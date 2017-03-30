sebastian_hands

Charlie Hunnam Almost Struck by Lightning and Gets Beetle in His Ear


  • Was on location to shoot a scene for Lost City of Z when it started storming. Crew wanted to leave because they were worried about flash floods. Hunnam insisted on staying until lightning struck the speakers near him.

  • A beetle crawled in his ear in the middle of the night while he was sleeping. Tried to flush it out himself but in the end had to go to the hospital.

source: the wrap.

have you ever been struck by lightning or had a bug crawl in your body?
Tagged: