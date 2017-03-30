ONTD Original: Rugby eye candy edition!
Ready to join this scrum?
Name: Manu Tuilagi
Team: England
Position: Centre
Now it wouldn't be a rugby post without this guy would it.
Name: Ben Cohen
Team: England
Position: Wing/Outside Centre
Name: Ben Te'o
Team: England
Position: Centre (theres a trend coming here)
This beautiful bastard also has a brother on the same team called Mako
Name: Billy Vunipola
Team: England
Position: Number 8/blindside flanker
Name: Danny Care
Team: England
Position: Scrum Half
Name: George Ford
Team: England
Position: Fly Half
Name: James Haskell
Team: England
Position: Flanker
Name: Jason "Billy Whizz" Robinson
Team: England
Position: Wing/Full back
Name: Jonathan Joseph
Team: England
Position: Centre
Name: Maro Itoje
Team: England
Position: Flanker/utter tank
Name: Mike Brown
Team: England
Position: Fullback
Known for: being a bit of a bad boy (not the douchey kind)
Name: Jamie Roberts
Team: Wales
Position: literally everywhere at some point
thats all for wales kthxbye
Name: Luke McLean
Team: Italy
Position: Fullback
Name: Yoann Huget
Team: France
Name: Noa Nakaitaci
Team: France
Name: Jonathan Danty
Team: France
Name: Christopher Tolofua
Team: France
Name: Brian O'Driscoll (aka utter perfection)
Team: Ireland
Position: Anyway he wants
Name: CJ Stander
Team: Ireland
Name: Paddy Jackson (hes so tiny and adorable)
Team: Ireland
Name: Simon Zebo
Team: Ireland
Name: Patrick Tuipulotu
Team: All Blacks
Name: Steven Luatua
Team: All Blacks
Name: Julian Savea
Team: All Blacks
If your favs didn't make it you either have bad taste or I didn't want to make this post to long.
Post your beautiful rugby baes in the comments
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6
Where are Owen Farrel and Maxime Machenaud tho...
maxime was on my list and didn't make the cut unfortuanyl
fakerugby bae
in substitution, may i recommend sonny bill williams:
also sonny bill was on my list of possibles lol
This post is too PG to take off 😥
I am thirsting for more than half of the list so job well done OP!
I never forget my roots.
Victor Vito
Re: Victor Vito
/goes back to her football prince hummels
daddy alonso> (yes he still counts bc he technically hasn't retired yet)
england are the all whites
italy are the azzurri
aussies the wallabies
south africa the springboks
and so on and so forth
Edited at 2017-03-31 01:08 am (UTC)
Also I've always found Ian Madigan really cute