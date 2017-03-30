Meet the cast of 'Married at First Sight' season five
The fifth season of Lifetime's Married at First Sight is set to air starting April 20th at 8/7c. This season of the show features a group of Chicagoland singles that legally marry a complete stranger.
From left to right the cast includes -
Danielle DeGroot - A thirty year old suburban dietician. She's looking for an intelligent man who loves sports and wants to take on a "masculine role"
Ashley Petta - A thirty year old restaurant manager who ended a five year relationship after her boyfriend couldn't decide if he wanted kids or not. She's looking for someone ambitious who wants to start a family.
Sheila Downs 💕 - A thirty-one year old director of operations at a Chicago school. She has a strong faith and is looking for an ambitious partner with a similar background that she hopes will be her best friend.
Cody Knapek - A twenty-six year old suburban entrepreneur. His parents divorced when he was a teen and it made him 100% committed to relationships. He wants someone that will make him laugh.
Nate Duhon - A twenty-six year old business manager originally from Michigan. He also has a strong faith and is looking for an ambitious partner with a similar background. Gosh I wonder who he'll be paired with.
Anthony D'Amico - A thirty-three year old who works in sales and marketing that is also originally from Michigan. His parents got together and split up three separate times and he moved around a lot. He doesn't like pessimists.
I've never watched this show before but one of my childhood friends is part of the cast this year and she somehow managed to keep this a secret from pretty much everyone until today and it's blowing my mind so I had to share since I'm now super excited to watch this.
so, thanks for the post! that's WILD omg I can't believe she kept it from you! was she actually able to disclose anything/could you glean anything from what you know of her? :P
It seems like she really kept it super secret like there are even some family members of hers that are like WHAAAAT in response to this right now so she's still not talking about it really, which I'm guessing she can't do until it airs. I'm guessing the honeymoon is in Cozumel though cause a few months backs she was posting pics and it looked like she was on a vacation by herself which seemed kind of random but I'm guessing she just wasn't posting any pictures with the guy for legal reasons.
daaaaaaaaamn that NDA is something else. I love all this sleuthing we're doing right now lmao
It seems like the experts always pair people up by race. No interracial couples, ever. It's weird.
Last season, Heather and Derek were the only same-race couple. The other two were mixed-race. Race preference is probably part of their questionnaire, which is why it might typically be higher.
although tbf this show has a pretty bad long-term rate lol. [Spoiler (click to open)]like nobody from s2 and s3 is still together lol
I couldn't be bothered with the 26 year olds either, honestly. wishing them all the best tho..
i wanna watch this now, lol.
