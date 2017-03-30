captain america

Chris Evans Talks Jenny Slate + Gifted Press


"She's my favorite human. She's the best. I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.' It's like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful. She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she's incredibly compassionate, there's just nothing to not love about her." (For Jenny's comments about Chris, see this ONTD post.)













sources: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
Tagged: , , ,