ONTD Original: Rugby eye candy edition!

Ready to join this scrum?

Name: Manu Tuilagi
Team: England
Position: Centre



Now it wouldn't be a rugby post without this guy would it.
Name: Ben Cohen
Team: England
Position: Wing/Outside Centre

Name: Ben Te'o
Team: England
Position: Centre (theres a trend coming here)

This beautiful bastard also has a brother on the same team called Mako
Name: Billy Vunipola
Team: England
Position: Number 8/blindside flanker

Name: Danny Care
Team: England
Position: Scrum Half

Name: George Ford
Team: England
Position: Fly Half

Name: James Haskell
Team: England
Position: Flanker

Name: Jason "Billy Whizz" Robinson
Team: England
Position: Wing/Full back

Name: Jonathan Joseph
Team: England
Position: Centre

Name: Maro Itoje
Team: England
Position: Flanker/utter tank

Name: Mike Brown
Team: England
Position: Fullback
Known for: being a bit of a bad boy (not the douchey kind)




Name: Jamie Roberts
Team: Wales
Position: literally everywhere at some point
thats all for wales kthxbye




Name: Luke McLean
Team: Italy
Position: Fullback



Name: Yoann Huget
Team: France

Name: Noa Nakaitaci
Team: France
Name: Jonathan Danty
Team: France
Name: Christopher Tolofua
Team: France


Name: Brian O'Driscoll (aka utter perfection)
Team: Ireland
Position: Anyway he wants
Name: CJ Stander
Team: Ireland
Name: Paddy Jackson (hes so tiny and adorable)
Team: Ireland
Name: Simon Zebo
Team: Ireland



Name: Patrick Tuipulotu
Team: All Blacks
Name: Steven Luatua
Team: All Blacks
Name: Julian Savea
Team: All Blacks

If your favs didn't make it you either have bad taste or I didn't want to make this post to long.

Post your beautiful rugby baes in the comments

