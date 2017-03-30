5 things you didn't know about Riverdale

37 little things you should probably know about “Riverdale" https://t.co/zOFjOKfK4J pic.twitter.com/SsSu83dYhn — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 30, 2017

1. Riverdale was originally conceived as a movie!

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa who is the showrunner and Chief Creative Officer of the Archie brand originally proposed Riverdale as a movie about teen love and first kisses. The studios loved the characters but were not invested in a smalltown movie so he decided to bring Riverdale to tv. Berlanti steered him towards making the show darker.

2. Cole Sprouse was originally going to audition for Archie

Cole Sprouse was originally brought in to read for Archie but while reading the script, he found Jughead more interesting and loved the fact that Jughead was the narrator, thus he couldn't be killed off. The rest is history.



Additionally, Camila Mendes was the final 2 chosen for Veronica but the studio didn't think that Camilas rival was right for the role so they searched for another actress to compete against Camila to ensure they had the best options to choose from.

3. The show has decided to lay off the classic Betty/Archie/Veronica for the time being

They believe that diving deep into the triangle to fast would make it boring in the long run, KJ is team Betty while Camila is team Archie/Veronica

4. Season 2 will have a strong genre element

Season 2 may not have another murder mystery. They changed their original finale thoughts that will take the show in a surprising turn

5. Season 2 will be taking place shortly after Season 1

The writers are in no rush to have the teens graduate, they will continue their sophmore year and have halloween/christmas episodes.

