Colin Farrell shares his thoughts on real Graves in 'Fantastic Beasts', fanboys Gary Oldman

Can't believe they're replacing him with Johnny Depp. What a fucking downgrade. Reply

Thread

Link





[ spoiler ] what did grindelwald want to do with the obscurist anyway?



OMG I SUCK AT THE SPOILER TAG



Edited at 2017-03-31 12:39 am (UTC) i just saw fantastic beasts last night and have a questionOMG I SUCK AT THE SPOILER TAG Reply

Thread

Link

something something power, I imagine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seemed like he wanted to cause general chaos and provoke war between wizards and muggles (i refuse to use n*-m*j) so that the wizarding world could come out of hiding and rule over muggles. i think? maybe?



a little weak, but fantastic beasts wasn't jkr's best work imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.snitchseeker.com/harry-pott er-news/david-yates-eddie-redmayne-dan-f ogler-talk-fantastic-beasts-plot-points-o bscurus-106934/



Why did Graves (Grindelwald) want the Obscurus and control of Credence? What did he hope to do with that dark force?

David Yates: It’s very unusual for that magic to exist, and it’s a very powerful piece of magic, in a sense – an Obscurus. He was keen to weaponize it. To use that dark force to deal with one of his enemies, basically. So his intent was to weaponize it. That was the agenda. And in the next stories we discover more about what he intends to do with that extraordinary power. from director david yates (just interviewed last week):Why did Graves (Grindelwald) want the Obscurus and control of Credence? What did he hope to do with that dark force?David Yates: It’s very unusual for that magic to exist, and it’s a very powerful piece of magic, in a sense – an Obscurus. He was keen to weaponize it. To use that dark force to deal with one of his enemies, basically. So his intent was to weaponize it. That was the agenda. And in the next stories we discover more about what he intends to do with that extraordinary power. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah ok! thanks!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Forever and always, Colin Farrell remains my ultimate celeb crush. It doesn't make sense to bring him back for the sequel, but ugh, what an insult to be replaced by Johnny Depp. Reply

Thread

Link

Colin Farrell held a door open for me once after I yelled at him (he didn't hear me, both of us had our windows up) about going the wrong in a parking lot. Also, the end of that video is super cute. Reply

Thread

Link

They should've kept him. He and Ezra read very gay together. I thought they were going to kiss sooooo many times throughout the film. Reply

Thread

Link

Y E S. My fave thing about that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i did laugh at him yelling for ezra in the video to ask a question about the movie lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wonder if oldman is the one that got the mel gibson comeback rolling with his oh so eloquent defense of gibson in his wildly offensive playboy interview. Reply

Thread

Link

waaaaaah he's perfect Reply

Thread

Link