to this right now so she's still not talking about it really, which I'm guessing she can't do until it airs. I'm guessing the honeymoon is in Cozumel though cause a few months backs she was posting pics and it looked like she was on a vacation by herself which seemed kind of random but I'm guessing she just wasn't posting any pictures with the guy for legal reasons.

it was The Tracks in Cary! I didn't get a very good look at the couple, but going off of the photos, I'd guess it was involving Danielle or Cody. I'm leaning towards Danielle since her description mentions the suburbs. watch me be 100% wrong tbh

daaaaaaaaamn that NDA is something else. I love all this sleuthing we're doing right now lmao



daaaaaaaaamn that NDA is something else. I love all this sleuthing we're doing right now lmao Reply

op which of them is your friend?

she's the only one out of the women who doesn't sound pathetic

the concept of this show blows my mind, lol. These women all seem super qt and I hope your friend gets a good match!

I've only heard about it in passing from a few posts here before so I had to wiki the details when I saw her be like oop surprise I did a thing. It's wild though I couldn't imagine doing this. I hope she does too! I'm pretty sure they pair her with Nate.

Did anyone else see that Sofia and Nick from last season are getting divorced?



It seems like the experts always pair people up by race. No interracial couples, ever. It's weird. Reply

I wonder if they do that to try to avoid like pairing someone who's trying to hide they're racist with someone or something.

I know that some people say dating within their race is important (a couple of seasons ago the AA people didn't want to date outside of their race), but you'd think some people would be into it. They are asked to rate people to help experts see what they're into.

They've been messy af on IG, too. I wish Sonia were gay, so I could swoop in and cuddle with her.



Last season, Heather and Derek were the only same-race couple. The other two were mixed-race. Race preference is probably part of their questionnaire, which is why it might typically be higher.



Edited at 2017-03-31 02:04 am (UTC)

sonia and nick? oh good. that guy was seriously strange. nothing has quite lived up to the first season for me but i never seem to be able to quit the show

YASSSSSS I HATED HIM AND LOVED HER

although tbf this show has a pretty bad long-term rate lol. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] like nobody from s2 and s3 is still together lol aw i actually liked them together :(although tbf this show has a pretty bad long-term rate lol.

why are they pairing 30 year old women with 23 & 26 year old men? especially the 23 year old..I'd be like yeah, no thanks.

He's 33 not 23.

yeah I went to edit but you beat me to it



I couldn't be bothered with the 26 year olds either, honestly. wishing them all the best tho.. Reply

the last season i watched was 3. i randomly thought of jamie&doug of s1 and was sad to hear they miscarried! hopefully the current pregnancy goes well.

I'm happy for them, but they never seem to get along. I can't imagine how they're going to raise a child.

Same. I know they are "making it work" but they really shouldn't. It's too forced

Oh, no. I had no idea she'd been pregnant. Being a mom seemed to be so important to her, on a personal level, after her parents.

Oh wow they actually worked out? That's the only season I watched and I remembered her being crazy on the bachelor and that she seemed disgusted by Doug initially lol. Wow I'm shocked they're still married.

the guys are even uglier this season

Every year they get worse. Although nothing can top the season with Basement Ryan and Abusive Ryan.

Basement Ryan and Abusive Ryan?

God, my sister is OBSESSED with this trash.

I'm so sick of this show. Can we get some LGBT couples to make it more interesting?

Good luck to your friend OP, i hope she finds love, whether that be on the show or off <3

also i had zero idea this show existed. that's crazy lol. what is the format like?

I had to read about it on Wiki.



The series features three couples, paired up by relationship experts, who agree to marry when they first meet. For the first three seasons, the experts were clinical psychologist Dr. Joseph Cilona, sexologist Dr. Logan Levkoff, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and humanist chaplain Greg Epstein. Starting with the fourth season, the experts are Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Robertson, and communication and relationship expert Rachel DeAlto.[2] The couples spend their wedding night in a hotel before leaving for a honeymoon. Upon returning home, they live together as a married couple for six weeks. Thereafter they choose to divorce or stay married. Reply

o..m..g... i thought maybe the title was an exaggeration! but they literally do marry at first sight. OMG!

i wanna watch this now, lol.



i wanna watch this now, lol. Reply

all the women are disproportionately way more attractive than the guys

Well that's usually life in general, lol

If anyone wants a good mess to watch, watch Seven Year Switch.

Is this a show or movie?

It's a show. The concept is that couples who are on the brink of divorce because they feel their partner isn't giving them what they need switches with another couple who has a partner like them.



For example with two couples, one person in the relationship is like the parent and the other likes to party and flirt with folks. So the parents types lived together for two weeks and the party flirty types live together for two weeks as husband and wife. Then they come back together and decide if they want to stay together or divorce. They throw in little twist of only having one bed in their new house with their new husband/wife as well. Reply

Was there another season of that mess?

this show is a mess. only the couples from season one stayed together.

I heard that one season they found guys on an internet dating site. They didn't even test them for STIs. The women get hardcore vetted, but not the men.

that was probably season 2. they cast relatively normal people but the men from that season were super weird.

lilli and tom from season 4 are still together. so i think that's 3 total for the series. and i think at least 3 of the marriages were essentially over, and or officially over, by the honeymoon as well. not very strong statistics for the "experts"

Not entirely. Monet and Vaughn broke up. I so didn't blame her, either.

this idea is absolutely terrifying

and the show producers have gotten in heat before because they put on people on with shady backgrounds, like a guy accused of drunk and disorderly contact against an ex girlfriend in the same city where production sent them for their honey moon??? so weird. a lot of the guys have seemed to have some rage issues

Was that Shawn or the guy paired with Ashley?

You're making me so nervous omg.

