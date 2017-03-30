Chris Evans Talks Jenny Slate + Gifted Press





he means well but that was verbal diarrhea Reply

Thread

Link

It wasn't anything compared to hers. Besides I think he's throwing a little shade in there too. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...........where is the shade



y'all crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you either have no idea what shade is or you're just a delusional fangirl. Or both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





if there's nothing to not love then why'd yall break up? Reply

Thread

Link

in her interview that's linked, she talked about how it was too soon after the separation (sorry for the edit) and she hinted at a lot of his fans being crazy to her



Edited at 2017-03-31 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is some weird overcompensation. Reply

Thread

Link

Glad that they have nothing but nice things to say about one another, since I love Jenny.



This movie looks terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought they already broke up Reply

Thread

Link

they did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









ontd was real transparent about this couple Reply

Thread

Link

yup lol people are so bitter about minka kelly they all say she's a bitch but when you ask for receipts they disappear lmao typical Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

minka seems perfectly sweet on sm and she has tons of girlfriends so i have no idea why people insist she's a bitch. prolly bc she's always getting laid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you have alerts for her so you can comment this in every post? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was hilarious tbh



so absolutely ridiculous. when he gets back with minka watch how the tides turn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's insane just how thrilled ONTD gets when their faves show up dating a girl who isn't conventionally pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Huh. Those two have the weirdest way of speaking about each other. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol his quote sounds like his publicist wrote it for him or something.



They made an odd couple.. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL how corny. Reply

Thread

Link

What was wrong then? Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, just because two people admire one another does not mean a relationship between them will work. i don't get these "they don't hate each other so why did they break up" questions that always pop up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it's obtuse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ikr? Some people are just better as friends but don't realize it until the newness wears off 💁🏻 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think a lot of people actually know what it means to be in love tbh. i'm always seeing all this "they'd be so good together" and "they don't hate each other, why break up" and it's like.... maybe they didn't have romantic feelings for each other? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, I used to be one of those people. I thought, "If you break up, you probably didn't like each other that much." Now I'm living it. I'm 5 days post-breakup, and we both thought of each other as the total package. Broke up while still in love. Human beings are too complicated for their own good sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idgi either. i've known couples that end seemingly ~perfect~ relationships on good/friendly terms (rather than the nasty and dramatically bad breakups that most come to expect) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc, she mentioned that they were "completely different people" and something about running in different circles. I think she dumped him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the way they talk about each other + the way jenny talks about her ex husband kinda makes it seem like they got together when she was still reeling from the divorce and wasn't ready for another relationship. that can happen lol, where you get into something that could be perfect but it doesn't work out bc of timing. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, that's what she basically said in the vulture piece. sucks that the timing didn't work out because there still seems to be a lot of love between them.



“When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated for a couple of months. Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that’s still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system. That is really, really sad. I just didn’t have the tools. And I didn’t think very hard about that, to be honest. I wanted to step into the light. Chris is a sunny, loving, really fun person, and I didn’t really understand why I should be prudent.” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn I was right on the money I guess! this is so relatable as someone who got out of a huge relationship recently...you really are almost never ready when you think you are, it always takes a series of realizations about where you're at. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



i just looked up several of her interviews and i see none of the sort chris, you wasted my time with your overcompensating for shit Reply

Thread

Link

she certainly has a way with words on her instagram captions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like her, but are you referring to her referring to herself as a mouse or that she read a certain book that meant oh so much to her and made her realize things and don't forget she's a mouse? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cool. Who wants to start a pool of how long it'll take for him and Minka to get back together Reply

Thread

Link

minka is dating josh randor i think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOW DOES HE DO IT??? If I was maybe 23 I'd fall for Josh but he's just too much...(this is obviously rhetorical. We don't know what these women are thinking) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hopefully never because even Minka is too pretty and smart for the average dumb dumb Joe that is Chris. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link