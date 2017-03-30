Harry - the Chosen One

Colin Farrell shares his thoughts on real Graves in 'Fantastic Beasts', fanboys Gary Oldman



While promoting the new Sofia Coppola film (and The Emojis movie nonsense) he's in at CinemaCon this week, Colin Farrell admitted that Graves in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' was a one-off film role, he doesn't expect to come back to the series, and he has no idea what happened to the real Graves before Grindelwald took over.

Bonus shot of him meeting Gary Oldman for the first time and promptly bursting into fanboy tears at the end.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wogCPWvJpI
  • Current Music: Legion
Tagged: ,