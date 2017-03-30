Shakira to open new school in her hometown
Two days ago, Shakira, talking to the press at Camp Nou, announced that her foundation would build its seventh school in Colombia. The school, named "Institución Nuevo Bosque," will be the second one Shakira opens in her hometown of Barranquilla.
The Barefoot Foundation will join forces with Shakira's boyfriend's team, FC Barcelona, and banking foundation "La Caixa" to complete the project. The institution will be ready and operating in two years and will cover the needs of 1,200 children between 3 and 17 years old.
Shakira, who created The Barefoot Foundation when she was 18-years-old, has always been passionate about early childhood education. She said: "When I was 15, we'd go to the poorest neighborhoods with my school to teach children how to read and write. Those children lived subhuman conditions, with electricity, without water, without paved roads. Ever since then, I promised myself that if I could, I had to do something."
