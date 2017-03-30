Charlie Hunnam Almost Struck by Lightning and Gets Beetle in His Ear
Charlie Hunnam Says He Was Almost Struck By Lightning While Making 'Lost City of Z' https://t.co/2WtQ0GuHlx pic.twitter.com/3H8x1imHR9— TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 30, 2017
- Was on location to shoot a scene for Lost City of Z when it started storming. Crew wanted to leave because they were worried about flash floods. Hunnam insisted on staying until lightning struck the speakers near him.
- A beetle crawled in his ear in the middle of the night while he was sleeping. Tried to flush it out himself but in the end had to go to the hospital.
have you ever been struck by lightning or had a bug crawl in your body?
also chiggers.
and when the hell is this movie coming out? it feels like ages
just wiki'd it
scheduled to be released in the United States on April 14, 2017
Went to the doctor and turns out it was a lightening bug that got into his ear in the night and was trying to burrow into his head :D
Kill me :D