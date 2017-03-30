Charlie Hunnam Almost Struck by Lightning and Gets Beetle in His Ear

Ugh, the bug-burrowing that happened in Brokedown Palace made me more fearful of insects than I already was, what a fucking gross thing to happen. Reply

Thread

Link

FUCK THAT NOISE. A bug crawling in my ear is my biggest fear, especially since spring/summer is coming and the fucking centipedes come out in full effect Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I would rather unknowingly swallow 20 spiders a night than have a bug crawl in my ear. I wear earbuds a lot more during the summer bc a gnat flew in my ear once and I wanted to die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just got so triggered just reading the word centipede. I killed a centipede in the summer by spraying it with bleach cuz I was too scared to go near it but the bleach preserved its body and the carcass is still on the ceiling and I see it rn D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg sis get rid of it!!! I hate them so much, those fuckers run fast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAAAAME I would actually die on the spot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







What??!! bugs are cute, they need a home too. View it as an honor that they picked your ear out of the millions they could. We need more love in this world Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was really a dick move and unnecessary. I didn't need this in my inbox Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's an endoscopic maggot removal video that's much worse than this. imagine a mass of writhing maggots inside a nose! the background music was pretty chill, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charlie's so method and douche-y now. Such a bummer. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know much about him but I saw recent interview about this movie and he came across really lovely and polite. I mean he does seem method but not in a pretentious way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He stopped talking to his gf for months without warning for this movie. Like she had no idea what was going on with him for months. That seems pretty douche-y to me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe it was a phase, and not a permanent thing for him to go this method from now on? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh. Either way, it's a shitty thing to do. His gf forgave him and that's her business, but I personally wouldn't be down for that shit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where did you read this ?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got shocked once when i opened the part of a disposable camera that said not to open it lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna be that beetle. Reply

Thread

Link

I always wear earplugs when I sleep. I do it so I don't get woken up by random noises (yay, apartment life) but a nice side effect is that I know no insect will crawl inside my ears Reply

Thread

Link

honestly this post is making me think I should do that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is what i do when i'm out for walks in the woods. there are so many insects that like to swarm around your face and ears. i've breathed them in thru my nostrils! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg a bug/spider crawling in me anywhere is my worst nightmare. I legit wake up sometimes in the middle of the night and jump out of my bed because I think there are bugs. Reply

Thread

Link

i once had an ant crawl in my ear while i was sleeping and while i waited for someone to wake up and get dressed to take me to the hospital, i plugged my ear with my finger for ten minutes or so and when i took my finger away, the ant had crawled to the entrance of my ear and i was able to flick it out. i most hated hearing it crawl around my ear. Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh dope, all that sounds like my fucking nightmare! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm australian so i've lost count at how many flies have gone up my nose Reply

Thread

Link

Once I was lying in bed and I felt something in my ear. I thought it was hair and I got my compact and looked to see what it was. It was a spider. 😰😭😱



Edited at 2017-03-31 01:47 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

that is horrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had tons of insect related near mishaps! Reply

Thread

Link

Somehow, I'd rather be struck dead by lightening than have a bug crawl in my body Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao this reminds me of the time a friend of mine and her husband had their honeymoon in Australia and her husband got woken up with the feeling of something crawling in his ear. She turns on the light and found a hugeass cockroach trying to wiggle itself in his ear. She was fast enough to grab the leg and take the damn thing out. A couple days later, her husband had a fever and it was because one leg got stuck in his ears loooooool Reply

Thread

Link

I'm terrified of roaches AND THIS IS WHAT NIGHTMARES ARE MADE OF D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh I knew someone who had to get a roach out of their ear. after that it has become such a fear for me. then a HUGE palmetto roach crawled on my neck in my bed (this was like 1 or 2 years ago) and I haven't slept all the way through the night without waking up fearing something was in my bed ever since. Reply

Thread

Link

my great grandpa was struck by lightning on two separate occasions! Reply

Thread

Link

ughhhhhhhhh insects crawling into your body is such a gross thought Reply

Thread

Link

Martha Stewart has been struck by lightening three times and that's all I have to add to this. Reply

Thread

Link

on three separate occasions i've woken up to ticks crawling on my body (including my face). never been more thankful @ being a light sleeper. it's my fault for not properly combing over my dogs for ticks after hiking. as far as i know i've never been bitten at least!



also chiggers. Reply

Thread

Link

and when the hell is this movie coming out? it feels like ages



just wiki'd it



scheduled to be released in the United States on April 14, 2017



Edited at 2017-03-31 03:08 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My bff woke up with random pains in his ear. Like every one in a while he'd hear a weird noise and his inner ear would get a sharp pain.



Went to the doctor and turns out it was a lightening bug that got into his ear in the night and was trying to burrow into his head :D



Kill me :D Reply

Thread

Link