Colin Farrell shares his thoughts on real Graves in 'Fantastic Beasts', fanboys Gary Oldman
While promoting the new Sofia Coppola film (and The Emojis movie nonsense) he's in at CinemaCon this week, Colin Farrell admitted that Graves in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' was a one-off film role, he doesn't expect to come back to the series, and he has no idea what happened to the real Graves before Grindelwald took over.
Bonus shot of him meeting Gary Oldman for the first time and promptly bursting into fanboy tears at the end.
[spoiler]what did grindelwald want to do with the obscurist anyway?
a little weak, but fantastic beasts wasn't jkr's best work imo
Why did Graves (Grindelwald) want the Obscurus and control of Credence? What did he hope to do with that dark force?
David Yates: It’s very unusual for that magic to exist, and it’s a very powerful piece of magic, in a sense – an Obscurus. He was keen to weaponize it. To use that dark force to deal with one of his enemies, basically. So his intent was to weaponize it. That was the agenda. And in the next stories we discover more about what he intends to do with that extraordinary power.
& like....I still can't believe how badly they fouled this up. Nothing but a bunch of deluded young people who think he did nothing wrong want to watch Depp in this role.