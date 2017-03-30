Celebs React to Political News of the Day: Planned Parenthood Funding Cut, Mike Flynn Wants Immunity
THIS IS HUGE! Mike Flynn offers to testify in exchange for immunity https://t.co/knHhE57vfa via @WSJ @nycjayjay— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 30, 2017
-Mike Flynn offers to testify if he can get immunity, so far no takers.
-A proposal to allow states to cut funding for Planned Parenthood tied 50/50 in the Senate so Mike Pence came in to screw over poor women.
-More EPA nonsense.
Michael Flynn should probably stay away from ledges, balconies, pie shops, the back seats of cars, swimming pools, bridges, taco trucks— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 30, 2017
Party over here. https://t.co/QVqyTmXhZ0— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 30, 2017
Well, there goes tonight's show out the window...— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 30, 2017
Shame on you @VP. Shame on you. Your attendance at a "women's empowerment" summit yesterday was a sham. You just proved it. https://t.co/iSOzpK80KV— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 30, 2017
Ladies! Please stop criticizing Mike Pence's unquenchable sex appeal and allow him to govern your uterus while he eats a piece of ham alone!— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 30, 2017
(Lauren is a Teen Vogue writer)
Not a good look, @VP. pic.twitter.com/SYaVwNpnen— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 30, 2017
(Cecile is the Planned Parenthood CEO)
Who supports disenfranchising science & scientists? Many members of Congress who again chose ideology over facts! https://t.co/9Fr9m2triP— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 30, 2017
fabulous icon bb!
pence's 'i dont eat dinner with women w/o my wife there' is so creepy and suspect. reason #49348398312354231232 he has no respect for women at all.
and then there's this douche:
At the time it was seen as "respectful," but now I just find it gross and pathetic. It's essentially a proclamation that you can't be around any woman without wanting to fuck her.
