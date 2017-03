Shakira to open new school in her hometown

Two days ago, Shakira, talking to the press at Camp Nou, announced that her foundation would build its seventh school in Colombia. The school, named "Institución Nuevo Bosque," will be the second one Shakira opens in her hometown of Barranquilla. The Barefoot Foundation will join forces with Shakira's boyfriend's team, FC Barcelona, and banking foundation "La Caixa" to complete the project.She said: "When I was 15, we'd go to the poorest neighborhoods with my school to teach children how to read and write. Those children lived subhuman conditions, with electricity, without water, without paved roads.