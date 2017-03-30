Celebs React to Political News of the Day: Planned Parenthood Funding Cut, Mike Flynn Wants Immunity

I'm so depressed. Reply

omg was just checking ONTD hoping for a celebs react post

;)



fabulous icon bb!

shit is about to go DOWNNN. flynn better spill his guts.



pence's 'i dont eat dinner with women w/o my wife there' is so creepy and suspect. reason #49348398312354231232 he has no respect for women at all.

Can you imagine his ~~rules for her? Yikes!

and then there's this douche:

I don't even text/email a female +/- 10 years of my age without copying either her spouse or my spouse, regardless of subject. — Joel Barker (@joelabarker) March 30, 2017

it's also unfair professionally speaking bc it means he won't have any women in key positions close to him. a male subordinate has an advantage bc they're not banned from business lunches or dinners with pence.and then there's this douche:

WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH MEN

these stupid useless men. k*ll them all.

I've read so many tweets about this subject, some of what I thought were the funniest joke ones turned out to be serious ones.

ofc he would say "a female"

From that icon, he really doesn't have to.

I get a gay vibe from Pence, like I legit think he hates/is afraid of women.

Today's news has strongly reminded me of the way that men at my old church acted. I remember a guy just a few years older than me who wouldn't even accept my Facebook friend request. We'd known each other for almost 20 years and I was just adding everyone I knew from church, but he considered it inappropriate to even be Facebook friends with women who weren't his wife or his relatives.



At the time it was seen as "respectful," but now I just find it gross and pathetic. It's essentially a proclamation that you can't be around any woman without wanting to fuck her.

Please, God, let the Mike Flynn thing turn out to be as good as it sounds. I desperately need to hear some good political news.

Mr DNA don't get your hopes up. I fear this administration is going to be the cockroach of politics.

Link

LMAO. This is so sad, yet so accurate.

I dare to dream. And to see what kind of deals costco has on Raid.

I don't know if this is just me over reacting due to hormones, but this is absolutely heart-breaking. I fear for the future of my nieces and nephews and stupid country 💔

the whole Nunes saga is just bonkers, how dumb are these people (don't answer that)

Having read that he did this over information that didn't have anything to do with any of them leaves me to believe they are certifiable idiots lol

This fucker will definitely be granted immunity but he doesn't deserve it. But what if they rescind the immunity after he talks? I will ascend.

Omg same. The ultimate scam

Edited at 2017-03-31 01:29 am (UTC)

Joanne on da case

And the Texas Senate just passed a fucking private school choice bill

Private school choice?

"SB 3 would create two public programs subsidizing private school tuition and homeschooling expenses. The first program, education savings accounts, would give parents access to online accounts of public money to pay for private school tuition and other expenses.



The second would be a tax credit scholarship program, letting businesses credit their insurance premium taxes in exchange for donations to approved scholarship organizations. "



Basically allowing taxes dollars to go to private school and homeschool, which can teach literally whatever they want with zero accountability. 👍🏻

basically what DeVos wants

taking tax payer money and giving funding to private schools as an option for students to go to

I just want to leave this here for when your head is about to explode in rage.





now i'm crying for two reasons

o m gggggggggggg

so cute!!!

Free ur mammal brethren doggy

if he wants immunity, he has some shit to spill.



idk if its the smoking gun but the FlopOP has to be SHOOK.

Republicans can DIAF

Oh honey there are so many other, much worse ways than just death in a fire...

Link

True.



Republicans can get swallowed whole by a python.

Link

It's so hilarious when these d-bags are guilty of crap they said about other people (also annoying cause they get away with it).

Link

Suddenly the koons is lock him up.



lmaooasodjad

Link

damn. he better have some legit juice to spill for immunity with all the shit he spewed about hillary.

Link

Ha. Flynn can die.

Link

i didnt really think much of his not eating alone with women thing because i know a lot of religious sects have similar bizarre traditions.i do see how it can hurt women that work with him, but im not sure how many women he employs to begin with. also it was distracting from bigger things like this PP thing. also isnt defunding PP just taking away medicaid reimbursements!?

He's a politician though, there are all kinds of situations where he might have to have dinner with a woman. His religion shouldn't interfere with his job.

Link

i agree, i guess. i feel this way about so many islamic cultural practices too even though im muslim too.

Link

Yeah, believing that men and women can't interact as friends or acquaintances alone together without having sex with each other is a surprisingly common opinion especially among religious people. It mostly matters because it's indicative of his overall opinion of women.

Link

conservatives hate women so much, i want nothing but the worst to happen to them

Everyone in my class today was talking about the repeal of Internet privacy protections, but that wasn't even the half of it, so much horrible shit happened this week. And oh my god, when will people understand that planned parenthood is essential?



Edited at 2017-03-31 12:39 am (UTC)

the nazis have been so upset that Dear Leader sold all our privacy

