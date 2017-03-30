SQUEE!!!

Meet the cast of 'Married at First Sight' season five


The fifth season of Lifetime's Married at First Sight is set to air starting April 20th at 8/7c. This season of the show features a group of Chicagoland singles that legally marry a complete stranger.

From left to right the cast includes -

Danielle DeGroot - A thirty year old suburban dietician. She's looking for an intelligent man who loves sports and wants to take on a "masculine role"

Ashley Petta - A thirty year old restaurant manager who ended a five year relationship after her boyfriend couldn't decide if he wanted kids or not. She's looking for someone ambitious who wants to start a family.

Sheila Downs 💕 - A thirty-one year old director of operations at a Chicago school. She has a strong faith and is looking for an ambitious partner with a similar background that she hopes will be her best friend.

Cody Knapek - A twenty-six year old suburban entrepreneur. His parents divorced when he was a teen and it made him 100% committed to relationships. He wants someone that will make him laugh.

Nate Duhon - A twenty-six year old business manager originally from Michigan. He also has a strong faith and is looking for an ambitious partner with a similar background. Gosh I wonder who he'll be paired with.

Anthony D'Amico - A thirty-three year old who works in sales and marketing that is also originally from Michigan. His parents got together and split up three separate times and he moved around a lot. He doesn't like pessimists.

Source 1 and 2
I've never watched this show before but one of my childhood friends is part of the cast this year and she somehow managed to keep this a secret from pretty much everyone until today and it's blowing my mind so I had to share since I'm now super excited to watch this.
